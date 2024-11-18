RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Plans To Introduce The WEST COAST AVENGERS In The MCU

It's once again been rumoured that there are plans for the West Coast Avengers in the MCU, but when and where will this iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble? Find everything we know so far here.

By JoshWilding - Nov 18, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers

By the time Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters in 2026, it will have been seven years since Avengers: Endgame's release. While you can deduct a couple of years for the pandemic and Hollywood strikes, that's still an awful long time to leave Earth's Mightiest Heroes on the shelf. 

Heading into the last wave of storytelling for the Multiverse Saga, we anticipate seeing multiple teams, including the New Avengers (a.k.a. the Thunderbolts) and Young Avengers assemble to do battle with Doctor Doom. 

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that, "There is a plan for the West Coast Avengers in the MCU."

This isn't the first time we've heard of possible plans for the team and them coming together is something that's been speculated about ever since T'Challa set up a base in California in 2018's Black Panther.

Having two teams of Avengers post-Secret Wars would be a fun way to increase the number of movies we get featuring team-ups (a must when the MCU is now so jam-packed) and gives Marvel Studios the opportunity to tell a greater variety of stories moving forward. 

Created by Roger Stern and Bob Hall, the West Coast Avengers debuted in 1984. The team was founded by Hawkeye at the behest of the original Avengers to expand their reach and protect the United States West Coast.

Initially, the lineup included Hawkeye, Mockingbird, Iron Man (James Rhodes, at the time), Wonder Man, and Tigra. Over time, the team roster evolved, adding the likes of Scarlet Witch, Vision, Moon Knight, and the original Human Torch. The West Coast Avengers faced threats distinct from the New York-based Avengers, including villains like Ultron, Graviton, and the Masters of Evil.

Rumour has it the upcoming Vision TV series will set the stage for the West Coast Avengers, though we're not sure how that will happen unless the WandaVision follow-up features a lot of cameos. 

While Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to softly reboot the MCU's Sacred Timeline, we'd imagine the plan is for us to get regular Avengers movies in whatever form the next Phase takes (even if the focus is primarily on the X-Men). 

If, for example, we have several different franchises under the Avengers banner, Marvel Studios can finally do something with sidelined characters such as She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Hercules. However, Kevin Feige will need to be careful not to dilute the team too greatly.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Spoken
Spoken - 11/18/2024, 9:37 AM
Maybe it's just me, but I feel like they've been saying that for awhile that they want to bring in the West Coast Avengers.
narrow290
narrow290 - 11/18/2024, 9:38 AM
1st! This is great! Just got all of the West Coast Avengers in the form of Marvel Legends...
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/18/2024, 9:42 AM
@narrow290 - try again...

User Comment Image
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/18/2024, 9:44 AM
They cant even get ONE Avengers team together after Endgame. Isnt this putting the cart before the horse?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 9:50 AM
@krayzeman - I’m sure this will be post Secret Wars so who now’s how the Avengers look like then…

They could become a more active team post that.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/18/2024, 10:08 AM
@krayzeman - All they've been doing since Endgame has been throwing random shit at the wall in hopes of some of it sticking. They no longer have any vision or long term goals for the franchise.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/18/2024, 9:44 AM
Oh look, another false rumor by the MCU jesus MTTSH....

User Comment Image
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 11/18/2024, 9:49 AM
What would even be the point of this team? Sure the bases have always been on the east coast, but it’s not like the MCU team’s activities have ever been focused there.
Vigor
Vigor - 11/18/2024, 10:11 AM
@OmegaBlack13 - for the audiences, us.. it gives more team dynamics to play around with. More fun for us
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/18/2024, 9:50 AM
Initially, the lineup included Hawkeye, Mockingbird, Iron Man (James Rhodes, at the time),

Rhodes was in it for those first 4 limited issue run before it went on to the main series and became Tony's team with him being in it for the majority of the time. I don't know why people have it in their head that Rhodey was in it for the majority of the time.

West Coast Avengers should come out after the soft reboot so Iron Man/Tony Stark headline the team.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/18/2024, 10:07 AM
@IronMan616 - Because they don't actually read the comics. The interesting thing is, Marvel was doing a great job of hiding the Silver Centurian armor until a Secret Wars 2 comic cover showed it. This book if I recall came out right before Ironman #200 so technically was the debut of the SC armor.
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 11/18/2024, 9:51 AM
This is not gonna happen but in other news...
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/18/2024, 9:55 AM
User Comment Image
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 11/18/2024, 9:57 AM
“There is a plan for” is the most basic, pointless ‘scoop’ to write an article for
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/18/2024, 10:17 AM
@CerealKiller1 - yeah. Especially with something like WCA. With how many West Coast-based Avenger recruits have been introduced, it just makes sense.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/18/2024, 10:00 AM
Doesn't really make sense if The Avengers were Earth's Mightiest Heroes and have done their superheroics not only all over the world but all over the galaxy and time at this point... why would responding to a threat in California suddnely be a logistical problem for them whether they were based out of New York or not?
Spoken
Spoken - 11/18/2024, 10:24 AM
@HermanM - I kind of agree with this.

I feel like "West Coast Avengers" like Secret Wars, was only created to sell more toys.

New Avengers, West Coast Avengers, Secret Avengers, Mighty Avengers, Avengers Unity Division, Avengers A.I., I mean wtf is this anymore? And literally when you search it up, they all count as "AVENGERS" so it's just pointless to me and excuses for more toy companies to have variety of action figures.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/18/2024, 10:27 AM
@Spoken - yep!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/18/2024, 10:08 AM
"New Avengers (a.k.a. the Thunderbolts)"

Is this confirmed because I have a hard time believing this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 10:20 AM
Cool if true!!.

I wonder if post Secret Wars , the heroes decide to set up another team or so to protect both the west & east coasts but then ultimately come together to form one superteam if the threat necessitates it?

I hope Renner’s Clint in involved since it would be cool to see him shift to a more leadership role now

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/18/2024, 10:23 AM
West Coast Avengers already exist.
I hope they don’t just label the thunderbolts as west coast average joes.

