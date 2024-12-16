Rumored AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Spoilers Reveal Plans For Doctor Doom, Incursions, Doctor Strange, And More

In another wave of Multiverse Saga rumours, we have intel on how Doctor Doom and Doctor Strange will factor into the next Avengers movies, including plans for the Multiversal War and future Incursions.

By JoshWilding - Dec 16, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Marvel Studios originally planned for Kang the Conqueror and his Variants to serve as the Multiverse Saga's main threat. Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania laid the groundwork for that, only for Jonathan Majors' legal troubles to change those plans. 

Marvel Studios could have recast the villain but the negative response to the Ant-Man threequel meant Kevin Feige was considering changing course even before Majors found himself in court on misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment charges.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the plan is still for a Multiversal War to play out in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, instead of Kang being front and centre, it will revolve around other heroes and villains from across the Multiverse. 

He adds that at least four Anchor Beings will factor into these movies and elaborates on past claims that there will be something of a blame game when it comes to the current state of the Multiverse. 

"[Avengers: Doomsday] will focus on who exactly is to blame for the current state of the Multiverse," Perez explains. "Was it Kang? Was it his variants? Was it someone else? What I’m hearing is that they’re going to try and shift the blame on Doctor Strange, and it’s a motif that’s been building up for a while now."

"[The] idea is to make Strange the common denominator when it comes to incursions. And a good part of these films is Strange trying to reject that notion that [all] Stranges are meant to doom the universe, by making him the one who chooses to save it."

On a particularly interesting note, it's said that the Incursion Clea wanted Strange's help with in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' post-credits scene was one caused by the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It seems the stinger held more importance for the wider Multiverse Saga than first expected. 

Other minor tidbits include Moon Knight not playing a role in the next Avengers movies and the Thunderbolts, Young Avengers, and Franklin Richards all being key to the story.  

Between this and other recent updates, it sounds increasingly likely that Doctor Doom will set out to "save" the Multiverse, albeit in his typically arrogant, villainous way. Villains making a compelling argument is nothing new for the MCU, though, as it's something we previously saw explored through Thanos, for example. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Strongly Hints At MCU Return As Quicksilver
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 12/16/2024, 12:38 PM
I am on board. Make this the most bizarre, craziest multiverse adventure ever, all the cameos all the everything, and when the dust settles, let's move forward with X-Men and New Avengers and FF.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 12/16/2024, 12:39 PM
That would've sounded great if Multiverse of Madness had ANY implications regarding the Multiverse and the consequences of Strange's actions.

The teaser trailer made us to believe this would be the case, only for Strange to jump between a few Multiverses for a few minutes and call it a day.

Heck, the spell he did in NWH had larger implications than what happened in his own solo sequel.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/16/2024, 12:43 PM
The whole incursion thing is confusing. Miles Morales and Doctor Strange seem to have compatible stories, but Deadpool and other crossover stories in place seem to completely ignore that “rule”
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/16/2024, 12:44 PM
They've absolutely botched Doctor Strange. If they make him the reason the universe is broken again, if they make him a moron again, and if he isn't a legitimate main player....and I mean MAIN player, it's going to be a letdown.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/16/2024, 1:52 PM
@McMurdo - I totally agree. IF this rumor is legit, I'm not a fan of them shifting the blame on DS.
LSHF
LSHF - 12/16/2024, 12:44 PM
Very much looking forward to seeing Charlize Theron's character fighting with Strange against incursions (and him facing his fears).

McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/16/2024, 12:46 PM
How exactly is Alex Perez getting these details BTW? Is he sleeping with one of the Russo bros? Or is he just pulling shit out of a hat?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/16/2024, 1:42 PM
@McMurdo - exactly. i hate that guy. wilding has always been up his ass. im starting to think they are the same person.
rychlec
rychlec - 12/16/2024, 1:44 PM
@McMurdo - right? Isn't McFeely still sitting in a room somewhere still writing the damn thing?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/16/2024, 12:51 PM
Just hope we get more of him and Clea.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/16/2024, 12:53 PM
Maybe that universe was right to off Strange

User Comment Image
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 12/16/2024, 12:59 PM
Other minor tidbits include Moon Knight not playing a role in the next Avengers movies


User Comment Image

Come on, give my boy some love. I've been so desperate for new Moon Knight content.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 1:07 PM
@Mrcool210 - I agree

Though I have heard some say he’s in it so who knows?.

