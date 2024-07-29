AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Isn't The First Time Robert Downey Jr. Was Eyed To Play Doom Reveals Resurfaced Interview

Much is being said about Robert Downey Jr. being cast as Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies, but did you know that this isn’t the first time the Iron Man has been eyed to play the iconic villain?

By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2024 05:07 PM EST
On Saturday night, Marvel Studios took to Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con to announce that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

The news has received a surprisingly mixed response, largely because the Oscar-winner's portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man is so iconic. 

In 2015's Fantastic Four reboot, Doom was played by Toby Kebbell but, back in the mid-2000s, Julian McMahon suited up as the villain in Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. However, you might have forgotten that the role nearly went to Downey in Tim Story's movies!

We first shared this news with you last spring, but following Comic-Con, the interview has started doing the rounds all over again. 

In a video looking back at Iron Man to mark its 15th anniversary, filmmaker Jon Favreau and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Downey was in talks to play Victor Von Doom in the early 2000s.

"I remember that Robert had come in for a general [meeting] on it and I remember you had all met with him already for Doctor Doom or something on another project," Favreau recalled, getting the nod from Feige. "Everybody sort of knew who he was and I remember sitting down with the guy and I was like, 'Jeez, [he's] just got that spark in him and his eye, and he's ready."

It's fair to say playing Doom back then wouldn't have revived Downey's career in the same way playing Tony Stark did, so it's no doubt for the best Fantastic Four didn't work out for him. That's evident from comments Feige made later in the same conversation about casting him as Iron Man. 

"[Casting Downey as Iron Man is] probably one of the greatest decisions in the history of Hollywood," he exclaims. "Everybody has good days and bad days and I remember in later movies...there were dark days and I would say, 'Robert, we wouldn't be in this mess if it wasn't for you' [Laughs]. Meaning we wouldn't have a studio if it wasn't for him or [Jon Favreau]."

Whether it's an act of desperation to course-correct the MCU after a rough few years or there's more to this casting than meets the eye, Downey playing Doctor Doom is certainly generating a lot of discussion online. 

Had he never suited up as Iron Man, there's a good chance Saturday's announcement would have received a far warmer response. As things stand, many fans are wondering why the MCU veteran is returning to this shared world to play a villain who should have arguably debuted in The Fantastic Four franchise (and who any number of actors could potentially bring to life just as brilliantly).

Check out the resurfaced interview below. 

NoAssemblyReqd
NoAssemblyReqd - 7/29/2024, 5:09 PM
“ It's fair to say playing Doom back then wouldn't have revived Downey's career in the same way playing Tony Stark did, so it's no doubt for the best Fantastic Four didn't work out for him.”

My God, dude. Pick up a book, any book about writing news articles.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/29/2024, 5:12 PM
@NoAssemblyReqd - Indeed.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/29/2024, 5:10 PM
If they go with the storyline where Doom swaps his subconscious with Tony Stark, They should bring back Julian McMahon for the cameo.
JonC
JonC - 7/29/2024, 5:23 PM
@SonOfAGif - that's a great idea
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/29/2024, 5:29 PM
@SonOfAGif - the What If story?

Before they dropped this news, I was kinda hoping they were bringing McMahon back for Secret Wars. Can't have Secret Wars without Doom, and that seemed the most logical to me
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2024, 5:12 PM
Robert Downey Jr. return I prefer Doctor Doom over Iron-Man.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 5:12 PM
I remember that..

I wonder if he ever screentested for the role and if so perhaps that or the general meeting he had with Feige stuck with the latter?.

Either way, live action Dr Doom isn’t exactly a high bar to clear unfortunately (even if i kinda enjoyed Julian McMahon’s version) so with the Russo’s handling him , I’m expecting this version to clear it with ease.

User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/29/2024, 5:14 PM
"...is returning to this shared world to play a villain who should have arguably debuted in The Fantastic Four franchise."

Who said he isn't appearing in some capacity in FF?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/29/2024, 5:20 PM
@DravenCorvis - Right. It's like people forget that Thanos wasn't voiced by Josh Brolin in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Avengers Age of Ultron (2015) and then returned again in Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019).
rychlec
rychlec - 7/29/2024, 5:15 PM
I truly hope he's a variant of Stark. Time is short for this Multiverse phase so that would make sense. If there truly is a re-boot (soft or not) on the horizon, I hope they would save the true Victor Von Doom for the future.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/29/2024, 5:31 PM
@rychlec - I kinda gave up on that hole already when they brought back Dafoe's Goblin and Molina's Ock.

There was never gonna be an MCU-native Victor von Doom first I feel. My money was on Julian McMahon returning though.
grif
grif - 7/29/2024, 5:25 PM
it was a bad idea then too.

reboot
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/29/2024, 5:31 PM
@grif - reboot the creative team then, since they're the ones making the choices
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/29/2024, 5:31 PM
The more I think about this casting, the more I see possibility for it to work. Since this is not an origin, he may already be all scarred anyway, so he could be unrecognizable without the mask. I'm in the wait and see camp.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/29/2024, 5:32 PM
Amazing.

I couldn't wait to see RDJ, Evans back with the old gang like Jackman and Maguire, now i'm super ready to move past all of this and start fresh with a reboot.

After Secret Wars, i'm sure i wont miss RDJ ever again in the MCU.

Evans is a different story...for now, unless they cast him as Magnus...
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/29/2024, 5:36 PM
@Doomsday8888 - bring him back as Human Torch! I don't mind, he nailed thay role.

Maguire and Jackman on screen with RDJ is gonna be epic though. That's the holy trinity of comic book casting right there.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/29/2024, 5:37 PM
@bkmeijer1
Absolutely, he still got it as Johnny!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/29/2024, 5:34 PM
That's kinda full circle in my mind. I was fully expecting Julian McMahon to be back for Secret Wars, and now it turns out the new Doom was initially up for that role.

Wonder how it would've gone over though if RDJ was cast Doom back then, then got cast as Iron Man and brought back again as Doom now.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 5:35 PM
Imo I do feel a lot of regret harping on the idea cause you can Tell Robert Downrey Junior is genuinly excited and enthused to play doom.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/29/2024, 5:42 PM
The good news is that Fantastic Four test footage looked fire and despite having to deal with the wrong Silver Surfer......and Reed having a ridiculous mustache.....that film might actually end up being GOOD.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/29/2024, 5:42 PM
Kevin Feige regarding RDJ possibly returning to the MCU and ressurrecting Iron Man Decemeber 2023 -
"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again," Feige told the publication. "We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

So, bring back the same actor as a villain?
I cannot stress how much I hate this choice and I see it as just another demoralization technique by Disney and desperation at best.
To me, this shits all over Tony's sacrifice and is just another one of the terrible post Endgame choices Disney has made.

