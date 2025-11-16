RUMOR: Doctor Doom Will Be Out To Avenge [SPOILER] In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY By Killing [SPOILER]

More details about plans for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday have been revealed, including who the villain will target when he sets out on a mission to avenge those close to him...

By JoshWilding - Nov 16, 2025
As we get closer to the release of the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, more details about the movie's plot are beginning to find their way online. Whether you choose to believe them is up to you, but they sure make for interesting reading.

Similar to Avengers: Infinity WarAvengers: Doomsday will be where we get better acquainted with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. It's easy to forget now, but before that 2018 blockbuster, we'd only seen Thanos on screen for a few minutes at most. 

By the time the credits rolled on Infinity War, the Mad Titan was arguably the MCU's greatest villain. 

Like Thanos, Victor Von Doom is expected to be more than just a two-dimensional villain out to rule the Multiverse. In fact, we've heard a lot about Doom being a sympathetic figure, with his scars coming as a result of an accident which saw him lose his family.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has just shared some additional insights, explaining, "If I understand it correctly, Victor Von Doom's wife and son were killed in an accident, and Victor himself was injured and his body damaged."

"He traced the cause of the accident to Steve [Rogers] going back in time [in Avengers: Endgame], and now he’s after him to avenge his family," the insider continued, referring to Captain America getting his happy ending with Peggy Carter. 

Steve being responsible for the Multiverse's collapse—thanks to Incursions—is certainly an intriguing direction to take things in. Still, we can't help but wonder how the Russo Brothers will explain why Cap was an old man when he handed his shield over to Sam Wilson. 

In related news, Daniel Richtman has teased, "I have heard Doomsday looks way better visually than the Russos' other Marvel films." As a reminder, Newton Thomas Sigel serves as cinematographer on the movie and counts X-MenBohemian Rhapsody, and Extraction among his credits. 

How do you feel about these potential plans for Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Fogs
Fogs - 11/16/2025, 1:33 PM
Sooo.....

He's basically Zemo.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/16/2025, 1:46 PM
@Fogs - Punisher
Fogs
Fogs - 11/16/2025, 1:55 PM
@Matchesz - punisher didn't blame the avengers
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/16/2025, 1:59 PM
@Fogs - Zemo
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/16/2025, 2:17 PM
@Fogs - Yup.
And Tony's sacrifice is basically for nothing and Steve is the source of Doom's hatred, not Reed.
Yay.

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 11/16/2025, 2:32 PM
@Feralwookiee - hope it's BS.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/16/2025, 2:49 PM
@Feralwookiee - On the bright side, less focus on Padro Pascal
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/16/2025, 1:34 PM
Everything about this sucks. Doom having a wife that's probably an alternate Sue sucks. Doom wanting to kill Cap instead of Reed sucks. The multiversal variants of Doom idea sucks!

DAMN YOU FEIGE! DAMN YOOOU!

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/16/2025, 1:37 PM
Literally the 6 or 7th article about this same thing g in the last 2 months.

WE KNOW!!!
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/16/2025, 2:55 PM
@JobinJ - for real.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/16/2025, 1:44 PM
2005 is going to be the closest we're gonna get to an accurate comic accurate Doom.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/16/2025, 1:46 PM
Funnily enough now another scooper says Doom may be lying….

https://x.com/JoshDenofNerds/status/1990110242453983494

The contradictions coming from the various scoopers continue to make me laugh.

If this is true then I’m down for it since there’s precedent in the comics and other media for this given in Iron Man:Armored Adventures , Doom was a scientist but member of the Royal Latveria family who was scarred heavily during an experiment that killed his mother & wife to be thus he was looking for a way to bring them back…

Also , this somewhat reminds of EMH’s Kang’s motivation too where he lost his empire and love Ravonna due to a disruption in the timestream he believed was caused by Captain America being brought to then present day so he sent about to correct it.

?feature=shared

?feature=shared

If this is the case then I’m fine with though I do hope that if this Doom is from the world of the FF that they or atleast Reed still have some history with him.

Anyway , looking forward to seeing RDJ’s portrayal of Victor!!.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 11/16/2025, 1:48 PM
Oof I kinda hate this. Doctor Doom has a great origin story (that also happens to be quite unique)... and they decided to change it in favor of a cut and dry revenge story? If this is true, this might be my less liked cbm ever! They should´ve just adapted Books of Doom!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/16/2025, 1:48 PM
New rumor says they kill Toby’s Spidey in this. If that’s the case, then the just tuned the entire Sam Rami trilogy and NWH. Give his Spidey a much deserved happy ending after Doomsday and Secret Wars!
Fogs
Fogs - 11/16/2025, 1:56 PM
@Bucky74 - Damn. I'd really hate that.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/16/2025, 1:53 PM
Generic backstory unworthy of doom
Corruptor
Corruptor - 11/16/2025, 1:56 PM
Feige and Downey "yeah we're gonna do this character right!"
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/16/2025, 2:01 PM
Doom is going to be a disgruntled ex stark employee
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/16/2025, 2:07 PM
If James Gunn did Doom

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 11/16/2025, 2:28 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Dude you might want to worry more about the MCU version of Doom if any of these rumors are correct. Everything has seemed off about the character since the stunt casting of RDJ as Dr. Doom.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/16/2025, 2:40 PM
@Huskers - I mean I'm not really holding much hope on it but I could be surprised. This is the last chance saloon for marvel
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/16/2025, 2:08 PM

The true savior of the universe after the dust settles from these two huge movies must be Howard the Duck!!!
Huskers
Huskers - 11/16/2025, 2:32 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Yea it’s frustrating. I thought it felt like this was at least the 3rd time I’ve read this story. And now they put in these blank (Spoiler) terms in the title to make you think it’s something new, when it’s really just the same old shit.
Huskers
Huskers - 11/16/2025, 2:25 PM
Hollywood doesn’t let anyone just be evil anymore. All villains today have to have a sympathetic backstory.

Nothing about this excites me. Feels like everything I’ve read about Dr. Doom seems off.

He possibly has variants and a council of Dooms which means they just swapped out Kang and kept the same story. There may even be female variants! 🤦🏻‍♂️

His beef is with Captain America instead of Reed Richards.

And he’s played by RDJ who was the definitive Iron Man in the MCU.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/16/2025, 2:27 PM
Doom already has a great origin story. I sure AF wouldn't want family man Doom.
JediKnight91
JediKnight91 - 11/16/2025, 2:35 PM
This reeks of Doomwank.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/16/2025, 2:41 PM
Still, we can't help but wonder how the Russo Brothers will explain why Cap was an old man when he handed his shield over to Sam Wilson.

We already know this because it happened in Endgame and was further explained in Loki. Events cause branched timelines. That's the most non-convoluted way I can put it. So at that moment, there are two Steves. When Steve traveled to the past and stayed, he was no longer in the sacred timeline, so now it's a branched reality, and once Doom decides to mess with time, he does the same.

The best example I could use is DBZ. Trunks went back in time to save his universe, but there's also a branched reality where Cell killed him and went back and they both existed in the main continuity
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/16/2025, 2:54 PM
@MyCoolYoung - the Russo's are hired hands lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/16/2025, 2:53 PM
If any of these millions of rumors are true, this is going to leg out like Stephen Hawking. JUST FOLLOW A [frick]ING COMIC STORYLINE, YOU OWN THE GODDAMN MATERIAL
RolandD
RolandD - 11/16/2025, 2:59 PM
Even if the rumor is true, it never says that doom succeeds in killing Steve so of course she could still be around to turn over the shield. I swear this website should be called rumor.com.

