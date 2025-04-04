Star-Lord Actor Chris Pratt On Not Getting A Chair During AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal: "[I] Will Return"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ended with Peter Quill returning to Earth. He reunited with his grandfather, and the scene ended with a title card promising us that the Legendary Star-Lord would return.

Unfortunately, it doesn't currently appear as if that will be in Avengers: Doomsday. One insider has claimed that Chris Pratt won't be in the movie due to scheduling conflicts, though we've also heard that Marvel Studios is still working out those issues and finances.

Pratt's name wasn't among the many chairs revealed during Avengers: Doomsday's recent cast announcement, and Collider asked him about that in a recent interview.

"I can't say, for fans of mine, where they'll see Star-Lord again, but I can tell them we made a promise at the end of [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 3 that the legendary Star-Lord will return, and he will return," the actor confirmed.

Pratt also shared his take on not getting a chair by saying, "I don't know! I think it was, like, far off... They must have cut away from it. I don't know what happened. I don't know. It was there. I'm sure it was there."

While we wouldn't take that as confirmation that he'll return for Avengers: Doomsday, we have good reason to believe Pratt will be in Avengers: Secret Wars and perhaps even the upcoming Vision TV series. There are more stories to tell with Quill - with or without his fellow Guardians - and the Jurassic World star is clearly eager to suit up again.

When he does so, it will be without James Gunn. The filmmaker behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is now running DC Studios; there's a chance they'll reunite in the DCU, of course, but Pratt remains laser-focused on Star-Lord for now.

"Well, it probably makes more sense that I would be Star Lord again," he said last year when asked about a possible DCU debut. "But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."

Several actors were missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, including Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Halle Berry. There also wasn't a single Guardians of the Galaxy cast member, an indication perhaps that there's no place for the cosmic team in this story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.