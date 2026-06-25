AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Looks Close As Marvel Makes Three Telling Moves In 48 Hours

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Looks Close As Marvel Makes Three Telling Moves In 48 Hours

Marvel just nuked Doomsday leaks, listed two tie-in books, and re-cut Avengers: Endgame with a fresh stinger. Three moves in 48 hours, and a trailer feels imminent!

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By NateBest - Jun 25, 2026 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios spent the last 48 hours wiping leaked Avengers: Doomsday footage off social media with a wave of copyright takedowns, with the offending posts now reading "disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner". The leak itself was a roughly 72-second blurry clip followed by HD stills, and even an HD version. If real, the footage reportedly showed Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom surrounded by Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four, with Chris Evans' Captain America up front. The takedowns are confirmed. What was actually in those frames remains rumor until Marvel says otherwise, unless you happened to catch them before they were pulled down.

That cleanup did not happen in a vacuum. Penguin Random House quietly listed two official tie-in books, per The Direct. The first is a $50 hardcover art book, Avengers: Doomsday - The Art of the Movie, dated to hit retailers in time for the holidays, on December 22nd, 2026, and From Endgame to Doomsday: A Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary, a $30 release dated November 3rd, 2026. Studios do not put hard fall street dates on companion books unless the movie's promotional machine is ready to start moving.

Then there is Avengers: Endgame Encore, a September 2026 re-release announced at CinemaCon. The Encore adds a new intro, unseen footage, and an entirely new post-credits scene exclusive to IMAX and Infinity Vision, and that stinger is explicitly built to set up Doomsday and Evans' return as Captain America. Marvel is re-cutting its biggest hit to plant a fresh hook months before the new film lands.

Three Moves, One Window, And A Missing Fourth Piece

Most outlets filed these as three separate news drops, and on their own each one is minor. Stack them inside a single 48-hour window and the picture sharpens. A studio does not fire aggressive DMCA strikes, lock two tie-in books to hard fall dates, and re-edit Endgame with a brand-new Doomsday setup stinger all at once unless a marketing campaign is about to go live. These are the chores you finish right before you flip the switch, not idle housekeeping.

The missing fourth piece is the trailer, and the calendar now does the talking. The aggressive leak cleanup reads like a studio protecting footage it wants to debut on its own terms, and the books seed retail right as that push begins. San Diego Comic-Con runs July 23rd to 26th, and that Hall H stage is the most logical place for Marvel to drop the first official Avengers: Doomsday trailer in front of the exact crowd that just got the leaked version yanked out from under it. It may even top the 5,000+ fans that were freaking out in 2024 when Robert Downey Jr. was first revealed as Doctor Doom. My eardrums still haven't recovered from the nerdgasm I had in Hall H that day…

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th, 2026, with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom. It is the multiverse-spanning team-up that assembles the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four against him, and it is the movie the entire current phase of Marvel has been building toward.

The book dates are the tell I trust most, because retail timelines are hard to fake and a November visual dictionary needs a trailer in front of it to sell. So here is what I actually want to know from you: if Marvel does premiere this trailer at Comic-Con, does the leak make you more excited to see the polished version, or did getting a blurry early look quietly spoil the moment for you?

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NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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Pathogen
Pathogen - 6/25/2026, 7:31 PM
Did anyone read this article? Just curious. I totally didnt
NateBest
NateBest - 6/25/2026, 7:32 PM
@Pathogen - And yet you're here commenting? 🤣
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 7:36 PM
@Pathogen - Something about Gunn's recent film sucking and bombing.

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2026, 7:37 PM
@Pathogen - read? eye just look at the pretty pictures and then interpret the news based on those facts
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Fogs
Fogs - 6/25/2026, 7:42 PM
@Pathogen - Yes I did. It's informative, actually. You should try it sometime.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2026, 7:35 PM
These artícles ....old english is challenging
karlel
karlel - 6/25/2026, 7:42 PM
This seems written by AI.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2026, 7:49 PM
@karlel - now that would awful, who would do such a thing?
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2026, 7:42 PM
Yeah , San Diego Comic Con seems like the place we’ll definitely get the first trailer for Doomsday…

Not only will it be a little less then 5 months before the movie comes out but by then the BND promotion will be near its end given the film releases the week after so you could then attach it to Spider Man aswell.

Anyway , I still have my concerns about the film but I also can’t help but be excited by it too so fingers crossed it & RDJ’s Dr Doom turn out well!!.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/25/2026, 7:47 PM
It will be released with Spider-Man
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/25/2026, 7:50 PM
After Marvel Studios High-Quality Spider-Man: Brand New Day EPIC Trailer. I'm Extremely Excited to see what Marvel Studios shows us in Avengers Doomsday trailer.

Marvel Studios will not let their Fans Down.

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