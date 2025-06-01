Speculation Mounts That Two More MCU Veterans Will Be Added To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast

Avengers: Doomsday has a stacked cast, but many expected names are still missing. We're anticipating another announcement somewhere down the line, but with roughly 18 months to go before the movie is released, there's plenty of time for that.

In the meantime, speculation is running rampant that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly will reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne. The Lost alum has stepped away from acting, but could always make a cameo appearance alongside Paul Rudd's Scott Lang (who is confirmed to return).

Asked by a fan about her MCU future, Lilly responded with a winking emoji, suggesting she isn't quite ready to bid farewell to The Wasp...

Evangeline Lilly possibly teases a return to acting and her character ‘THE WASP’ for a role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and/or ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ 👀



[Via: Instagram] pic.twitter.com/pEkN09ZMoa — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) May 31, 2025

Meanwhile, Thor and WandaVision star Kat Dennings also appears to be hinting at her return as Darcy Lewis. Standing on what could be a film set, the actor can be seen wielding Captain America's shield (the Sam Wilson version, not Steve Rogers').

Darcy played a pivotal role when the Hex went up around Westview, so we could easily imagine her scientific know-how being a crucial part of Avengers: Doomsday's story.

Whether she's actually on the set in London with Captain America and company is hard to say; this could just have easily been the backstage area of a comic convention, for example. Still, most fans have responded positively to the idea of her making a comeback.

While the news that both upcoming Avengers movies have been delayed stung, the majority of fans seem to agree that giving the Russo Brothers as much time as possible to get them right is for the best.

Hyping up what fans can expect from Doomsday and Secret Wars, Anthony Mackie recently shared, "I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had." Here's hoping.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2026.