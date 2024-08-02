Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom: Marvel's Biggest Misstep Or The Multiverse Saga's Saving Grace?

Marvel Studios' Comic-Con announcement about Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom hasn't received the warmest response from fans, but is there good reason to be concerned or has Marvel played a blinder?

By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2024
Marvel Studios Hall H panel at last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con wasn't as mind-blowing as we expected, particularly as none of the footage shown to fans was released online.

However, there's no denying that the studio once again managed to "break the internet" with the news that Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU not as Tony Stark, but as the villainous Victor Don Doom/Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

While the announcement has generated plenty of hype, it's also drawn a rather mixed response (which we'd bet Marvel Studios wasn't anticipating). That's not surprising in some ways and, in this feature, we're breaking down the good, the bad, and wider consequences of this casting decision. 

Has the Multiverse Saga been doomed? Click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below to read through this breakdown.
 

5. It's A Fantastic Casting, Minus The Obvious

13c32f39c04f34b333d560ec3c4757d5a2-oppenheimer-rdj-2x-rsocial-w600-copy

If we jump to a different corner of the Multiverse where, say, Timothy Olyphant played Iron Man instead of Robert Downey Jr., would anyone really complain about this? Downey is fresh off an Oscar win and, if Oppenheimer proved anything, it's that he can play a phenomenal antagonist. 

The prospect of a Downey, at the top of his game, chewing the scenery as Victor Von Doom is beyond thrilling. Alas, we live in a world where he spent upwards of a decade making Tony Stark entirely his own. 

If Doom is an evil Iron Man Variant, it reduces one of the Marvel Universe's greatest villains to "Tony Stark gone bad." If Downey is playing Victor, then even if he keeps the mask on, it's a strange casting decision which could be more distracting than anything else. 

We'd rather Downey just pull double duty - like Josh Brolin starring as Cable and Thanos in the same year - than have all this lead to Doom unmasking in front of a shocked Spider-Man to reveal an all-too-familiar face, anyway.
 

4. Short-Term Gain for Long-Term Pain

clean-6

Marvel Studios has a Kang problem (we'll get to that), so pivoting to a villain as iconic and beloved as Doctor Doom makes sense. 

It should be easy to make moviegoers forget about what's come before, though the benefit of those early Fantastic Four movies is that it at least means casual audience members have an inkling of who Doom is. As for the hardcore fans, they've been waiting to see him done properly on screen for decades. 

However, while Doom fills a void in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Avengers: Doomsday, the prospect of having a beloved A-Lister tear sh*t up as Victor appears to have blinded Marvel Studios to the fact his story should have played out over several years. 

No one really complains about Thanos, outside of a couple of cameos, being "wasted" in only two Avengers movies. However, Doom could have started as a Fantastic Four villain before rising to a level where he's a threat to the entire MCU. He's been Iron Man, Sorcerer Supreme, and even a hero of sorts, but there's no way Downey is sticking around for all that.

This short-term gain robs Marvel Studios of the ability to tell a great many stories...unless another Variant is thrown into the mix which better explains why we're starting at the end with Doom.
 

3. What About The Fantastic Four?

thumb-1920-98485

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will take place in an alternate reality New York City which appears almost futuristic, presumably thanks to Reed Richards' intellect and the way this team reshaped their home for the better. 

It's an intriguing premise with the promise that we'll get a new spin of Marvel's First Family when they battle Galactus. It also places them front and centre in the Multiverse Saga, with Marvel Studios confirming the team will appear in both upcoming Avengers movies at Comic-Con.

Does Doctor Doom hail from their world or, more likely, will they meet Doom for the first time in Avengers: Doomsday? Removing Reed and Victor's shared history may feel like a wise move after how the previous movies handled it, but come on, Doom's hatred for Mister Fantastic is a driving force for so much of what he does. 

Neglecting that feels like an error and we don't see Downey signing up for The Fantastic Four 2 to expand on Doom's rivalry with the superhero team. They have plenty of other amazing villains but, when they inevitably make Earth-616 their home, it's likely to be minus their greatest. 
 

2. An Unresolved Plot Thread

kang-mcu-copy

Rumour has it Marvel Studios plans to move on from Kang, with fans left to assume the TVA successfully pruned or "fixed" his many Variants after Loki recreated the Multiverse. That raises many questions, including how the Council of Kangs was defeated.

We believe the original idea was for The Avengers to battle them in The Kang Dynasty before the Conqueror - who was sucked into that multiversal power core - returned as The Beyonder, setting the stage for Secret Wars. Somehow, Doom will now be the one to acquire God-like powers, but not tying that into Kang's story in any way, shape, or form feels like a mistake. 

It's easy to understand Marvel Studios' eagerness to move on from an actor found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend. We're also talking about a character fans didn't necessarily respond to.

When all is said and done, it might be enough to reference Kang's fate with a throwaway line of dialogue. He served a purpose in Loki by giving us an origin/explanation for the Multiverse's emergence and it may well be enough to assume the God of Mischief's actions helped avoid a second Multiversal War. 

As for the Council of Kangs, based on how shockingly awful Majors was in that scene, perhaps this is for the best.
 

1. This Has The Potential To Be AMAZING

god-emperor-doom-thanos-secret-wars-copy

It feels like we've been pretty negative thus far and, to a degree, there's good reason for that.

There's no denying Marvel Studios could have cast a great many incredible actors as Doom - most of whom would have received the same cheers Downey got - but this is still a fantastic casting choice. Plus, this villain battling The Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men(?) as a God-like Doom is the stuff dreams are made of. 

