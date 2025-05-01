THUNDERBOLTS* Spoilers: Eventful Post-Credits Scene May Set-Up A Surprising Conflict

You probably already know what happens in Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene at this stage, but there is one aspect of the sequence that seems to have been somewhat glossed over...

By MarkCassidy - May 01, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Thunderbolts* hits theaters tomorrow (it's already playing in The UK and certain other regions), but even if you haven't seen the movie yet, there's a good chance you already know what happens in the much-discussed post-credits scene.

Spoilers follow.

In one of the MCU's longest stingers, we see the team returning to the Watchtower (Val's repurposed Avengers Tower) just over a year after the events of the movie. As the crew bickers, we learn that Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America, has copyrighted the name "Avengers" and has had a bit of a falling out with Bucky Barnes over his team's attempts to brand themselves as the New Avengers.

This dilemma is soon put aside when an interdimensional ship carrying the members of the Fantastic Four is shown breaking atmosphere on the screen, but this plot point might just have bigger implications for Avengers: Doomsday than we realize.

It seems unlikely that Barnes (or should that be Belova?) and Wilson's Avengers teams will actually come to blows Civil War style, but there definitely appears to be some conflict brewing. A recent rumor claimed that we will see "multiple Avengers teams trying to fight Doom," and this post-credits scene certainly indicates that the multiple heroes involved won't be joining forces to form one expanded Avengers roster - not at first, at least.

It's difficult to imagine these characters staying mad at each other for too long in the face of impending Doom, but some friction should make for interesting dynamics in the early goings.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/1/2025, 9:35 AM
No way Sam and Bucky are gonna clash. If anything, all the teams are rushing towards stopping Doom (as with Thanos) and quickly join up under the unified banner of New Avengers when they arrive in the same place.
RedFury
RedFury - 5/1/2025, 9:46 AM
@bkmeijer1 - this seems most likely to me as well. To your point Sam and Bucky have too close of ties, and have already experienced a Civil-War between the heroes. It just wouldn't flow right if they all of a sudden are duking it out. Plus it just retreads on old plot lines and would seem a bit redundant I think.

I like the idea of them all joining up at one point to form the New Avengers. I could definitely see that happening after they realize a concerted effort is their best chance.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2025, 9:50 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

I think this probably be used as some friction or character drama between the 2 teams but Sam is also I feel mature & level headed anyway to put this grudge aside and work together
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 5/1/2025, 9:52 AM
@RedFury - Probably just their usual banter in the gran scheme of things
RedFury
RedFury - 5/1/2025, 9:59 AM
@TGDestroyer - yeah the banter and friendly competition could absolutely be what things turn out to be. Which could be a lot of fun. Who's team is better, or beats the bad guys first kind of thing.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/1/2025, 9:36 AM
Marvel Studios Thunderbolts going today. The women in in life are very excited to see this movie too.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/1/2025, 9:52 AM
@AllsGood - enjoy!
mountainman
mountainman - 5/1/2025, 9:37 AM
Avengerz has to be an all time worst MCU joke.
RedFury
RedFury - 5/1/2025, 9:53 AM
@mountainman - IMO I think it being corny as hell, and out of touch is what makes it funny - especially since it's coming from the Red Guardian. His whole character is based on the archetype of an out of touch divorced Dad trying to stay relevant. The joke itself isn't funny, but I don't think it's supposed to be. The funny part is how lame Alexei is in thinking that it's a good idea.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/1/2025, 10:00 AM
@mountainman - the singing planet in The Marvels is a joke itself and the cringiest for me
grif
grif - 5/1/2025, 9:45 AM
all nothingburger stuff
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/1/2025, 9:53 AM
No, he hasn't copyrighted the name Avengers. He's only filed to copyright it.

Just got out of seeing it and strangely there was no trailer for Fantastic Four but we did get the Supermman teaser.

Soooo...Thunderbolts:

At last, a coherent and very enjoyable Marvel movie.
Slower than the usual offerings from Marvel but one that's a bit more mature and doesn't feel like it's been reshot and edited to death.
A decent story that flows very well with enough action to satisfy most fans of the genre. Some pretty good choreography too.
Not as many jokes as I thought there'd be but enough to raise a smirk here and there.
Great performances from the whole cast and it's refreshing to see all the characters having some kind of arc and much more depth.
Not overly impressed by the music as there really wasn't much in it but the film editing was on point and the climax resolution felt earned and justified.
Didn't cry.
Stick around for the post credits.
7/10
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/1/2025, 9:55 AM
If I am to guess, there are a number of prepared outcomes of the postcredit scene based on the success/failure of the movie in the BO

It is possible the spacecraft is empty. Or someone else not the F4 steering it. Maybe Loki getting trapped and incapable of easy multiverse travel.

