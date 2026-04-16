Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Description Reveals Doctor Doom's Accent, Shang-Chi vs. Gambit, And A Big Reunion

As expected, Marvel Studios brought Avengers: Doomsday to CinemaCon, confirming that the movie will be released on December 18 as planned (despite speculation to the contrary, it won't back down from Dune: Part Three and move up a week).

"[Doctor Doom is] not simply a villain; he's one of the most complex Marvel characters. He’s always three moves ahead," filmmaker Joe Russo told attendees in Las Vegas, declaring Doom an even greater threat than the Infinity Saga's big bad, Thanos.

In terms of news, there were no major announcements, but Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton is now confirmed to reprise her role as Cassie Lang in Avengers: Doomsday.

The trailer was shown (twice) and has not been released online. That could change in the coming days or weeks—it will likely play with The Mandalorian and Grogu—but in the meantime, we have some descriptions for you.

The first of those comes from Variety, which confirms that we'll see the Multiverse's mightiest heroes fighting each other and Doctor Doom.

The trailer starts with a look at Downey Jr.’s green-hooded, metal-faced Doctor Doom as he prepares to invade the multiverse. There’s a shot of Prof. Xavier looking out his X-Mansion’s window as a bright flash of light is outside, signaling trouble. It’s a flood of crossovers from there: Gambit and Shang-Chi battle; Mystique transforms into Yelena Belova, resulting in a Florence Pugh vs. Florence Pugh fight; and Thor and Doom face off, but Doom catches Thor’s magical hammer Mjolnir with his bare hands. The most shocking moment comes when Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers return and meets Thor, taking his hammer from him like he did in 'Endgame.'

@AvengersUpdated has shared a few additional details, with others in attendance confirming that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom speaks with an accent. We're also hearing that, when the villain stops Thor's hammer, he does so with just two fingers.

We hear the words 'Something's coming. Something we may not be able to deter' over the ruins of the X-Mansion. We see Doctor Doom kneeling, and his face looks scarred. Thor remarks that he's fought many enemies and threats that scare him less than this, saying all his heroes and friends died. Everything they sacrificed will mean nothing if they don't stand together. We get footage of Thor approaching Doom with Stormbreaker. The Fantastic Four meet the MCU heroes. Shang-Chi fights Gambit. Mystique turns into Yelena Belova. Thor leaps at Doom with Stormbreaker in hand, and Doom stops it at once. Steve Rogers approaches Thor and says, 'Hey pal.' Thor says, 'It's not possible'. Steve reaches for Mjolnir, and it leaves Thor's hand, coming to his.

An official shot of Downey's Doctor Doom was also shown. By now, it will be familiar to most of you, but you can take a closer look in the X post below.

"Hey pal." Chris Evans joins Robert Downey Jr., The Russo Brothers and Kevin Feige on the #CinemaCon stage to talk Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters December 18. pic.twitter.com/hg6rM30nhw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 16, 2026 The Walt Disney Company’s slate for 2026. pic.twitter.com/ruBVpyWu0t — Spider-Man: Noir and Brand New Day Countdown (@SpiderManCD) April 16, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.