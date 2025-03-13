Russo Brothers Explain How Helming THE ELECTRIC STATE Has Prepared Them For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

Joe and Anthony Russo have helmed four MCU movies: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

They'll reunite with Marvel Studios for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars; however, in recent weeks, the Russos have been doing the rounds to promote Netflix's The Electric State, which currently sits at 19% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Talking to CBR, the filmmakers explained how that project has better prepared them for their MCU return.

"Our VFX team was incredible on this," Joe started. "They were painstaking with the work, and they had two years to [work on post-production for] the movie as well, which rarely happens, so all credit to Netflix for understanding the scale of the film, and being willing to be patient with the length of time it was going to take to execute correctly."

"Which we wouldn't have got at a studio where we had a slotted date, and we had to hit the date. A lot of the times, that's why the effects turn out poorly."

Anthony added, "What we were dealing with in those robot designs, we wanted to be very period-faithful in terms of textures, and the way the mechanics worked, and we would sort of decide what decade was each robot built in. Was it the 90s, or the 80s, or the 70s, or 60s, etc., we would get very specific."

Regarding how that ties into their Avengers plans, Anthony pointed to the "refinement of motion capture" as a key tool in their plans for Doomsday (which should begin shooting any day now).

"There's new methods that are available now to help capture it on set. The tricky thing, when you're working with visual effects, is, if it's a green screen, we have an award-winning camera operator we work with, named Geoff Haley," he explained. "He has nothing to frame to, other than a face."

"But, when you're layering in on sets, rough comps into the eyepiece for him, now he can actually do his job. These are some of the advancements that are really enhancing the quality and look of the effects in movies," Anthony concluded.

While Doctor Doom won't be a motion capture character (fans will be hoping the Russos don't take the armoured villain down the Iron Man route), characters like The Hulk and She-Hulk are bound to have big roles in these movies.

Recently, writer Christopher Markus - who worked with the Russos on all the Marvel movies listed above - explained why he decided not to return to the MCU; you can read his comments in full here.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.