We're hoping the plan is to leave the mask on, but even if Victor does remove it - perhaps after healing his face - then it shouldn't matter too much providing the story is strong enough.

The way things were going with Kang weren't good...Majors did some fine work in the role as He Who Remains and the Conqueror, only to seemingly decide he wanted to ham it up as goofy Variants like Victor Timely, Immortus, and Rama-Tut. 

We believe Downey can knock this role out of the park and deliver a Doom we've all waited to see on screen. Still, here's hoping Marvel and the Russos (a perfect choice to direct these movies) don't screw it up with the Multiverse of it all...
 

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Jeremy Renner Responds To Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return: The SOB Didn’t Say Anything
grif
grif - 8/2/2024, 12:09 PM
wont get me to watch shit.

reboot time
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/2/2024, 12:42 PM
@grif - please :(
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/2/2024, 12:14 PM
I think having him sound anything like Tony Stark, would be a disaster. I hope he uses a voice modulator.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/2/2024, 12:23 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - Very much agreed. RDJ is great at accents so maybe if he used a European accent and some deep bass heavy audio tricks will do the job.

I've been watching some AI Doomsday trailers and one of them had a great deep version of RDJ's voice. The dialogue and vibe felt perfect. And then I saw another with RDJ's regular voice... It was laughably bad for a villain of Doom's stature.
CyberBishop
CyberBishop - 8/2/2024, 12:16 PM
I am just here to read the comments.
Order66
Order66 - 8/2/2024, 12:18 PM
Easy answer to this….

Cold opening to Doomsday - Doom kills the Council of Kangs with one mystic energy blast with the camera to his back so all you see is his cloak and in the distance all the Kang variants are running at him and then poof dead.

Doom should be heavily scarred and Downeys voice should be altered to accommodate the scarring that way the audience won’t recognize him and can disconnect from thinking it’s Tony stark.
Songoty
Songoty - 8/2/2024, 12:18 PM
Moot points. We all know a bunch of nerds whining on social media won't stop both movies from easily hitting 2+billion.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/2/2024, 12:20 PM
@Songoty - Absolutely
Arthorious
Arthorious - 8/2/2024, 12:20 PM
I’m not the biggest fan of his casting but he’s a great actor so let’s see what he can do.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/2/2024, 12:20 PM
Ok so I agree this seems desperate. I agree this could be a massive misstep. But I have to say I'm a little bit surprised so many of you are against this. Not just here, but the internet period. What happened to that sense of wonder and excitement? This is the A-Team. RDJ and the Russos? Come on man they are gonna bring it.

Someone said this is a "break glass in case of an emergency" scenario. I agree. Marvel saw they weren't quite hitting it out of the park anymore so they had to make some moves. To me this seems smart. I don't think RDJ would come back simply because they made him Doom. It must be something awesome about the story they're weaving. He's not hurting for cash so it has to be some meat on those bones. Maybe they have something wild under their sleeves.

Marvel has been good at giving us stand up and cheer moments. Especially with the Russos. Bringing them back shows they are serious. Or maybe it's pure desperation and they are scrambling. I doubt that's the whole story. I will tell you one thing. I'm 1000X more excited for Avengers Doomsday than I ever was with Kang Dynasty.

I suspect I'm not the only one.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/2/2024, 12:21 PM
User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/2/2024, 12:23 PM
"Does Doctor Doom hail from their world or, more likely, will they meet Doom for the first time in Avengers: Doomsday?"

Don't know why you keep making this assumption.

Is it possible? Of course.

But, I highly doubt there will be no Dr. Doom in FF; even if it's an image on a computer or something.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 12:33 PM
I understand everyone having their own tastes & preferences but I’m sick of people not wanting goofy stuff in these cbms because newsflash , these things are inherently goofy or silly…

I can understand some having issues with Majors performance as Immortus since his inspiration here seems to be Eddie Redmayne’s character from Jupiter Ascending but the rest I’m cool with..

?si=T_sMVxO-npd4mRjP

When you have a character that doesn’t have much depth then I think you need to go hammy to an extent to or chew the scenery to make them entertaining.

Anyway , I still think they should have just moved forward with Kang by recasting the role (the variants gave them an excuse imo) and finish that story but if you are going to pivot to Doom then use their demise to establish him as a threat then just ignoring them.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/2/2024, 12:34 PM
"If Doom is an evil Iron Man Variant, it reduces one of the Marvel Universe's greatest villains to "Tony Stark gone bad""

This is my main concern with the casting. Doom should be bigger than this "oh another variant" BS. He's his own thing.

I'm not a fan of the F4 coming from another reality already (I'd have them being from the main timeline but travelling elsewhere, if the idea is for them to meet the heroes for the 1st time and keep their experience as well). But Doom as a Stark variant will be so weird, specially if they're keeping him in the main timeline.

Hope they at least reboot EVERYTHING after SW then.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/2/2024, 12:50 PM
With Doom being masked, scarred, etc.... I think there's enough RDJ can do with his voice that he stands as something different... We'll see....
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/2/2024, 12:51 PM
Also, love the choice of one exaggeration or the other...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 12:54 PM
@Slotherin - I do think the opportunity is too good not to do of him being unmasked and some of the heroes realizing he looks like Tony.

The emotional storytelling you could do with that for some of the characters like Peter or Rhodey is strong imo
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/2/2024, 1:26 PM
RDJ will probably be the perfect Victor Von Doom.

