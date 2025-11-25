RUMOR: Some Surprising, Spoilery New Details About AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Scarlet Witch Plans Revealed

Much has been said about plans for the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday, including possible plans to loosely adapt House of M and Wanda Maximoff potentially even being Doctor Doom's bride, a la Avengers: The Children's Crusade.

The latest on plans for the character comes our way from scooper James Mack. He's revealed that the X-Men Universe—Earth-10005—will have a "'good' and heroic" version of the Scarlet Witch, and claims to have seen some designs of this Wanda.

Describing those, Mack said, "She's wearing a tight, long red dress that goes down to her legs, red gloves, and her signature headpiece." Interestingly, he later clarified that he doesn't know whether Elizabeth Olsen is playing this Variant.

The benefit of the Multiverse is that anyone can play anyone, meaning a familiar or new face could star in Avengers: Doomsday as a Scarlet Witch Variant with ties to the X-Men.

Of course, we'd be remiss not to point out that Olsen has said she won't reprise her role as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday. "I’ve been really proud of what we’ve been able to make. Really proud," she said. "But I don’t have an answer for [when I'll return]."

When it was put to her that fans expect to see Wanda in the next Avengers movie, the actress replied, "Well, I can’t. Honestly, I do wait. I want to see [her] return in this role because I think what they’ve done with her is really great, and I love the journey she’s taken. I think it’s always a fun one to get to go back into, and I just have no idea how or when, for sure."

Despite those comments, we'd bet on Olsen appearing in Avengers: Doomsday and playing the Scarlet Witch Variant described by Mack. Not only will it give her the chance to explore new facets of the character, but we know she's keen to explore Wanda's connection to her father in the X-Men's world, Magneto.

Olsen's Scarlet Witch will almost certainly be in Avengers: Secret Wars, as will Sadie Sink's mysterious Spider-Man: Brand New Day character. Here's the latest social media chatter about who the Stranger Things star is playing...

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.