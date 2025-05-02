RUMOR: The Rest Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Sprawling Cast May Have Been Revealed - And There Are Some Surprises

RUMOR: The Rest Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Sprawling Cast May Have Been Revealed - And There Are Some Surprises

Marvel Studios confirmed that more actors would be announced following the first Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, and we may now know which other characters will appear...

By MarkCassidy - May 02, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Back in March, Marvel Studios released a video which gradually revealed the sprawling cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Several names were notable by their absence, but we were told that another announcement was imminent.

Officially returning for the next major MCU event movie will be:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man; Simu Liu as Shang-Chi; Tom Hiddleston as Loki; Lewis Pullman as Sentry; Florence Pugh as Yelena; Danny Ramirez as Falcon; Ian McKellen as Magneto; Sebastian Stan as Bucky; Winston Duke as M’Baku; Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Kelsey Grammer as Beast; James Marsden as Cyclops; Channing Tatum as Gambit; Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm; Rebecca Romijn as Mystique; Patrick Stewart as Professor X; Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler; Letitia Wright as Black Panther; Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor; Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards; Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm; David Harbour as Red Guardian; Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, and Anthony Mackie as Captain America.

Now, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider has shared a list of actors that are believed to be joining the above. He stresses that he's not certain that this roster is 100% legit, so take it as a rumor for the time being.

We expected to see quite a few of these names (X-Men stragglers Famke Janssen and Halle Berry, for example), but there are also some surprises (the new Guardians of the Galaxy team), along with a couple of significant omissions.

Previous rumors have claimed that Spider-Man and Wolverine would appear, but - assuming this list is accurate - it seems Tom Holland and Hugh Jackman won't be back until Avengers: Secret Wars after all. On the small screen side of things, there's no mention of Charlie Cox (Daredevil) or Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), but again, they may still show up in Secret Wars.

Have a read through the names below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

• Mark Ruffalo

• Benedict Wong

• Brie Larson

• Don Cheadle

• Karen Gillan

• Jeremy Renner

• Iman Vellani

• Danai Gurira

• Tessa Thompson

• Ke Huy Quan

• Teyonah Parris

• Will Poulter

• Dominique Thorne

• Xochitl Gomez

• Sophia Di Martino

• Tatiana Maslany

• Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

• Kathryn Newton

• Wunmi Mosaku

• Lashana Lynch

• Famke Janssen

• Halle Berry

• Kai Zen

• Owen Wilson

• Chris Pratt

• Samuel L. Jackson

• Charlize Theron

• Benedict Cumberbatch

• Hayley Atwell

• Chris Evans

• Bradley Cooper

• Vin Diesel

• Maria Bakalova

Though Doomsday is now filming, several insiders have reported that the movie has entered production without a finished script (which isn't as unusual as you might think), but this is believed to be down to a number of actors still not officially signed to contracts. 

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

How Does THUNDERBOLTS* Set Up AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? Here's Everything You Need To Know - SPOILERS
How Does THUNDERBOLTS* Set Up AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? Here's Everything You Need To Know - SPOILERS
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares Glimpse Of Mister Fantastic Suit On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Shares Glimpse Of Mister Fantastic Suit On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/2/2025, 10:56 AM
It seems like someone just made a list of everyone who's played a Marvel role and called it a day.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/2/2025, 11:00 AM
I feel confident that if Ruffalo is there, they will at least tease a Wolverine vs Hulk battle that we’ll get the payoff to in Secret Wars. So I’m still betting on a Jackman cameo in this at least.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/2/2025, 11:58 AM
@Jackraow21 - has the actual hulk turned up in the mcu yet?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/2/2025, 11:00 AM
He could have made this up
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/2/2025, 11:04 AM
I'll be really interested to know the total combined fees for that cast. That alone is probably worth a couple MCU movies, before considering RDJ's massive cost.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 5/2/2025, 11:07 AM
Gonna guess the other thought process is this is being filmed in stages , so the first group of names were actors that were needed immediately, they’ll do a second reveal when phase 2 / group 2 is needed to start their scenes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 11:10 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - most likely

Scheduling was probably the main reason since these group of actors likely were avaliable to film while the others might not be.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 11:09 AM
Interesting if true…

Idk if I buy Yahya Abdul Mateen being in there since I’m pretty sure Wonder Man is meant to be under the “ Marvel Spotlight” banner which is focused on more grounded & character driven stories that don’t have a strong impact on the wider MCU like Echo.

If that’s still the case then I feel like it would be weird to have Simon Williams in this even if they help catch up people who didn’t see his show in December in who he is.

Otherwise I can pretty much see everyone else there being in this with the new Guardians team being a surprise but makes sense of them being in it if so.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/2/2025, 11:40 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah I’m not sold on Wonder Man being announced as a cast member.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/2/2025, 11:10 AM
User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 5/2/2025, 11:12 AM
I’d be shocked if Teyonah Parris and Lashana Lynch don’t show up considering they were with the X-Men the last time we saw them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 11:19 AM
@newhire13 - yeah , that seems like a given

Would be odd if they didn’t.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/2/2025, 11:15 AM
You forgot Terrance Howard, Ed Norton and the Rock.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/2/2025, 11:29 AM
@slickrickdesigns - and Vinnie Jones.
grif
grif - 5/2/2025, 11:18 AM
k

reboot now
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/2/2025, 11:27 AM

What???!!!??? No Howard the Duck!!!!!!

No Howard, no peace!!!
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 5/2/2025, 11:30 AM
Waiting for MAGA supporter to turn this article into another political debate
mountainman
mountainman - 5/2/2025, 11:33 AM
This movie is going to have to make $2.5 billion before it turns a profit lol.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/2/2025, 11:34 AM
Thats a lot of names. The casting budget for this movie will be insane if they even use half of that new list on top of the previously announced list. I think the most surprising for me is the absence of Spiderman.
artofwilldeonne
artofwilldeonne - 5/2/2025, 11:35 AM
Probably all for the "stinger" at the end when they are all on battleworld.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/2/2025, 11:59 AM
The cast list as a whole is just cringeworthy to me. Every new name induces further cringe

