Avengers: Doomsday's Reported Budget Would Make It The Most Expensive Movie In Marvel/Disney History

Avengers: Doomsday's Reported Budget Would Make It The Most Expensive Movie In Marvel/Disney History

According to a new report, the cumulative budget for Avengers: Doomsday would make it the most expensive movie ever produced by Marvel Studios or Disney...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 14, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Nobody would be surprised to learn that Marvel Studios spent a lot of money on Avengers: Doomsday, but according to a new report, the superhero spectacle could end up becoming the most expensive movie ever produced by Marvel or Disney.

On his YouTube show, John Campea said he's been told that Doomsday has a production budget of $400 million (we're not sure if this is factoring in reshoots costs), and that the studio plans to spend another $300 million on marketing.

If this is accurate, the film would likely need to take in at least $1.5 billion just to break even.

This is totally achievable, of course, and it's worth noting that both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame also had massive budgets (the latter was estimated to have cost between $356–$400 million before P&A).

Marvel Studios' higher-ups are said to be very pleased (depending on how much stock you happen to put in internal screening reports) with the film, and unless Doomsday turns out to be some kind of unforeseen disaster, we don't anticipate many problems at the box office when it hits theatres later this year.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

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SATW42
SATW42 - 4/14/2026, 9:32 AM
Now a bunch of people who think they know better will say it's "doomed" to fail because of this budget, thinking DISNEY of all companies didn't do an extensive cost analysis and see a bigger picture than just box office.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 9:54 AM
@SATW42 - gasps…

But I thought this site was filled with legit box office analysts and experts?.

You mean to tell me they have been talking out of their ass…

How positively not shocking lol

RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 4/14/2026, 9:34 AM
This movie is gonna make so much money
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/14/2026, 9:38 AM
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HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/14/2026, 9:42 AM
they'll make it back easy on fortnite skins,toys,merch, tie in promotions etc add to that blu ray sales and other media, tv rights contracts etc

making the money back will not be a problem
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/14/2026, 10:27 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - do people still buy blue rays?? I haven’t bought one since Spider-Man far from home…
Which I’ve thought about buying No Way Home since it’s not on Disney plus for some reason.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 4/14/2026, 10:34 AM
@slickrickdesigns - people with ocd and completionists. archival nerds who want a movie library at home, many reasons they still sell. alot of people still like to own the media they pay for, not rent it with extra steps
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 4/14/2026, 9:52 AM
Doesn't mean crap if there isn't time made for character development.

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dragon316
dragon316 - 4/14/2026, 10:07 AM
@FleischerSupes - character development doesn’t always make good movies avatar didn’t have that
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 4/14/2026, 10:13 AM
@dragon316 - I don't know what that is but are you saying avatar is a good movie or a bad movie then?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/14/2026, 10:30 AM
@FleischerSupes - character development?? The whole MCU is one giant interwoven story of character development. Do you need to know everything about Doom from birth to post cred of Fantastic Four for there to be character development??
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2026, 10:01 AM
This is so [frick]ed hahahahahahahaha
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/14/2026, 10:05 AM
Yeah, a cast of several dozen stars, will do that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 10:10 AM
@Clintthahamster - yep aswell as a handful of other factors such as sets etc.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/14/2026, 10:08 AM
I mean with that cast and Disney’s salary alone, this was expected.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/14/2026, 10:14 AM
This film might cross 2 billion if it’s as good as Infinity War but even then - that’s a big climb for Marvel to make these days considering the last six years..

If they do this right however? Secret Wars could hit 3B and give Marvel a fresh start with their universe to have an even better 15 years ahead of them. I guess we’ll know by end of 2027.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 4/14/2026, 10:18 AM
They're gambling way too much money on this. Seriously, if the budget is 400 and then you tac another 300 onto that? Depending on the theater split, they'll need 1.4-1.8 million to break even. It ain't seeing a real profit unless it hits 2 billion. I seriously doubt Marvel can pull that off. They've been pretty weak at the box office lately.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/14/2026, 10:18 AM
Ohhh you mean an Avengers movie with THIS many stars for one of the biggest movies ever.....

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 10:24 AM
Honestly if true then I think it recouping Marvel’s investment is doable since it’ll likely be one of , if not the highest grossing film of 2026.

Also just for my own curiosity , does anyone know if Campea has been right about any of his “scoops”?.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/14/2026, 10:25 AM
It’ll be up there with the force awakens and avatar. Maybe even surpass it by the time it releases.

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