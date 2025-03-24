CHAMPIONS: Marvel's YOUNG AVENGERS Series Reportedly Finds A Writer In SHRINKING's Rachna Fruchbom

Marvel Studios' Young Avengers series - now believed to be titled Champions - is expected to start shooting before the end of the year, and the project has reportedly found a writer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 24, 2025 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers

Recent rumors have claimed that the Young Avengers Disney+ series - which was originally envisioned as a movie - has been rebranded as Champions, and we're now hearing that the project has enlisted a writer.

According to Nexus Point News, who has broken a lot of news stories before the trades, Rachna Fruchbom has been tapped to write the series, and will presumably serve as showrunner/executive producer.

Fruchbom currently writes and executive produces Apple TV+’s Shrinking, and has previously served as a co-executive producer and writer on And Just Like That… and Fresh Off The Boat. She has also worked on NBC’s Parks and Recreation.

The show's roster is believed to be a mixture of characters from both teams. There does tend to be at least some crossover between the Young Avengers and the Champions in the comics, but the latter's original line-up included Miles Morales (Spider-Man), a teenage version of the X-Men's Scott Summers (Cyclops), and Sam Alexander (Nova).

Last we heard, production was scheduled to commence late next year, although there have been reports that shooting won't get underway until 2026, which would make Champions a post-Avengers: Secret Wars project.

We still don't know for sure which heroes will join forces to form the team, but we have a pretty good idea.

In The Marvels, after helping Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau defeat Dar-Benn and prevent a catastrophic Multiversal event, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) uses Nick Fury's S.W.O.R.D. tech iPad to track down Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and tells her she's putting a team together.

Khan also mentions Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and it's probably safe to assume that Wiccan (Joe Locke), Speed (?) and America Chávez (Xochitl Gomez) will also be a part of the group. Other possibilities include Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), and The Hulk's son Skaar, who was briefly introduced in the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Vellani was asked about her "Nick Fury moment" during a recent interview, and she revealed which characters she'd most like to recruit.

"People really love these Young Avengers, but I don’t even know if they actually read those comics—not that they’re bad. The chemistry between Kamala, Miles [Morales], and Sam [Alexander], it’s too good. I would love to see that trio in the MCU. Neither of those characters exist yet in live action, but I’m praying for it. Yeah. I love Sam Alexander. One of their first interactions that they had. Also when Sam tried to reveal his identity and Kamala was like, 'Get away from me.' I love it."

Several members of the team featured in the recent Doomsday/Secret Wars concept art that was shared online.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/24/2025, 5:54 PM
never heard of him
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/24/2025, 5:58 PM
User Comment Image
Shrinking is great.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/24/2025, 6:12 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I need to check that out , heard nothing but good things.

Let’s also clarify though she’s not the creator/showrunner of Shrinking but just a writer on it that’s part of the team.

However her experience on that and Parks and Rec for example should lend itself well to this given character dynamics and mixing of comedy , heart & drama.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/24/2025, 6:18 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I loved the first season! Still need to see the latest
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/24/2025, 6:39 PM
@Wahhvacado - You won't be disappointed.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/24/2025, 5:59 PM
Off topic:

Hear me out. I know most of y'all hate AI for good reason. But one of my guilty pleasures is fake trailers. It's something of an art form. People splicing together audio clips and clips from different movies to stitch together a trailer. Well AI has taken it to the next level.

Now this ain't perfect. But it's actually kinda impressive. Thought some here might appreciate it. If only to build hype. This is one of the good ones.

?si=kJsSLMuePwVsWCFn
AnEye
AnEye - 3/24/2025, 6:06 PM
@DarthOmega - Lol I used to create fake trailers in the early days of YouTube.

I made Spider-Man & the Sinister Six using the SM movies, Mummy & Hellboy lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/24/2025, 6:06 PM
@DarthOmega - looks good but the lack of spiderman makes my balls hurt
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/24/2025, 6:08 PM
@AnEye - I always liked them. For one they always make me laugh because some are so poorly put together, but then I started watching more of them, and the editors actually produced some awesome trailers.

I also like watching revit trailers. Like Modern trailers for 1977 Star Wars. Or trailers like this that make the Shining out to be a family friendly film

?si=lUpBiukiq9WW3hWb
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/24/2025, 6:09 PM
@DarthOmega - *Recut
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/24/2025, 6:10 PM
@harryba11zack - That trailer was largely based on the concept art. Not sure Spidey was on those
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/24/2025, 6:09 PM
If true then she has a decent resume imo , I would give her a shot!!.

Let’s just hold our horses though since this is apparently a series so just in development right now and not greenlit until Marvel is happy with the direction it’s going in so they may move forward with Rachna’s version or not so we’ll see.

Going by her work though , she seems like she can handle ensembles which is a good start!!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/24/2025, 6:13 PM

What garbage this will be. This will make The Marvels look like The Godfather.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/24/2025, 6:19 PM
@DocSpock - no way this gets made.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/24/2025, 6:28 PM
@JacobsLadder -

We can only hope that you are right.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/24/2025, 6:18 PM
this show will never happen.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/24/2025, 6:27 PM
@JacobsLadder - I would have said the same thing but they never seem to learn. Hailee Steinfeld would be just about 30.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/24/2025, 6:19 PM
Damn good news. Shrinking is easily one of the best Apple shows.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/24/2025, 6:28 PM
Season 2 was a step down from a near-flawless Season 1. For some reason, they decided to make everyone unlikable. With that said, it's easily my favorite show on TV right now. It gives me hope for this. Although, I thought this was canceled.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/24/2025, 6:32 PM
@MyCoolYoung - hence why it’s best to take these “reports” not too seriously until you hear it from Marvel directly.

Maybe a prior iteration was since it was suppose to be a movie apparently and they decided it would suit a show better?.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/24/2025, 6:32 PM
I'm just glad some big dog up top with a lot of woof woof saw some sense and banished that turkey to the digital TV (AKA straight to DVD, AKA bargain bin dumpster fire asylum movie) so I can ignore the shit out of it.
User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 3/24/2025, 6:33 PM
is that supposed to be a good track record?
real question. I havent watched any of those shows (and I dont care for Sex and the city)
grif
grif - 3/24/2025, 6:38 PM
lol this is going to be a show?

shakes head
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/24/2025, 6:42 PM
Oh benevolent and kind sweet Baby Jesus, Lord in Heaven...PLEASE MAKE THIS SHOW!!!

We NEED more D+

User Comment Image
Astroman
Astroman - 3/24/2025, 6:42 PM
May have found a writer but I don’t think they’ve found an audience.

