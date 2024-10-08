AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Rumors Reveal New Team Leaders, A Big "Reunion," And Secondary Villains

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Rumors Reveal New Team Leaders, A Big &quot;Reunion,&quot; And Secondary Villains

New Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars rumours reveal new details about Marvel Studios' plans for the movies, including who will lead the main team, Doom's dynamic with Reed Richards, and more.

By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2024 11:10 AM EST
While the Multiverse Saga has been undeniably hit-or-miss, there's still plenty of excitement surrounding Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Sure, neither movie will be what was originally planned - we're getting Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in place of Jonathan Majors as Kang, for starters - but that doesn't mean the Russo Brothers won't deliver a fitting end to this Saga. 

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the plan is for both movies to feature secondary villains replacing the Council of Kangs (it's said original plans called for different teams of heroes to battle the likes of Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, and Immortus). The site doesn't know for sure who they'll be and suggests we might see a Multiversal Masters of Evil.

Perez adds that the Multiverse will still exist once this Saga ends and reiterates that we're only getting a "soft reboot" after Avengers: Secret Wars

He also likens Reed Richards and Doctor Doom's dynamic in the upcoming Avengers movies to Tony Stark and Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Talking of exciting meetings, it seems Thor and Sylvie will soon share the screen as well. 

Captain Marvel is described as "one of the main characters in [Avengers: Doomsday]," with Perez adding that "She will be one of the leading Avengers in these movies." As for Sam Wilson/Captain America, he's set to "co-lead the team."

Other Avengers-related intel includes Marvel Studios' plan to "use Hugh Jackman [as Wolverine] for as long as possible." There's also the claim that while we'll see Ant-Man in these movies, Namor is currently "TBD."

Perez concludes by saying this about 2025's MCU releases: "I’m very excited because it will feature some of the most important storylines that will set up the groundwork for Doomsday and Secret Wars."

Marvel Studios is bound to have some huge plans for these movies and, while the clock is ticking on laying the groundwork for them, there's really no need to be concerned. After all, before Avengers: Infinity War, we'd only seen a few minutes of Thanos on screen and yet he remains one of the MCU's best big bads. 

Still, even with Doom sure to be a compelling threat, we're still hoping Kang's disappearance will be addressed in some way because Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set him up as a massive threat. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. Stay tuned for updates.

cubrn
cubrn - 10/8/2024, 11:37 AM
Oh look, a non-Joker article
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/8/2024, 11:37 AM

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2024, 11:39 AM
Captain Marvel and Sam being the leads is expected but disappointing. Never having to see the Power Ranger villain looking Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, and Immortus ever again is a win at least.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/8/2024, 11:43 AM
@mountainman - Power Ranger level acting too. That’s right I said it. Johnathan Majors acting was over praised and overrated at time of release. Well he can take his Shakespearean stutter elsewhere

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/8/2024, 11:48 AM
@mountainman - Who else could it possibly be? You'll note it specifically says Doomsday, so no cap return, no iron man, Thor is off world (and isn't a leader), Hulk isn't a leader, Strange is DEFINITELY not a leader and is off world/universe. Spider-man very well could be the heart that ends up pulling a team together, but he wouldn't be believable as a leader of the group.

I know you said it's expected, I'm just trying to address the disappointing and see who you think would be a better leader that's currently on Earth.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/8/2024, 11:49 AM
@mountainman - who do you want to be the lead
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 10/8/2024, 12:01 PM
@mountainman - I have a feeling that while they'll lead The Avengers, the priority is gonna be putting focus on Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and other legacy characters. I would not doubt if Snipe's Blade made a return after the positive reaction to his DP&W appearance.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/8/2024, 11:40 AM
And when they finally get the upper hand and win it will be revealed that that Doom was a Doombot

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 10/8/2024, 11:51 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - that would actually be forking great
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/8/2024, 11:55 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Oh for sure! I'd want to see it where teams are fighting multiple only to find out all are fake.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/8/2024, 11:41 AM
I'm fine with multiple villains. That's what made battleworld entertaining. Doom being the head villain with Kang still a threat and perhaps one other earthly (or otherworldly like Alioth, galactus, dormammu, or Mephisto) would keep things fresh and different from Infinity war/endgame

Just please keep Kang in the mix. He was made for time shenanigans plots. He's an iconic villain and there's no better time to do him
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/8/2024, 11:44 AM
@Vigor - I'm telling you, and other users said it here too, Doom's "oh shit" introduction is going to be directly following up Ant-Man and him decimating the council of Kangs in seconds
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 11:44 AM
@Vigor - agreed

Fine if they aren’t doing the original plan but I hope the Kang variants or even himself play a role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 11:45 AM
@SATW42 - I could see that being the case

Immediately established him as a threat.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/8/2024, 11:42 AM
"There's also the claim that while we'll see Ant-Man in these movies, Namor is currently "TBD."

Why is this a connected thought? Is there a connection I'm missing/forgetting?
Songoty
Songoty - 10/8/2024, 11:43 AM
@SATW42 - Ant Man and Fish Man
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/8/2024, 11:46 AM
@SATW42 - the human body is made up of 60% water weight. Water which is of course Namors domain.

Meanwhile ant man is rumored to enter the same human body in a way that could defeat Dr Doom
Vigor
Vigor - 10/8/2024, 11:51 AM
@Songoty - lol
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/8/2024, 11:44 AM
More Captain Marvel... they don't learn
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/8/2024, 11:46 AM
They finally give her the team and she's a co-pilot.......now that's an Ouchi.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/8/2024, 11:53 AM
@HashTagSwagg - my off the cuff assumption is that Captain Marvel is going to assembling the off world help while Sam is taking care of things on Earth.

I always felt of Tony and Steve as co-leaders. Tony ran things and was the money man and had the buildings, Steve kept them a team.
NickScryer
NickScryer - 10/8/2024, 11:49 AM
Not only are they 2 fan favourites but they also earned their place as leaders.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 10/8/2024, 11:51 AM
Prediction

Marvel will move Doomsday to 2027 & Secret Wars to 2028

They will need more time to set it all up
Vigor
Vigor - 10/8/2024, 11:51 AM
@WakandaTech - I think it makes sense to do so. But they want. Disney leadership will push for avengers films asap
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/8/2024, 11:51 AM
They haven't done right by Carol but I do hope she has a meaty part in these films. I hope some of her guilt carries over. Then again, plenty of characters they have to get right. Would love to see more of Sylvie.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/8/2024, 12:08 PM
I thought the most interesting thing about Cap Marvel is she and War Machine got a thing but they dont even do that in these, and Don Cheadle is like 60. I just hope they introduce Rogue so she can give her her powers after she’s mortally wounded, would be a good sacrifice to make ppl care about her character and make someone like Doom a real threat
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/8/2024, 12:09 PM
LOL. Yes. Put your most unpopular character on and off screen as the main lead of these two movies. That'll make fans happy!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHA!!!

The fact that they refuse to learn is absolutely hilarious.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 12:10 PM
Sounds good for the most part!!.

Doing the Reed & Doom dynamic akin to Tony & Thanos in IW & EG sounds cool on paper but idk if it’ll have the same impact since the latter relationship was built since Avengers where the Mad Titans was this specter that haunted Tony ever since he backed Loki’s invasion of Earth…

Doing the same with a Reed that we were introduced to in a just one film in the prior year and a Doom that we may be introduced to in that film itself may not work as well imo (you could have them have history on their Earth already which may work better then just being 2 random variants).

It would be up to the writing and acting then to elevate it which I’m confident atleast Pascal & RDJ could do!!.

User Comment Image