I just hope we get Moon Knight S2 so we can deal with the Jake Lockley issue.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 1:04 PM
I still wish they had recast Kang and stayed on the course instead of being reactionary (which is unlike them)…

It’s a character that had multiple versions of himself so he had the built in excuse to recast and look different while you could then have the other versions be more dangerous then the Kang we saw in Quantumania for example.

I enjoyed Majors performances but there could have been other actors that could have took that on and made it better if they wanted to but oh well.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway it is what it is now but if true then I do like the idea of Strange possibly being blamed which was seeded in MoM of the other Stranges going too far and our Strange maybe going down that path aswell.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/16/2024, 1:05 PM
Looks like all the phase 3 and 4 shows amd movies are required watching. Catch up marvel haters
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/16/2024, 1:10 PM
What Rumors it is Avengers: Secret Wars. The only question is which Variants. A Hydra Steve Rogers Captain America is the only choice for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

User Comment Image
HeWhoComments
HeWhoComments - 12/16/2024, 1:13 PM
Im not ready for this upcoming Doctor Strange sacrifice 😭
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 1:20 PM
@HeWhoComments - me neither though I don’t think Strange is gonna die

I do hope we get a great Dr Strange vs Dr Doom magic battle.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/16/2024, 1:15 PM
Loki is the one to blame. I don't understand why Marvel is not following through with that. The plot is simple. He Who Remains chose to isolate himself and the universe he came from by creating a temporal loom that deletes alternative timelines of Universe 616 and allows only for one sacred timeline that only has one Kang which was himself. The rest of the Multiverse has various incidents which allowed them to become aware of different universes but 616 was locked out of it until Sylvie killed HWR. When Scarlet Witch killed the Illuminati in Universe 838 it caused the beginning of an Incursion and the first Incursion should be Universe 838 colliding with Universe 616 and the Dr. Doom (Downey Jr) of 838 dedicates himself to trying to fix the collision and discovers the end of time and battles Loki for the throne.
Fogs
Fogs - 12/16/2024, 1:28 PM
@SonOfAGif - It was pretty clear to me that Sylvie killing He Who Remains enabled all multiversal events that followed. Each and every one of those would've been prevented if HWR and the TVA were active. People would be happily living their lives, not knowing they were stripped of their free will :)
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/16/2024, 1:51 PM
@Fogs - HWR explained that each variant of his waged war for supremacy and he isolated Universe 616 and locked out the Multiverse and his variants. Loki Season 2 established that the temporal loom was designed to delete branches in time because those branches would create a Kang variant. And he explained to Loki that without the TVA and without the temporal loom the universes will go into an all out war. So HWR essentially delayed Universe 616 from interacting with the greater Multiverse. This is why the events of No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness happened
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 12/16/2024, 1:16 PM
It's sad that they are introducing an amazing character like Doom, yet I just can't wait for these films to be done so we can hopefully get a good reboot 🤷🏻‍♂️
Songoty
Songoty - 12/16/2024, 1:25 PM
It's gonna be interesting to see if they keep the Thunderbolts having a huge role after their movie unavoidably flops.
Fogs
Fogs - 12/16/2024, 1:25 PM
Well for anyone who's been paying attention, it was Sylvie who [frick]ed up everything.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 1:27 PM
Honestly I think it would be best to have this Doom be from the FF’s Earth or most likely , he was a part of the Illuminati in Earth 838 (maybe even made those Ultron bots).

Have him take care of the Council but realizes that Strange is still a threat hence comes to deal with him and “save” the Multiverse.

User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 12/16/2024, 1:47 PM
LOL at certain scoopers/Scooper? constantly saying "this character will have a huge role" "that character will play a huge role" "that team will play a huge role"

so everyone will play a huge role, huh?
lies everywhere.

