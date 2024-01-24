AVENGERS 5: Colman Domingo Speaks On Rumors That Have Him Replacing Jonathan Majors As Kang The Conqueror
AVENGERS 5: Colman Domingo Speaks On Rumors That Have Him Replacing Jonathan Majors As Kang The Conqueror
Origame - 1/24/2024, 12:10 PM
Considering this'll be like the second appearance of doom, no. Just save doom for later and leave this mess of a saga to kang.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/24/2024, 12:11 PM
this was the greatest comic book ever written
ProfessorWhy - 1/24/2024, 12:16 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - you make me miss @waltermelons
garu - 1/24/2024, 12:16 PM
Hickman's Avengers, F4, and Secret Wars run is my favorite fictional story ever - that being said, the MCU will never nail what made it special if they just focus on highlight moments, it's intricate and well-structured.

I'd rather have them stay away from Hickman's material for their own sake if they don't hire competent writers who understand the source material.
bobevanz - 1/24/2024, 12:19 PM
MyCoolYoung - 1/24/2024, 12:28 PM
A lot of this is just too early to do with Doom. Him being introduced then turned into a good guy at the end wouldn’t do the character justice
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/24/2024, 12:50 PM
Off topic but about comic books.

