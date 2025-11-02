RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Scene Description Tease Epic Namor Action And Some Big MCU Debuts - SPOILERS

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be released next month (you can learn more about what happens in the teaser here), and we now have some rumoured details on an epic set piece featuring Namor the Submariner.

According to scooper James Mack—who, you may recall, shared descriptions of the movie's costumes before they leaked online—"previs and 3D techvis tests" for Avengers: Doomsday have shown Namor in battle "amid a massive tsunami." As you might expect, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever antagonist is "seemingly the one causing it."

He goes on to say that there was also a giant octopus in the scene, along with Namor's Talokan army. One of the female warriors was named Andromeda, likely based on Andromeda Attumasen from the comics. In those, she's the illegitimate daughter of Attuma.

There was another "muscular warrior" depicted that the insider believes is Orka, a comic book character typically portrayed as a villain with a killer whale theme. This version does reportedly have "fins," likely in place of a full-blown costume.

Sequences like this are exactly what fans are expecting and hoping for from Avengers: Doomsday. Namor's portrayal in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was good and served as a solid introduction, but the Russos look set to put an even more awe-inspiring spin on the Atlantean as he gets involved with the war against Doctor Doom.

"They practically told us around 12 at night. And at 5:30 in the morning, the livestream started, and they told us, 'Hey, the news is about to drop,'" Huerta previously said of being announced as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

Adding that it was "surprising" and "cool," he said the dynamic on set has been very different to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where Huerta was the movie's main antagonist. "There are twenty-something characters involved in the story. Which means we are each going to have smaller roles because there needs to be space for all the characters and all the universes."

Huerta later described his return as Namor in Avengers: Doomsday as "simpler" in both "terms of time and energy," and described Vanessa Kirby as a "great and spectacular coworker" (in the comics, Namor and Sue have a rather unique dynamic).

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.