Avengers: Doomsday's Reported Budget Would Make It The Most Expensive Movie In Marvel/Disney History

Nobody would be surprised to learn that Marvel Studios spent a lot of money on Avengers: Doomsday, but according to a new report, the superhero spectacle could end up becoming the most expensive movie ever produced by Marvel or Disney.

On his YouTube show, John Campea said he's been told that Doomsday has a production budget of $400 million (we're not sure if this is factoring in reshoots costs), and that the studio plans to spend another $300 million on marketing.

If this is accurate, the film would likely need to take in at least $1.5 billion just to break even.

This is totally achievable, of course, and it's worth noting that both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame also had massive budgets (the latter was estimated to have cost between $356–$400 million before P&A).

Marvel Studios' higher-ups are said to be very pleased (depending on how much stock you happen to put in internal screening reports) with the film, and unless Doomsday turns out to be some kind of unforeseen disaster, we don't anticipate many problems at the box office when it hits theatres later this year.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY is reportedly MCU and Disney most expensive movie ever produced with a budget of ~$400M.



It’ll have Hollywood’s biggest marketing campaign ever with a cost of $300M.



Figures reported by John Campea on YT. pic.twitter.com/1ZozAqTePU — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) April 13, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.