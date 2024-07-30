Robert Downey Jr. And The Russo Brothers' MASSIVE Payday For Next AVENGERS Movies Has Been Revealed

Marvel Studios appears to have scrapped plans for Kang the Conqueror to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad, instead pivoting to Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (which had been announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2022) and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Russo Brothers will direct both movies, while Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely has replaced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron as their sole writer.

Of course, by far the biggest news to come out of Hall H was Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom!

Variety has spoken to several inside sources and confirmed that Joe and Anthony Russo will earn a whopping $80 million between them for helming both Avengers movies. As for Downey, he'll be making "significantly more" when he suits up as the evil Victor Von Doom.

While the Russo Brothers' deal doesn't include back-end compensation, it contains performance escalators that kick in at the $750 million and $1 billion thresholds, so they'll net the biggest payday of their careers with Doomsday and Secret Wars.

According to The Insneider, Downey will make $50 million per movie with box office bonuses that could double the figure when all is said and done.

Back to the original report, though, and it's revealed that the Iron Man star has secured several perks, including a private jet, dedicated security, and what's being described as a whole "trailer encampment." Doom doesn't come cheap.

Other interesting details include the fact both Avengers movies will shift production from Atlanta to London, with cameras set to begin rolling at the start of the second quarter of 2025. Doomsday and Secret Wars will also be produced by the Russos under their AGBO banner, a first for Marvel Studios.

As for what led to Downey's return, a source reveals that the Russos were "the only ones he would work with." One executive close to the movies adds that this team-up is "a perfect combination of timing and everyone being on the same page."

Plot details for both movies are being kept a closely guarded secret, though Downey has been welcomed back to the MCU as Victor Von Doom rather than a Tony Stark Variant. However, there will surely be some Multiversal madness at play here which explains why the actor is now playing a villain...unless the plan is for the actor to pull double duty as Tony and Victor.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following in May 2027.