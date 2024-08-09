D23: Marvel Unveils A New Look At King Thanos - A Mad Titan Variant Who Defeated The AVENGERS

We got our first glimpse of some concept art of King Thanos back in 2022, and an official look at the majestic Mad Titan has now been unveiled via a new standee spotted on the event floor as 2024's D23 gets underway.

This take on the Multiverse Saga's big bad managed to defeat Earth's Mightiest Heroes during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, and will be the antagonist of the upcoming Avengers Campus E-Ticket ride at Disney California Adventure Park.

There's been some speculation that King Thanos could ultimately make his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and might even play a role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Anything is possible, but with so many other characters and plot points converging for what is shaping up to be the franchise's biggest ever event, we don't see the studio throwing such a powerful take on the Mad Titan into the mix.

Check out some photos and video from the event floor at the links below.

Here’s a 2-minute long behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Avengers E-Ticket coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park! #D23 pic.twitter.com/Ccb4eBXKTh — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) August 9, 2024 NEW: Here’s a new look at King Thanos and the ride vehicle coming to Avengers Campus as part of the Multiverse attraction at DCA. pic.twitter.com/WKGvZjaktF — Scott Gustin @ D23 (@ScottGustin) August 9, 2024 a look at king thanos- a variant who won against the Avengers. Marvel is bringing this variant for an upcoming MCU-themed avengers campus attraction at disneyland 👀



king thanos appears in battle world and is killed by emperor doom in the comics. Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/Bpv15Jsefx — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 9, 2024

Get ready to enter the Multiverse like never before — by battling alongside the avengers to defeat King Thanos! As revealed during the A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that a brand new attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort that will let recruits fight join the fight to stop a new threat, King Thanos, a Multiverse variant designed specifically for Avengers Campus.

The third attraction to join Avengers Campus — alongside Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission - BREAKOUT and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure — will soon head into the Multiverse alongside fan-favorite Super Heroes, because joining forces with the Avengers means facing foes from anywhere and everywhen!