THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares Glimpse Of Mister Fantastic Suit On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set

Pedro Pascal has taken to Instagram to seemingly confirm that he's started shooting Avengers: Doomsday for Marvel Studios. The actor shared some photos of a book he's reading between takes, and a glimpse of his blue Mister Fantastic suit can be seen beneath.
Is it the same costume as the one we'll see in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Honestly, it's impossible to say, though we'd imagine Marvel's First Family will receive at least a few updates after arriving on Earth-616.
Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all set to return in Avengers: Doomsday. However, during that lengthy cast reveal, Marvel Studios seemingly made a point of revealing Pascal's name right before Robert Downey Jr.'s, a hint perhaps that the Reed Richards/Doctor Doom conflict will be front and centre in the movie.
The MCU's Fantastic Four hail from a futuristic 1960s reality, so seeing how they interact with Earth's Mightiest Heroes promises to be very interesting. We also don't know what's planned for the team post-Avengers: Secret Wars; do they return home or stick around?
Doing the rounds to promote Thunderbolts*, Red Guardian actor David Harbour revealed that he has a decades-old "beef" with Pascal.
"I've known Pedro Pascal since I was 17," he said. "Because we went to Northwestern. We auditioned for the same play. He got the lead, even then. He was so talented and attractive. I've been mad at him for 30 years."
In reality, they're set to star in HBO's My Dentist's Murder Trial together; however, development on the series is moving slowly, so they'll likely cross paths in Avengers: Doomsday before then.
You can see what Pascal posted below.
Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:
- Chris Hemsworth - Thor
- Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
- Anthony Mackie - Captain America
- Sebastian Stan - Bucky
- Letitia Wright - Black Panther
- Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
- Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
- Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
- Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
- Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
- Kelsey Grammer - Beast
- Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
- Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
- Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
- David Harbour - Red Guardian
- Winston Duke - M'Baku
- Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
- Tom Hiddleston - Loki
- Patrick Stewart - Professor X
- Ian McKellen - Magneto
- Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
- Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
- James Marsden - Cyclops
- Channing Tatum - Gambit
- Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
- Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom
Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.