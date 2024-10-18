AVENGERS: ENDGAME Concept Art Spotlights Deleted Opening Scene With Smart Hulk

Avengers: Endgame begins with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) witnessing the devastating loss of his family following Thanos' "Snap" in the closing moments of Infinity War, but it seems Marvel Studios originally had a different opening sequence in mind for the Infinity Saga finale.

EW has shared some new concept art from the Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding book by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, and it highlights some designs for an alternate opening scene with Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) saving a bunch of people from a burning building.

It seems the plan was for the Green Goliath to be the only active members of the team at one point.

"As all the Avengers were gone, he was going to be the only one left, and you got to see him do some amazing things," Meinerding says in the book. "Hulk jumping off the building to save people inside a satellite dish was one of the things that he was gonna do. I worked with Ian Joyner on Smark Hulk's face."

Previous artwork revealed that there were also plans to have the Hulk go one-on-one with Thanos in a rematch after their one-sided encounter in Infinity War.

EW also unveiled unused artwork for Throg, the frog variant of Thor from Loki, and early designs for White Vision (Paul Bettany) in WandaVision. Meinerding reveals that he originally designed this version of the character for Avengers: Infinity War in the event the filmmakers wanted to utilize this look. But when White Vision was repurposed for WandaVision, he felt that the older design didn't quite work.

"He doesn't look villainous enough," Meinerding says of the early design. "He needed to have been affected by more human technology via S.W.O.R.D., too. Phil Saunders did a wonderful job landing the right kind of white Vision for WandaVision."

