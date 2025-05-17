BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Explains Why Shooting 2012's THE AVENGERS Felt Like "A Big Mess"

BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Explains Why Shooting 2012's THE AVENGERS Felt Like &quot;A Big Mess&quot;

The Avengers was considered a huge gamble for Marvel Studios in 2012, but ended up being the MCU's biggest hit at the time. Now, Scarlett Johansson reflects on the unique experience of shooting the movie.

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2025 02:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers

Before The Avengers was released in 2012, no one thought it would work. After all, how could you take superheroes from such vastly different franchises and bring them together for a team-up movie? It seemed impossible and was a huge gamble for Marvel Studios. 

With Joss Whedon, a largely untested blockbuster filmmaker, at the helm, The Avengers—titled Avengers Assemble in the UK—could have killed the MCU as we know it. Instead, it received glowing reviews and grossed $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, putting Marvel Studios on an unforgettable streak of success. 

Talking in a new career retrospective, Scarlett Johansson admitted that she and the rest of the cast also had their doubts about assembling Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"When we made the first ‘Avengers’ none of us knew what the potential would be," the actor said. "'Iron Man' was massively successful. It was huge. It built the studio of Marvel. 'Iron Man 2' was also successful. There was 'Thor,' but that character felt like it was from a completely different universe. It was such a different tone from the 'Iron Man' movies. The 'Captain America' movie had its own identity as well."

"When you added the characters all together, plus Hulk and Hawkeye, it just felt like a big mess to be honest. Even on the set it felt crazy. We all looked insane. What are we doing?" Johansson recalled. "I don’t think anybody knew if it was going to work or not besides Kevin Feige and Joss Whedon. The cast had blind faith in them."

However, when the cast gathered to film that iconic shot of The Avengers standing side-by-side in New York, it sounds like everyone realised they had something special on their hands. 

"I remember the scene where we all are in that 360 of the characters together," she continued. "That was the moment where we all thought this maybe could work. It felt powerful. When we watched the playback it looked really cool, but so much of it didn’t feel cool when we were shooting it. We were young. We were having such a great time. We became such great friends. It was a blast."

The Avengers spawned a sequel with Avengers: Age of Ultron, with the Russo Brothers later picking up where Whedon left off by helming Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame

Johansson bid farewell to Natasha Romanoff with 2021's Black Widow movie and recently dismissed the possibility of returning to the MCU.

You can hear more from the actor in the player below. 

Following THUNDERBOLTS*'s Release, Marvel Studios Has Revealed The First Posters For *THE NEW AVENGERS
Related:

Following THUNDERBOLTS*'s Release, Marvel Studios Has Revealed The First Posters For *THE NEW AVENGERS
8 Comic Book Villains THE AVENGERS Should Face In A Post-SECRET WARS MCU
Recommended For You:

8 Comic Book Villains THE AVENGERS Should Face In A Post-SECRET WARS MCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2025, 3:12 AM
The true birth of the MCU…

User Comment Image

That first movie is still special imo with some truly great character interactions & moments.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 5/17/2025, 3:44 AM
Understandable.

A lot of people didn't think this was going to work with the combination of tech, god, magic, aliens, etc.

When it released, it proved doubters wrong.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/17/2025, 7:29 AM
@Mercwitham0uth - it's meta too. Because even the council nick fury was answering to, didn't think this group would work
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/17/2025, 4:29 AM
Special times. One of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had at the movie theater. It just felt grand. It’s really the reason why I’m on this site. I was heavy on Screen Rant at the time and really needed to find people to talk about this movie with. I was too scared to make an account back then but that’s another story.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 5/17/2025, 4:40 AM
@MyCoolYoung - I remember seeing Avenger at a matinee on the premiere. Lot's of people, myself included, took the day off work to see it. That theatre was packed.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/17/2025, 5:08 AM
@Mercwitham0uth - Screen Rant said I shouldn't miss this one in IMAX 3D. I was so skeptical because I saw the first Avatar movie in IMAX 3D and was disappointed, but I did it and I've barely missed a Thursday IMAX showing since 2012 for a comic book movie.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/17/2025, 6:58 AM
The 360 shot brought my inner 10 year old to tears and [frick] everyone at Disney for ruining it.

I hope they all end up sacking groceries.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 7:38 AM
@Batmangina -

Damn right. But not MY groceries.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/17/2025, 7:48 AM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/17/2025, 7:22 AM
This is exactly why it's so [frick]ing dumb when people say The Batman is a different tone to James Gunn's Superman and therefore can never be a part of that shared universe.

Of course it can. AND they could continue to makes sequels that don't have any references to the larger universe.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder