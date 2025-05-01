THUNDERBOLTS* Spoilers: Eventful Post-Credits Scene May Set-Up A Surprising Conflict

Thunderbolts* hits theaters tomorrow (it's already playing in The UK and certain other regions), but even if you haven't seen the movie yet, there's a good chance you already know what happens in the much-discussed post-credits scene.

Spoilers follow.

In one of the MCU's longest stingers, we see the team returning to the Watchtower (Val's repurposed Avengers Tower) just over a year after the events of the movie. As the crew bickers, we learn that Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America, has copyrighted the name "Avengers" and has had a bit of a falling out with Bucky Barnes over his team's attempts to brand themselves as the New Avengers.

This dilemma is soon put aside when an interdimensional ship carrying the members of the Fantastic Four is shown breaking atmosphere on the screen, but this plot point might just have bigger implications for Avengers: Doomsday than we realize.

It seems unlikely that Barnes (or should that be Belova?) and Wilson's Avengers teams will actually come to blows Civil War style, but there definitely appears to be some conflict brewing. A recent rumor claimed that we will see "multiple Avengers teams trying to fight Doom," and this post-credits scene certainly indicates that the multiple heroes involved won't be joining forces to form one expanded Avengers roster - not at first, at least.

It's difficult to imagine these characters staying mad at each other for too long in the face of impending Doom, but some friction should make for interesting dynamics in the early goings.

