Kevin Feige Reveals Whether Magneto Destroys New Jersey In Avengers: Doomsday; Teases "Ambitious" Secret Wars

Kevin Feige Reveals Whether Magneto Destroys New Jersey In Avengers: Doomsday; Teases &quot;Ambitious&quot; Secret Wars

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige talks about bringing the X-Men into the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday and reveals whether Ian McKellen was telling the truth about Magneto destroying New Jersey.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2026 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios pulled back the curtain on Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon last night, and now Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has dropped a few more hints about what fans can expect.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly in Las Vegas, the studio head confirmed that the movie is taking inspiration from the comics. While he didn't name them, we know enough about Doomsday to say that he's likely referring to Jonathan Hickman's work on Avengers, New Avengers, and Secret Wars.

"We're not talking too much about story, but I think people know that the story of Doomsday is inspired by a very famous comic run in which universes are colliding, and Earths encounter one another, and different timelines encounter one another," Feige mused. "And in movie speak, what that allows us to do is get different casts from different franchises."

At the very least, that means bringing together three distinct timelines: Earth-616, Earth-828, and Earth-10005, the homes of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men. 

We'll almost certainly get a few additional surprises, but for Feige, revisiting the X-Men was a full-circle moment that meant revisiting the franchise he started his Hollywood career working on. 

"I was a part of the first couple many, many, many, many, many years ago," he told the site. "Now that they're back home, we thought: We have to utilize them. Deadpool & Wolverine was our first opportunity to do that and touch upon it, and it just felt like an amazing opportunity to pit multiple universes against each other, but you care about all of them."

Adding that there are "generations of people" who feel strongly about the original X-Men cast, as well as the Avengers and Fantastic Four, Feige said, "Bringing them all together is what we have tasked the brothers with doing for us." 

In multiple interviews, Magneto actor Sir Ian McKellen has said that the mutant uses his mastery of magnetism to destroy New Jersey. Asked about those claims, Feige turned to Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo and said, "Does he destroy New Jersey in the movie?"

The filmmaker responded, "I think he might've misspoke. I don't think he destroys New Jersey." Feige chimed in with, "There's a New Jersey presence," leaving us no closer to knowing whether this scene actually happens. 

In a separate conversation with Fandango, the Marvel Studios boss was asked how Avengers: Doomsday connects to Avengers: Secret Wars. It's a little too soon to talk about the latter, as doing so would likely spoil this December's Avengers movie.

Despite that, Feige did reveal, "People familiar with the comic stories see that they will relate. They relate in a very different way than 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame.' I think people are expecting a similar connection, and while one certainly does lead into the other, it's in a very different way. I will say that ‘Secret Wars’ is as ambitious a project as we’ve ever embarked on."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireCanon
FireCanon - 4/17/2026, 4:14 PM
If he doesn't, I will.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/17/2026, 4:21 PM
Wonder if he'll go the Ultimate Magneto route like Ultimatum Wave.
SuperClark
SuperClark - 4/17/2026, 4:46 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I think this version of magneto draws heavily from the ultimate comics.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/17/2026, 4:37 PM
Depends what part of Jersey. I live in Staten Island but my wife has an uncle in a nice part of NJ. There are areas that are crime infested that suck though, so Magneto can take those out, lol
SuperClark
SuperClark - 4/17/2026, 4:45 PM
@Bucky74 - If Magneto existed with his omega level powers he’d be truly terrifying. This guy could emit a global EMP that could set society back to the Stone Age. He could cause irrevocable damage to the environment by messing with the earth’s rotation. He could launch islands and cities into space. He could also create complex machines and create armies from that. Hell he’d even be able to make his own skynet lol.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/17/2026, 4:38 PM
That Pygmy thing in new jersey
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/17/2026, 4:44 PM
People want to forget that he had a say as a producer with the first trilogy. He thought the black leather was fine. He thought The Last Stand script was good. Or maybe he just wanted to make money hmm.

The MCU has fallen upwards. Their long term goal was met but they never decided where to go afterwards. I've been here since the beginning, real fans like me are tired of the old tried and true. Star Trek fans take all the slop because they're afraid of missing out on future content. I'm not a diehard for either because it seems the Fandom has peaked and the people in charge are out of ideas.


I also like how DC is trying to imitate phase one MCU. Gunn knows how the whole machine works, he also knows what didn't work. Think about the big picture people

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