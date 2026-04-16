Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Description Reveals Doctor Doom's Accent, Shang-Chi vs. Gambit, And A Big Reunion

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Description Reveals Doctor Doom's Accent, Shang-Chi vs. Gambit, And A Big Reunion

A new Avengers: Doomsday trailer was shown to CinemaCon attendees earlier this evening, and we have a full, in-depth recap of everything revealed in the jaw-dropping sneak peek.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2026 08:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As expected, Marvel Studios brought Avengers: Doomsday to CinemaCon, confirming that the movie will be released on December 18 as planned (despite speculation to the contrary, it won't back down from Dune: Part Three and move up a week).

"[Doctor Doom is] not simply a villain; he's one of the most complex Marvel characters. He’s always three moves ahead," filmmaker Joe Russo told attendees in Las Vegas, declaring Doom an even greater threat than the Infinity Saga's big bad, Thanos.

In terms of news, there were no major announcements, but Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton is now confirmed to reprise her role as Cassie Lang in Avengers: Doomsday

The trailer was shown (twice) and has not been released online. That could change in the coming days or weeks—it will likely play with The Mandalorian and Grogu—but in the meantime, we have some descriptions for you.

The first of those comes from Variety, which confirms that we'll see the Multiverse's mightiest heroes fighting each other and Doctor Doom.

The trailer starts with a look at Downey Jr.’s green-hooded, metal-faced Doctor Doom as he prepares to invade the multiverse. There’s a shot of Prof. Xavier looking out his X-Mansion’s window as a bright flash of light is outside, signaling trouble. It’s a flood of crossovers from there: Gambit and Shang-Chi battle; Mystique transforms into Yelena Belova, resulting in a Florence Pugh vs. Florence Pugh fight; and Thor and Doom face off, but Doom catches Thor’s magical hammer Mjolnir with his bare hands. The most shocking moment comes when Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers return and meets Thor, taking his hammer from him like he did in 'Endgame.'

@AvengersUpdated has shared a few additional details, with others in attendance confirming that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom speaks with an accent. We're also hearing that, when the villain stops Thor's hammer, he does so with just two fingers. 

We hear the words 'Something's coming. Something we may not be able to deter' over the ruins of the X-Mansion. We see Doctor Doom kneeling, and his face looks scarred. Thor remarks that he's fought many enemies and threats that scare him less than this, saying all his heroes and friends died. Everything they sacrificed will mean nothing if they don't stand together.

We get footage of Thor approaching Doom with Stormbreaker. The Fantastic Four meet the MCU heroes. Shang-Chi fights Gambit. Mystique turns into Yelena Belova. Thor leaps at Doom with Stormbreaker in hand, and Doom stops it at once. Steve Rogers approaches Thor and says, 'Hey pal.' Thor says, 'It's not possible'. Steve reaches for Mjolnir, and it leaves Thor's hand, coming to his.

An official shot of Downey's Doctor Doom was also shown. By now, it will be familiar to most of you, but you can take a closer look in the X post below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 4/16/2026, 8:18 PM
Hope this movie is good. Some of Marvel movies and TV shows the past few years have been duds or just mid.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/16/2026, 8:19 PM
that certainly sounds like something
Vigor
Vigor - 4/16/2026, 8:20 PM
And the hype begins
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/16/2026, 8:22 PM
Hoping for that leak. Some poor bastard recorded it and will release it online only for the mouse to sue the shit out of him.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/16/2026, 8:23 PM
Couple scenes on Twitter. Looks epic
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/16/2026, 8:25 PM
Man I hope the accent isn’t as bad as his British one. I love RDJ but that British accent isn’t it
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/16/2026, 8:26 PM
Those predetermined to be underwhelmed, will be. And they will proceed to allege indifference to any and all excitement, for that is how simple-minded they themselves are, while they accuse and perceive others to be.

But those even for a moment enthusiastic will find their momentary joy waning and doubt themselves, for sincerity is swayed by the times and voices other than one's own.

Once more, hate will prevail. Again. As it has, so it shall.

Until hate is snuffed, along with its suitors.

As it should. But they never will be.






That is all.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/16/2026, 8:26 PM
Sounds like a movie.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/16/2026, 8:39 PM
To X it is.

Just release the got dang trailer!! 😩
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 8:40 PM
Sounds exciting imo…

I’m glad RDJ’s Doom has an accent though now I hope it’s more akin to Sherlock rather than Dolittle in terms of believability & quality.

Also just seeing everything under Disney’s umbrella makes me think they are gonna be leading the box office again this year!!.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/16/2026, 8:41 PM
TRAILER DROPS MONDAY!!!
Yetiman
Yetiman - 4/16/2026, 8:47 PM
Im anxious to see how the quality will be once the nostalgia baits and nostalgia fest will be over. After secret wars of course. I’m not a fan of the no way homes, and Deadpool and Wolverine nostalgia fest. Sure it’s fun but I’d like to see Marvel Studios make something really good that doesn’t rely on any of that again.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/16/2026, 8:56 PM
i'm most excited to see Cap America meet Cyclops (doesnt happen)

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