RUMOR: Doctor Doom Will Be Out To Avenge [SPOILER] In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY By Killing [SPOILER]

As we get closer to the release of the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, more details about the movie's plot are beginning to find their way online. Whether you choose to believe them is up to you, but they sure make for interesting reading.

Similar to Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Doomsday will be where we get better acquainted with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. It's easy to forget now, but before that 2018 blockbuster, we'd only seen Thanos on screen for a few minutes at most.

By the time the credits rolled on Infinity War, the Mad Titan was arguably the MCU's greatest villain.

Like Thanos, Victor Von Doom is expected to be more than just a two-dimensional villain out to rule the Multiverse. In fact, we've heard a lot about Doom being a sympathetic figure, with his scars coming as a result of an accident which saw him lose his family.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has just shared some additional insights, explaining, "If I understand it correctly, Victor Von Doom's wife and son were killed in an accident, and Victor himself was injured and his body damaged."

"He traced the cause of the accident to Steve [Rogers] going back in time [in Avengers: Endgame], and now he’s after him to avenge his family," the insider continued, referring to Captain America getting his happy ending with Peggy Carter.

Steve being responsible for the Multiverse's collapse—thanks to Incursions—is certainly an intriguing direction to take things in. Still, we can't help but wonder how the Russo Brothers will explain why Cap was an old man when he handed his shield over to Sam Wilson.

In related news, Daniel Richtman has teased, "I have heard Doomsday looks way better visually than the Russos' other Marvel films." As a reminder, Newton Thomas Sigel serves as cinematographer on the movie and counts X-Men, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Extraction among his credits.

How do you feel about these potential plans for Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.