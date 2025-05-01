THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares Glimpse Of Mister Fantastic Suit On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set

Pedro Pascal has taken to Instagram to seemingly confirm that he's started shooting Avengers: Doomsday for Marvel Studios. The actor shared some photos of a book he's reading between takes, and a glimpse of his blue Mister Fantastic suit can be seen beneath.

Is it the same costume as the one we'll see in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Honestly, it's impossible to say, though we'd imagine Marvel's First Family will receive at least a few updates after arriving on Earth-616.

Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all set to return in Avengers: Doomsday. However, during that lengthy cast reveal, Marvel Studios seemingly made a point of revealing Pascal's name right before Robert Downey Jr.'s, a hint perhaps that the Reed Richards/Doctor Doom conflict will be front and centre in the movie.

The MCU's Fantastic Four hail from a futuristic 1960s reality, so seeing how they interact with Earth's Mightiest Heroes promises to be very interesting. We also don't know what's planned for the team post-Avengers: Secret Wars; do they return home or stick around?

Doing the rounds to promote Thunderbolts*, Red Guardian actor David Harbour revealed that he has a decades-old "beef" with Pascal.

"I've known Pedro Pascal since I was 17," he said. "Because we went to Northwestern. We auditioned for the same play. He got the lead, even then. He was so talented and attractive. I've been mad at him for 30 years."

In reality, they're set to star in HBO's My Dentist's Murder Trial together; however, development on the series is moving slowly, so they'll likely cross paths in Avengers: Doomsday before then.

You can see what Pascal posted below.

Pedro Pascal shares new photos of a book from the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



The Mr. Fantastic costume 👀 pic.twitter.com/vV1wXYlrVT — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) May 1, 2025 Pedro Pascal has officially begun filming for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/yHqKb5DYKn — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) May 1, 2025

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.