Robert Downey Jr. And The Russo Brothers' MASSIVE Payday For Next AVENGERS Movies Has Been Revealed

At this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, Robert Downey Jr. was revealed as the MCU's Doctor Doom. Now, we have news on how much he and the Russos will earn for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: Variety

Marvel Studios appears to have scrapped plans for Kang the Conqueror to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad, instead pivoting to Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (which had been announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2022) and Avengers: Secret Wars

The Russo Brothers will direct both movies, while Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely has replaced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron as their sole writer. 

Of course, by far the biggest news to come out of Hall H was Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom!

Variety has spoken to several inside sources and confirmed that Joe and Anthony Russo will earn a whopping $80 million between them for helming both Avengers movies. As for Downey, he'll be making "significantly more" when he suits up as the evil Victor Von Doom.

While the Russo Brothers' deal doesn't include back-end compensation, it contains performance escalators that kick in at the $750 million and $1 billion thresholds, so they'll net the biggest payday of their careers with Doomsday and Secret Wars.

According to The Insneider, Downey will make $50 million per movie with box office bonuses that could double the figure when all is said and done.

Back to the original report, though, and it's revealed that the Iron Man star has secured several perks, including a private jet, dedicated security, and what's being described as a whole "trailer encampment." Doom doesn't come cheap. 

Other interesting details include the fact both Avengers movies will shift production from Atlanta to London, with cameras set to begin rolling at the start of the second quarter of 2025. Doomsday and Secret Wars will also be produced by the Russos under their AGBO banner, a first for Marvel Studios. 

As for what led to Downey's return, a source reveals that the Russos were "the only ones he would work with." One executive close to the movies adds that this team-up is "a perfect combination of timing and everyone being on the same page."

Plot details for both movies are being kept a closely guarded secret, though Downey has been welcomed back to the MCU as Victor Von Doom rather than a Tony Stark Variant. However, there will surely be some Multiversal madness at play here which explains why the actor is now playing a villain...unless the plan is for the actor to pull double duty as Tony and Victor.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following in May 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - What Does Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return As Doctor Doom Mean For The MCU?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/30/2024, 7:07 AM
Ugh….
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 7/30/2024, 7:08 AM
And there goes absolutely any doubts that he won’t look like himself in this movie. They did not pay 100 million for a voice.
Unites
Unites - 7/30/2024, 7:15 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - There wasn't any doubt to begin with because if it wasn't for his face, he wouldn't have been cast. They literally could have gone for any other actor.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/30/2024, 7:16 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - Anybody who thought this man was just doing a voice over role is kidding themselves.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/30/2024, 7:26 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - I mean…no shit.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/30/2024, 7:11 AM
Victor Von Downey will save the MCU!!!


It would work if he played a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/30/2024, 7:12 AM
@Batmangina - Victor Von Downey… I like that 🤔
Spoken
Spoken - 7/30/2024, 7:12 AM
Omg that is disgusting.
Unites
Unites - 7/30/2024, 7:19 AM
@Spoken - Isn't lovely how these studios are willing to pay big movie stars an insane amount of money... but had a problem with paying normal actors and crew a fair amount of money...
Spoken
Spoken - 7/30/2024, 7:25 AM
@Unites - Seriously that’s pretty distasteful Aside from my love of comic book movies, this is disgusting lol. Idgaf.

Meanwhile James Cameron out there making pay cuts to make Titanic work at one point.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/30/2024, 7:14 AM
“I was the biggest hero. I found it beneath me.”

User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 7/30/2024, 7:15 AM
Still just can't parse this casting.
Unites
Unites - 7/30/2024, 7:22 AM
@theBlackSquare - The only people who are excited about this casting are the same people who think McDonald's serves Michelin-worthy hamburgers.
Unites
Unites - 7/30/2024, 7:17 AM
Yeah, this ain't gonna work out, lol. It's a desperate attempt to save this saga. But Doom is a villain that deserves a proper set-up.

If Kevin Feige was Kathleen Kennedy, the people in the comments here would have made endless calls to fire him.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/30/2024, 7:18 AM
At least we know hulk will be sidelined
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/30/2024, 7:19 AM
There was no doubt he'd be getting a good sum!

Tax man coming!

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 7:23 AM
User Comment Image

The trailer encampment and those other perks aren’t anything new since other actors have mentioned something like that with him for the other films too.

Downey also has no other acting projects so far (aside from doing a play) and the Russo’s have already completed their next film “The Electric State” so makes sense that it was perfect timing since everyone was more or less free.

