AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Adds X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST Cinematographer; Fake(?) Set Photo Reveals Doctor Doom

We have news on Avengers: Doomsday's cinematographer, and the Russo Brothers have enlisted someone with plenty of superhero movie experience. A fake set photo "revealing" Doctor Doom has also surfaced...

By JoshWilding - May 01, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Avengers: Doomsday has begun shooting in the UK, and while we're still expecting the cast to expand in the weeks and months ahead, we now have news on some behind-the-camera talent. 

According to multiple outlets, Newton Thomas Sigel will serve as Avengers: Doomsday's cinematographer. Best known for his collaborations with now-disgraced filmmaker Bryan Singer, his credits include The Usual Suspects, all four of Singer's X-Men movies, Superman Returns, Drive, and Da 5 Bloods.

Sigel worked with the Russos Brothers on Cherry and Extraction, so the directing duo clearly has a lot of faith in his abilities when it comes to helping them tell Doctor Doom's story. Avengers: Secret Wars will begin filming shortly after Doomsday wraps, so chances are Sigel will be back for that too.

Trent Opaloch was the cinematographer on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. It's unclear why he isn't reuniting with the Russos for Avengers: Doomsday

Fake set photos for Avengers: Doomsday continue to flood social media, with AI making it easier than ever before to try and fool fans. The latest claims to reveal a "first look" at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. 

This is a relatively convincing effort that many people believe is the real deal, but upon closer inspection, it's another obvious fake...

When it was put to the Russo Brothers that set photos could spoil some of the biggest moments for fans, Joe said, "We’re pretty good about shutting that down." Anthony added, "We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that."

Joe later confirmed that "quite a bit" of Avengers: Doomsday is being shot on soundstages. "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent," he explained before Anthony chimed in to say, "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well.

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/1/2025, 5:24 AM
Real or not, a real picture will get out eventually. Think the Russos should just stay in front of this and release an official image. And not one like Gunn did with Superman.

