Neither Tom Holland Nor Chris Pratt Are Expected To Appear In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Here's Why

Following the big Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, a new report offers a few intriguing updates, including the fact that neither Tom Holland nor Chris Pratt are set to return as Spider-Man and Star-Lord.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The InSneider

Yesterday, Marvel Studios had us all watching a video of chairs for five and a half hours. On the plus side, we now know who will lead the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, but there were some glaring omissions.

Rumour has it that another wave of announcements is on the horizon, something Jeff Sneider addressed in the latest edition of his newsletter

While Avengers: Doomsday has begun production, he points out that the script isn't 100% locked because "some of the actors in Marvel's massive stable are still figuring out their summer shooting schedules."

The report explains that Chris Pratt will not reprise his role as the Legendary Star-Lord because he's booked to shoot season 2 of Prime Video's The Terminal List over the coming months.

"However, if the Russos can catch him at the tail end of shooting, he might be able to swing it - it just depends on a variety of factors," Sneider explains, "but if Marvel needs to proceed without him, it is more than prepared to do so." 

The biggest shocker is that the insider has heard that Tom Holland won't be part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. While he's busy with The Odyssey and Spider-Man 4, the web-slinger's absence is "more about the character’s schedule." Why? Spider-Man 4 supposedly takes place at the same time as the next Avengers movie. 

This potentially opens the door to us getting a street-level story set on Earth-616 rather than yet another Multiversal adventure.

Spidey being busy in New York feels like the perfect way to explain why he's not helping to battle Doctor Doom. Plus, Marvel Studios can have its cake and eat it too by potentially trying Spider-Man 4's final act into what we'll have seen months earlier in Doomsday, meaning we'll start street-level and later enter the Multiverse of Madness. 

Still, this contradicts previous reports about Holland being Avengers: Doomsday's lead. 

Other tidbits include continued rumblings about the Russo Brothers directing Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, and the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts (who Sneider claims are the New Avengers) "[getting] big minutes in future MCU movies." 

Sneider also says that he's heard the Thunderbolts* movie is "pretty good" and that internal screenings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps have begun. And yes, "execs are said to be a little nervous about Doomsday." However, it's less down to The Electric State bombing and more a result of the high expectations surrounding an Avengers movie and it having to face superhero fatigue. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

Related:

Recommended For You:

slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/27/2025, 8:22 AM
It’d be a dumb move not to include Spiderman. I’m going to guess he’s in it regardless of what “rumors” and made up BS says.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/27/2025, 9:14 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Whilst nobody knows who Spider-man is narratively be dumb for him to have more than a cameo appearance suited up the entire time. I get that his absence could impact BO but then I'd argue RDJ more than makes up for that and as Peter's solo is the very next film Spidey fans will tend to feel the need to check out Doomsday as required prep for SM4 and suspecting he could turn up anyway even if only an end credit scene.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/27/2025, 8:23 AM
User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 3/27/2025, 8:27 AM
The thunderbolts being the new avengers or the dark avengers, but avengers of some kind, makes sense when you realize there are almost no avengers in the avengers movie lol. There's Thor and Ant-man and Sam, then you can maybe add Shuri and shang-Chi, but still. No Spidey, no Captain Marvel, no Strange, no Wanda... It's all mutants, fantastic 4 and the thunderbolts.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 8:35 AM
@Polaris - I do think that makes sense given the hints we have had though I still think that asterisk is there just to match the somewhat irreverent tone of the film since almost none of them want to be called the Thunderbolts.

I feel like we may get the actual new Avengers by the end of SW since BNW ended with Sam wanting to reform the Avengers on his own , I can see him perhaps already having recruited some or even does so through the course of these 2 films.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/27/2025, 8:51 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I think you're right about Sam recruiting the new avengers, but I can also see the thunderbolts being called dark avengers. Maybe not even in an official way, but like, "we're the closest thing to the avengers now, but dark" lol. Idk it's weird there's only 3 avengers in the avengers movie. Plus, just imagine the bickering between Sam and Bucky.
I'd rather they stay the thunderbolts tho.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 8:58 AM
@Polaris - I get yah but I feel like we may have the Avengers being reformed across these 1-2 films but we’ll see…

I do agree that they stay the Thunderbolts ,Dark Avengers just sounds dumb when you say it in live action lol
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/27/2025, 9:21 AM
@Polaris - Always depends who you count as official Avengers as Peter turned down membership and Shuri was an important ally in Infinity War trying to remove Visions stone and the big battle in Wakanda with her and M'Baku fighting alongside them then all there for the big battle in Endgame too.

