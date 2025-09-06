Channing Tatum Teases Mind-Blowing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Addresses Ryan Reynolds/Deadpool Rumors

Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum has teased the "huge" Avengers: Doomsday, and shares his take on whether the reports about Ryan Reynolds returning as Deadpool in the movie are accurate...

By JoshWilding - Sep 06, 2025 05:09 AM EST
Channing Tatum's Gambit movie spent years in limbo, undergoing multiple rewrites and director changes before the Disney/Fox merger ultimately led to the project being scrapped.

With that, Tatum's dreams of playing the Cajun mutant ended. However, when the time came for Deadpool & Wolverine to populate The Void with Variants, Ryan Reynolds wasted no time in turning to his longtime friend, allowing Tatum to finally play a comic-accurate Remy LeBeau.

Deadpool & Wolverine ended by teasing Gambit's return, and Tatum will fight alongside the X-Men in next December's Avengers: Doomsday

That's more than the actor could have hoped for in the early 2010s, and while we don't know the extent of his role in the epic superhero ensemble, Tatum sounds mighty impressed by what he saw during the time he spent on set. 

"When I say a huge movie, it’s like an understatement. I don’t have a word big enough," the actor teased. "I’m not good enough with words to explain how big this movie will be. It’s going to blow people’s minds."

Asked about reports that Reynolds will reprise his role in the movie as Deadpool, Tatum replied, "I think he’s busy enough. He’s got like 15,000 jobs."

The trades have said the Merc with a Mouth will be in Avengers: Doomsday, but we're not surprised that Tatum didn't want to give anything away. He did, however, express gratitude for his fellow actor's role in bringing him into the MCU. 

"My buddy Ryan, I’ll be forever [grateful]," Tatum shared. "If his kids ever needed a kidney, I’d give it. He takes care of his people, and I’ll always be there for him."

This comes after the Deadpool franchise lead denied his involvement with Avengers: Doomsday, claiming not to have ever set foot on the movie's UK set. That could be true at this stage in production, and while Wade Wilson may be planned as a surprise, Marvel Studios would be wise to market Deadpool's expected team-up with Thor. 

You can hear more from Tatum in the player below.  

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/6/2025, 5:42 AM
Every time a cast member speaks of the scale and quality of the project in an exceptional light there's a baker's dozen of people on this site who jump to complain about it being a failure of a project...
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/6/2025, 5:48 AM
@IAmAHoot - Quality and this film will not mix. It can be successful with all the dumb cameos and nostalgia but it will not be good
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/6/2025, 5:50 AM
@vectorsigma - I'm certain you consider yourself a qualified and reliable source.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/6/2025, 5:58 AM
@IAmAHoot - well, we all give out our opinions here and i never considered any opinion as reliable unless backed up by facts.

- unfinished script
- last minute decisions like casting rdj as doom
- actors shooting in green screens by themselves, lol
- the genre is at a very low point
- the multiverse saga did not resonate with the audience
- marvel's desperation, for example calling thunderbolts new avengers, lolz
- Russos cant do anything decent after endgame
- among others

Oh please present your counter arguments
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/6/2025, 6:23 AM
@vectorsigma - To what? I never expressed an opinion; but you are proving my point so aptly.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 9/6/2025, 5:44 AM
I think if everyone denies that Ryan was on set, it will remove fuel from those fiery rumours of the clash lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/6/2025, 6:21 AM
It’s cool to see how Tatum has evolved as an actor from his early days till now…

First his comedic timing really shone in the Jump Street films and then from Foxcatcher on he showed that he had the dramatic chops aswell so good for him.

I’m not only looking forward to seeing him as Gambit again in Doomsday since I enjoyed his take on the character in DP & W (as somewhat exaggerated as it was for comedic effect) but also his upcoming film “Roofman” which seems interesting imo!!.

MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 9/6/2025, 6:28 AM
Wished they included the Fantastic Four from the 2000's if this is truly a nostalgia trip for all the Marvel and MCU fans who grew up watching all these films.

Watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Patrick Stewart's Professor x, and Ian McKellen's Magneto sharing the screen together could be a treat, but it also feels like a wasted opportunity.

Heck, even including Thomas Jane's Punisher and Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider with them feels like something is off.

View Recorder