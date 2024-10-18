AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Spotlights Deleted Opening Scene With Smart Hulk

Some more concept art from a new book highlighting the work of Ryan Meinerding has been revealed, and it spotlights an alternate opening scene featuring Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 18, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Avengers: Endgame begins with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) witnessing the devastating loss of his family following Thanos' "Snap" in the closing moments of Infinity War, but it seems Marvel Studios originally had a different opening sequence in mind for the Infinity Saga finale.

EW has shared some new concept art from the Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding book by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, and it highlights some designs for an alternate opening scene with Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) saving a bunch of people from a burning building.

It seems the plan was for the Green Goliath to be the only active members of the team at one point.

"As all the Avengers were gone, he was going to be the only one left, and you got to see him do some amazing things," Meinerding says in the book. "Hulk jumping off the building to save people inside a satellite dish was one of the things that he was gonna do. I worked with Ian Joyner on Smark Hulk's face."

Previous artwork revealed that there were also plans to have the Hulk go one-on-one with Thanos in a rematch after their one-sided encounter in Infinity War.

EW also unveiled unused artwork for Throg, the frog variant of Thor from Loki, and early designs for White Vision (Paul Bettany) in WandaVision. Meinerding reveals that he originally designed this version of the character for Avengers: Infinity War in the event the filmmakers wanted to utilize this look. But when White Vision was repurposed for WandaVision, he felt that the older design didn't quite work.

"He doesn't look villainous enough," Meinerding says of the early design. "He needed to have been affected by more human technology via S.W.O.R.D., too. Phil Saunders did a wonderful job landing the right kind of white Vision for WandaVision."

Check out the art at the link below.

"Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe."

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Confirms Marvel Studios Scrapped A Battle Between The Hulk And Thanos
AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Confirms Marvel Studios Scrapped A Battle Between The Hulk And Thanos
AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Cut Morgan Stark, Katherine Langford, Rumored To Be In Line For Upcoming MCU Return
AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Cut Morgan Stark, Katherine Langford, Rumored To Be In Line For Upcoming MCU Return
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/18/2024, 3:02 PM
Not having the HULK come back and give Thanos a beat down is one of the worst mistakes in any of the MCU movies.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 10/18/2024, 3:05 PM
@Nomis929 - in terms of the burnt arm, I get it. Honestly, the way I look at it, is he got a chance at it. Everyone did. That’s just how badass Thanos was
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/18/2024, 3:08 PM
@TheWalkingCuban - Yeah I get that.

But everyone wouldn't love to see the "mean" Hulk come back in that last big battle and just lay a few haymakers right into Thanos face!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/18/2024, 3:18 PM
@Nomis929 - my grandma was scared of the Hulk becuase of some stuff that happened in the Attitude Years on the WWE ..i cant tell more because of an NDA ...but im glad she live long enough yo see a snart and caring Hulk...so please dont generalize
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/18/2024, 3:29 PM
@Malatrova15 - Not sure if I should laugh or be concern about that comment.

mountainman
mountainman - 10/18/2024, 4:24 PM
@Nomis929 - It should have happened based on the original plan of hulking out of the Hulkbuster armor in Infinity War. They still could have done smart Hulk after that if they wanted.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/18/2024, 3:13 PM
Like see more of him do more hulk things
S8R8M
S8R8M - 10/18/2024, 3:30 PM
This is old news. I think they did an article on this year's ago.
elgaz
elgaz - 10/18/2024, 3:41 PM
Thanos beat Hulk because he not only matched him for strength, but because Thanos had fighting skills developed over many hundreds if not thousands of years. Hulk attacked him with blind rage but Thanos was able to effect some very fast hits at certain body parts that left Hulk totally bewildered. It would have been great to see a rematch after the 5yr gap, as this was now Professor Hulk - brains and brawn. I doubt he could still have beat Thanos but it may have been a more evenly matched fight with both of them strategising.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/18/2024, 4:11 PM
@elgaz - it would've been cool to see HULK flashback into that arsewhoopin' during rd2.

He goes into a new level of rage,

which in the end turns him into the Grey Gangster.

slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/18/2024, 4:09 PM
Not one of the worst to me, but definitely disappointing that we never saw a round 2 where Hulk gets to shine. Even if he was one handed it would’ve been cool to see him help Cap, Thor and Ironman.
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 10/18/2024, 4:10 PM
Everyone the Hulk is "rescuing" in that sattelite dish would die or be seriously injured as soon as the Hulk lands.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/18/2024, 4:14 PM
They did Hulk wrong througout the Infinity War saga after the first Avengers. In any event...

I saw that the new Karate Kid movie poster was released. Did they release season five of the series?

