Has WWE's Liv Morgan Landed A Major Superhero Role? Here's What We Know So Far

Former WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan looks set to take Hollywood by storm, and there are rumors that she has landed a major superhero role...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 30, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

We've been hearing reports that WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has set her sights on becoming the next pro-wrestler to break into Hollywood for a while now, and earlier this week, it was announced that the former WWE Women's Champion and current Tag-Team Champion will be taking some time off to film her first major acting role.

Sources believe that this is not a small role, and while the project remains under wraps, Liv's part has been described as "jaw dropping." Not too surprisingly given her previous Harley Quinn-esque persona, fans immediately began to speculate that Morgan - real name Gionna Jene Daddio - might have landed a role in a superhero franchise. 

Reliable insider Alex Perez shared the following post last night, indicating that he's heard that Morgan may have been cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem likely that Morgan will be suiting-up as Spider-Gwen or any other superhero anytime soon.

According to Mike Johnson from PW Insider, this mysterious project is not a comic book movie, and Morgan has been cast in a “major dramatic role” in a film that's "comparable to Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Raid, and Anora."

Three vastly different types of movies there, so consider us intrigued.

We should find out the title of the movie fairly soon, so stay tuned for updates. For now, let us know if you think Morgan would be a good pick for a specific superhero role in the comments section.

Late last year, a rumored synopsis for the then untitled Spider-Man 4 did the rounds online after showing up on a production website. The outline didn't garner much attention since fans figured it sounded a little too "basic," but with the Brand New Day title now confirmed, people are taking another look.

"Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

Even if this is accurate, it doesn't reveal very much. There are numerous possibilities for this "unlikely ally," but some fans are convinced it will be Sink's mysterious character and not a previously established MCU hero.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

