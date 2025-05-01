THUNDERBOLTS* Review: A Welcome Change of Pace from the Usual Marvel Fare

Thunderbolts* is a refreshing addition to the superhero genre, though it doesn't break any new ground. Think of it as a blend of Guardians of the Galaxy with indie sensibilities. Very minor spoilers ahead.

It's a film that doesn't concern itself with world-ending or multiversal threats, which is a welcome change. Instead, it focuses on a smaller, more personal scale, delving into themes of depression, regret, and loneliness. While these themes are compelling, the script sometimes feels like a therapy session, explicitly stating the characters' emotional struggles. But sometimes, saving someone is as important as saving the world. Imagine an A24 movie with a bigger budget.

The action is well done, not relying much on CGI. But the portrayal of the Void might leave some comic book fans wanting more. I am not too familiar on the comic book counterpart of it but I didn't feel the danger at all when it was revealed later on what it is all about. Maybe I am nitpicky here but it was also shown in the trailers how people are just passing by them all bloodied and emotional in the street. For a movie that shows "how are you" is a superpower, no one from the crowd did that and seem unbothered.

As for the cast, it is fantastic, with Florence Pugh being an excellent choice to lead the ensemble. Her performance brings a lot of depth and charisma to the film. Everyone has their own time to shine (poor Taskmaster though) and given ample characterization for us to understand and relate with what they are going through. Their rapport and energy is reminiscent of the GOTG cast which is great. Harbour brings in the humor as the super soldier wishing for the glory days of his past. Louis-Dreyfus as Val is that annoying pest that you want crushed but always gets out of tight situations.

The score by Son Lux is a standout feature. If you remember, Son Lux also did the music for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and their work here is equally impressive. The music adds a unique layer to the film, enhancing the action and emotional depth of the story.

I am not sure though if the Doomsday cast announcement is a good idea, which unfortunately spoils the characters' fates. The post-credits scene, as many already know, also gives away too much on another team's fates. These elements detract from the overall experience by removing some of the suspense and surprise. I don't know, this film has enough merit but the announcement don't seem to echo trust, but that's just me. Much has been discussed about what the asterisk means as well and it might be divisive. Time will tell how the audience will react to it.

Despite these flaws, I enjoyed Thunderbolts. The film does a great job of introducing and developing its characters, allowing the audience to get to know them well in just one movie. This character development is crucial, especially considering what might happen in Avengers Doomsday. We need such characters as it has been on low supply since Phase 4 started.

Overall, Thunderbolts is a solid film that offers a more intimate and emotionally driven superhero story. While it has its shortcomings, it succeeds in creating a unique and engaging experience. It is a suprise that this ended up as the kind of movie that it is, but it is a welcome change of pace from the usual Marvel fare. The studio were able to resolve a conflict with a dance off. This one with a group hug.