RUMOR: The Rest Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Sprawling Cast May Have Been Revealed - And There Are Some Surprises

Back in March, Marvel Studios released a video which gradually revealed the sprawling cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Several names were notable by their absence, but we were told that another announcement was imminent.

Officially returning for the next major MCU event movie will be:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man; Simu Liu as Shang-Chi; Tom Hiddleston as Loki; Lewis Pullman as Sentry; Florence Pugh as Yelena; Danny Ramirez as Falcon; Ian McKellen as Magneto; Sebastian Stan as Bucky; Winston Duke as M’Baku; Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Kelsey Grammer as Beast; James Marsden as Cyclops; Channing Tatum as Gambit; Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm; Rebecca Romijn as Mystique; Patrick Stewart as Professor X; Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler; Letitia Wright as Black Panther; Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor; Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards; Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm; David Harbour as Red Guardian; Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, and Anthony Mackie as Captain America.

Now, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider has shared a list of actors that are believed to be joining the above. He stresses that he's not certain that this roster is 100% legit, so take it as a rumor for the time being.

We expected to see quite a few of these names (X-Men stragglers Famke Janssen and Halle Berry, for example), but there are also some surprises (the new Guardians of the Galaxy team), along with a couple of significant omissions.

Previous rumors have claimed that Spider-Man and Wolverine would appear, but - assuming this list is accurate - it seems Tom Holland and Hugh Jackman won't be back until Avengers: Secret Wars after all. On the small screen side of things, there's no mention of Charlie Cox (Daredevil) or Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), but again, they may still show up in Secret Wars.

Have a read through the names below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

• Mark Ruffalo

• Benedict Wong

• Brie Larson

• Don Cheadle

• Karen Gillan

• Jeremy Renner

• Iman Vellani

• Danai Gurira

• Tessa Thompson

• Ke Huy Quan

• Teyonah Parris

• Will Poulter

• Dominique Thorne

• Xochitl Gomez

• Sophia Di Martino

• Tatiana Maslany

• Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

• Kathryn Newton

• Wunmi Mosaku

• Lashana Lynch

• Famke Janssen

• Halle Berry

• Kai Zen

• Owen Wilson

• Chris Pratt

• Samuel L. Jackson

• Charlize Theron

• Benedict Cumberbatch

• Hayley Atwell

• Chris Evans

• Bradley Cooper

• Vin Diesel

• Maria Bakalova

Though Doomsday is now filming, several insiders have reported that the movie has entered production without a finished script (which isn't as unusual as you might think), but this is believed to be down to a number of actors still not officially signed to contracts.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.