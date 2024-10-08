AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Rumors Reveal New Team Leaders, A Big "Reunion," And Secondary Villains

While the Multiverse Saga has been undeniably hit-or-miss, there's still plenty of excitement surrounding Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Sure, neither movie will be what was originally planned - we're getting Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in place of Jonathan Majors as Kang, for starters - but that doesn't mean the Russo Brothers won't deliver a fitting end to this Saga.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the plan is for both movies to feature secondary villains replacing the Council of Kangs (it's said original plans called for different teams of heroes to battle the likes of Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, and Immortus). The site doesn't know for sure who they'll be and suggests we might see a Multiversal Masters of Evil.

Perez adds that the Multiverse will still exist once this Saga ends and reiterates that we're only getting a "soft reboot" after Avengers: Secret Wars.

He also likens Reed Richards and Doctor Doom's dynamic in the upcoming Avengers movies to Tony Stark and Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Talking of exciting meetings, it seems Thor and Sylvie will soon share the screen as well.

Captain Marvel is described as "one of the main characters in [Avengers: Doomsday]," with Perez adding that "She will be one of the leading Avengers in these movies." As for Sam Wilson/Captain America, he's set to "co-lead the team."

Other Avengers-related intel includes Marvel Studios' plan to "use Hugh Jackman [as Wolverine] for as long as possible." There's also the claim that while we'll see Ant-Man in these movies, Namor is currently "TBD."

Perez concludes by saying this about 2025's MCU releases: "I’m very excited because it will feature some of the most important storylines that will set up the groundwork for Doomsday and Secret Wars."

Marvel Studios is bound to have some huge plans for these movies and, while the clock is ticking on laying the groundwork for them, there's really no need to be concerned. After all, before Avengers: Infinity War, we'd only seen a few minutes of Thanos on screen and yet he remains one of the MCU's best big bads.

Still, even with Doom sure to be a compelling threat, we're still hoping Kang's disappearance will be addressed in some way because Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set him up as a massive threat.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. Stay tuned for updates.