Avengers: Doomsday Synopsis Revealed As Wesley Holloway Joins Cast, Seemingly As [Spoiler]

Following Disney's CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas last night, the House of Mouse has shared the first synopsis for this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

We're seemingly on the cusp of getting the trailer shown twice to CinemaCon attendees, but exactly when it will debut has not been confirmed. There's been some chatter about Monday, but Disney saving it for The Mandalorian and Grogu in May currently seems more likely.

"In 'Avengers: Doomsday,' beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered," the synopsis reads.

It doesn't reveal much, but reading between the lines, it appears to confirm that the focus will be on Earth-616 (The Avengers), Earth-828 (The Fantastic Four), and Earth-10005 (the X-Men) coming together to face their greatest threat yet: Doctor Doom. That's not exactly a huge surprise.

Along with the synopsis, Marvel Studios has shared a cast list for the movie. It's identical to the one you're used to seeing at the bottom of articles like this one, albeit with one new addition: Wesley Holloway.

The child actor has a handful of credits to his name, including As They Made Us, Terrifier 2, and Chicago Med. His being named alongside so many big stars points to Holloway having a sizeable role in Avengers: Doomsday, and the prevailing theory right now is that he's playing the son of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter.

Steve's child was only a baby in the teaser trailer released last December. However, we've repeatedly heard that the movie will jump years beyond that and pick up with the former Captain America and his family several years later.

In the teaser trailer shown at CinemaCon last night, Evans was rocking long hair and a beard, lending some weight to this theory. As a reminder, it's previously been reported that Steve and Peggy's son will be called James or Jim.

Wesley Holloway has been cast in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



(via: https://t.co/15zI1M6SUG) pic.twitter.com/VnluG4IfOo — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) April 17, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.