Chance we will see have at least some degree of supporting role appearances of Banner and Barton as well as War Machine as is anyways and Yelena is as close to having Nat there as you can get so with RDJ as Doom too...
Polaris
Polaris - 3/27/2025, 8:28 AM
Anyway,

"This potentially opens the door to us getting a street-level story set on Earth-616 rather than yet another Multiversal adventure."

Please 🙏
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 8:36 AM
@Polaris - fingers crossed!!.

I wouldn’t mind a post credits scene that transitions Spidey into Secret Wars & such.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/27/2025, 8:44 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, that would be ideal. If there's some multiversal stuff in the third arc I'm ok with it too, but don't make it all about the multiverse.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 8:30 AM
Damn man , this scheduling stuff sounds like a nightmare so I don’t envy them…

It’s hard enough to gather people for a day on the weekend for me so I can’t even imagine doing it for a production of this scale amongst other things such as negotiations , dealing with agents etc.

Also if Spideys not in it then it just further goes to show the amount of BS that’s been spewed about this movie in recent months.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/27/2025, 8:53 AM
@TheVisionary25 - So much bs omg.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 3/27/2025, 8:34 AM
I feel like Spidey might have some Sony stipulations tied to it. Like he's only able to appear in X amount of non-Sony distributed MCU projects and they're saving his appearances for when it's necessary.

Setting Spidey 4 the same time as Doomsday, sounds more like a convenience for the story, and a necessity, business-wise.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/27/2025, 8:36 AM
In other words those two will be back for secret wars lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 8:43 AM
@bkmeijer1 - to be fair , they likely contact their sources after such an announcement to get the details but I get yah…

It just seems oddly convenient.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 8:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that would explain it. Still, it's a bit too convenient. They atleast should've known an announcement was coming.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 8:56 AM
@bkmeijer1 - to be fair , some scoopers did say a day before that there was something coming but didn’t know what they said it would be bigger then Downey being cast as Doom.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 9:11 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I guess the big part is the return of the X-Men then, I'll give them that. But bigger than RDJ as Doom? Think only Evans as Captain Hydra would come close.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 8:43 AM
Well, Marvel said "there's room for more", so makes sense not everybody is announced yet. Doesn't take a scooper to figure out why. Next they'll say they will be in Secret Wars.

Also, why do these scoops only come out after the announcement? Saw that coming. If they really have the inside info, tell me who exactly is and isn't gonna be in it.
Matador
Matador - 3/27/2025, 8:48 AM
User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/27/2025, 8:48 AM
Both are in the movie. Starlord is basically a civilian now while Spider-man is going to be CGI and Stunt Doubles, not removing the mask, meaning he'll just be voice acted. The original plot of Spider-man being a multiverse anchor is still something they are leaning on.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/27/2025, 8:56 AM
Sif is also not in it

Sif was absent in all Avengers movies. She deserves to be in an Avengers movie
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/27/2025, 8:57 AM
1 it’s paycheck , 2 still work for Disney
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 3/27/2025, 9:15 AM
I've been saying for months the Thunderbolts will be the official Avengers team at the beginning of Doomsday. They will get sent in, get wiped out (bonus prediction; Doom rips Sentry in half) and then Sam and his New Avengers will swoop in.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 3/27/2025, 9:26 AM
I expect them to appear to some capacity. But if Sacred Timeline Peter Parker isn't in it (which doesn't exclude Tom Holland from being in it) that actually bodes well for Spider-Man 4 and its own narrative potential.

They can always have a Spider-Man or more and reveal it to be someone of the other Peter Parkers, or heck, even Miles or Spider-Noir or whatever. Tho I guess that only works if there's one character who does rememeber who Peter is... but maybe Doom himself is in search of Holland's Peter? They can always play it close to the chest (which is what I expect them to do with Wanda as well).

