WANDAVISION Star Evan Peters On Whether He's Hoping For MCU Return As X-MEN's Quicksilver

Evan Peters made his Marvel debut as Quicksilver in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. In a scene-stealing sequence, the mutant helped break Magneto out of captivity in a movie that only ever vaguely hinted at the Master of Magnetism possibly being his father.

"Peter" (better known as Pietro Maximoff in the comics and Avengers: Age of Ultron, of course) returned in X-Men: Apocalypse and the forgettable Dark Phoenix. Later, Peters made his surprise Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in WandaVision.

When the actor showed up in the 2021 Disney+ series as Wanda Maximoff's brother, fans immediately started speculating about him either replacing Aaron Taylor-Johnson's version of the speedster or being a Variant plucked from the Multiverse by the Scarlet Witch.

We'd eventually learn that he was simply a Westview resident, Ralph Bohner, who had fallen under Agatha Harkness's spell. It was viewed as a disappointing revelation by many fans, and the character eventually appeared in Agatha All Along (where he was still a powerless Ralph, not Quicksilver).

In a recent interview, Peters was asked whether he ever gets tired of the constant questions and theories about his Marvel roles. "No," he said with a laugh. "No, actually. I’m curious. Yeah [I'd return], anything really. I had such a blast playing that character. And, you got to dive a little bit into his home life is weird as it was."

"But, but, yeah, sort of exploring that more would be interesting," Peters added. "And the relationship with Magneto would be pretty cool. Yeah. So, yeah, I don’t know. Knock on wood."

If Peters is going to get another shot at playing Quicksilver, then it should be in one of the next Avengers movies, Doomsday or Secret Wars. However, with the focus on the original X-Men cast and the waters muddied by the TRON: Ares star appearing in both worlds as different characters, it's unlikely to happen.

"I didn't know his last name was Bohner. So, there's that scene where I'm upstairs in my man cave, and I'm explaining to [Monica Rambeau]...she looks at the headshot, and she says 'Ralph Bohner!' And I was like, 'Bohner?!'" Peters said of the big WandaVision twist in 2021. "I started hysterically laughing because I had no idea that my last name was Bohner."

"I knew that from the beginning that he was Ralph, and that he was being controlled by the witch," he said of "Quicksilver" being Agatha's pawn.

It's been rumoured that Avengers: Doomsday will feature a Scarlet Witch Variant who is Magneto's daughter, so perhaps we'll see Quicksilver after all. If it does happen, it seems more likely that Marvel Studios will have convinced Avengers: Age of Ultron star Taylor-Johnson to return.