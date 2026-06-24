AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Skipped The One X-MEN Star It Couldn't Afford To Lose

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Skipped The One X-MEN Star It Couldn't Afford To Lose

Marvel reassembled almost the entire Fox X-Men cast for Avengers: Doomsday, so why does leaving out Famke Janssen's Jean Grey feel like such a tell?

Feature Opinion
By NateBest - Jun 24, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The single smartest thing Avengers: Doomsday has done is lean all the way into nostalgia. Bringing back the Fox X-Men cast is a genuine event, the kind of swing that gets longtime fans like me to clear our calendars. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer. That's a murderers' row of mutant history. So why can't I shake the feeling that there's a hole in the middle of it shaped exactly like Famke Janssen?

I want to be clear upfront, because this could easily become a pile-on about a snub, and that's not the conversation I'm interested in. Whether Marvel hurt anyone's feelings is for someone else to write about. What I want to do is focus on the storytelling decision, and from that angle, leaving Jean Grey on the bench says something real about how this movie is using the X-Men.

Famke Janssen - Jean Grey / Phoenix in Fox's 'X-Men' films.

The Star Who Noticed Her Own Absence

Janssen herself put it plainly, saying Marvel made a "mistake" by not asking her back. We covered her comments here, and the more I sat with them, the more I thought she was right, just not for the reasons most people are running with... This isn't about a missing cameo. It's about the gravitational pull of the character she played.

You and I both know this franchise. We know the original trilogy literally ended on Jean Grey. The Phoenix wasn't a side plot, it was the emotional climax of the whole Fox run, the arc the studio kept circling back to over and over because they couldn't let it go. If you're going to throw a reunion party for those movies, she is arguably the guest of honor. Throwing it without her is like staging a reunion of a band and leaving out the lead singer.

Why Her Absence Is A Tell

Here's the part that interests me. Jean Grey, at full power, is one of the most dangerous beings these films ever put on screen. The Phoenix rewrites reality on a whim. Drop a character like that into a story about Doctor Doom and the multiverse and you have to deal with her, because she could solve or shatter the plot in a single scene. So when a movie quietly leaves that power off the board, it becomes a Bat Signal shining in the sky. It tells me these returning X-Men are most likely here as nostalgia, a warm wave of familiar faces, rather than as players who are going to meaningfully shape the outcome.

That's not automatically a bad thing. A crowd-pleasing cameo reel can absolutely work, and a reunion of this size is going to bring the house down regardless. But it says something about what kind of movie this is going to be. A spike of nostalgia is not the same thing as a story that needs these characters. Those are two different promises, and fans should know which one they're actually buying a ticket for.

The Case For Patience

In fairness, I can argue the other side. Schedules are brutal, and it's entirely possible Marvel is holding Janssen back as a surprise for Secret Wars, where a reality-warping mutant would feel right at home. Given how clearly Doomsday and Secret Wars are being built as two halves of one saga, that's a real possibility, and I'd happily eat my words. Still, the optics of the moment are what they are. You can't sell the world's biggest nostalgia reunion and then skip the one face that defined its most famous story.

A reunion is a promise. It says these stories mattered, and we're going to honor them. Honor most of them and the gap starts to show. That's why Janssen's absence keeps nagging at me, and why I think it tells us more about Doomsday than any leaked image has.

What about you? Is leaving Jean Grey out a missed opportunity, or smart powder kept dry for Secret Wars? I'd genuinely like to hear the case against me.

Related On CBM

About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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XelCorp
XelCorp - 6/24/2026, 10:06 AM
Big ass fumble.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/24/2026, 10:10 AM
They also just might not want to go through explaining why there's two Jean Grey's running around. They had a whole movie to explain why there's 3 spidermen
Timerider
Timerider - 6/24/2026, 10:13 AM
I also see a reunion with the Wolverine, even though it’s not the same Logan, to her, it’s still Logan.

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