AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Adds X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST Cinematographer; Fake(?) Set Photo Reveals Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday has begun shooting in the UK, and while we're still expecting the cast to expand in the weeks and months ahead, we now have news on some behind-the-camera talent.

According to multiple outlets, Newton Thomas Sigel will serve as Avengers: Doomsday's cinematographer. Best known for his collaborations with now-disgraced filmmaker Bryan Singer, his credits include The Usual Suspects, all four of Singer's X-Men movies, Superman Returns, Drive, and Da 5 Bloods.

Sigel worked with the Russos Brothers on Cherry and Extraction, so the directing duo clearly has a lot of faith in his abilities when it comes to helping them tell Doctor Doom's story. Avengers: Secret Wars will begin filming shortly after Doomsday wraps, so chances are Sigel will be back for that too.

Trent Opaloch was the cinematographer on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. It's unclear why he isn't reuniting with the Russos for Avengers: Doomsday.

Fake set photos for Avengers: Doomsday continue to flood social media, with AI making it easier than ever before to try and fool fans. The latest claims to reveal a "first look" at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

This is a relatively convincing effort that many people believe is the real deal, but upon closer inspection, it's another obvious fake...

BREAKING: Here's the first official look at the Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom mask from the set of #AvengersDoomsday! pic.twitter.com/IhJwG7Yj9z — MCU Source (@MCUSource) May 1, 2025

When it was put to the Russo Brothers that set photos could spoil some of the biggest moments for fans, Joe said, "We’re pretty good about shutting that down." Anthony added, "We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that."

Joe later confirmed that "quite a bit" of Avengers: Doomsday is being shot on soundstages. "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent," he explained before Anthony chimed in to say, "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well.

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.