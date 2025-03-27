Neither Tom Holland Nor Chris Pratt Are Expected To Appear In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Here's Why

Yesterday, Marvel Studios had us all watching a video of chairs for five and a half hours. On the plus side, we now know who will lead the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, but there were some glaring omissions.

Rumour has it that another wave of announcements is on the horizon, something Jeff Sneider addressed in the latest edition of his newsletter.

While Avengers: Doomsday has begun production, he points out that the script isn't 100% locked because "some of the actors in Marvel's massive stable are still figuring out their summer shooting schedules."

The report explains that Chris Pratt will not reprise his role as the Legendary Star-Lord because he's booked to shoot season 2 of Prime Video's The Terminal List over the coming months.

"However, if the Russos can catch him at the tail end of shooting, he might be able to swing it - it just depends on a variety of factors," Sneider explains, "but if Marvel needs to proceed without him, it is more than prepared to do so."

The biggest shocker is that the insider has heard that Tom Holland won't be part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. While he's busy with The Odyssey and Spider-Man 4, the web-slinger's absence is "more about the character’s schedule." Why? Spider-Man 4 supposedly takes place at the same time as the next Avengers movie.

This potentially opens the door to us getting a street-level story set on Earth-616 rather than yet another Multiversal adventure.

Spidey being busy in New York feels like the perfect way to explain why he's not helping to battle Doctor Doom. Plus, Marvel Studios can have its cake and eat it too by potentially trying Spider-Man 4's final act into what we'll have seen months earlier in Doomsday, meaning we'll start street-level and later enter the Multiverse of Madness.

Still, this contradicts previous reports about Holland being Avengers: Doomsday's lead.

Other tidbits include continued rumblings about the Russo Brothers directing Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, and the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts (who Sneider claims are the New Avengers) "[getting] big minutes in future MCU movies."

Sneider also says that he's heard the Thunderbolts* movie is "pretty good" and that internal screenings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps have begun. And yes, "execs are said to be a little nervous about Doomsday." However, it's less down to The Electric State bombing and more a result of the high expectations surrounding an Avengers movie and it having to face superhero fatigue.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.