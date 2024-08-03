BATMAN '89: Hot Toys Unveils 1/6th Scale Deluxe Figure Of Michael Keaton's Iconic Take On The Dark Knight

Hot Toys has produced a number of Batman collectibles over the years, but this latest 1/6th scale figure of Michael Keaton's original - and, many would say, best - big-screen Caped Crusader from Tim Burton's 1989 movie might be their best yet.

Keaton appeared in two films as the iconic DC Comics vigilante, before reprising the role for 2023's The Flash. He was also going to appear in the Batgirl movie prior to Warner Bros. scrapping the project, and there were said to be plans in place for him to stay on as the DCEU's Dark Knight before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the recently implemented DC Studios.

There's always a chance Keaton could return in an Elseworlds project down the line, but we'd say The Flash most likely marked his final time in the cape and cowl.

Check out some images of the figure below along with the official specs, and let us know if you plan on adding this to your collection in the comments section.

"Gotham City is swarming with crime and only one man can stop it – the Batman. Starring the renowned actor Michael Keaton as the nocturnal crime-fighter, Tim Burton’s 1989 take on Batman movie which brought the Caped Crusader into the theater was a huge hit and still stands the test of time.

Hot Toys is presenting blogger photos of a 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure and a diorama base covering various ways to display. Have a closer look at this highly-detailed figure. Meticulous and faithful recreation of Michael Keaton’s remarkable appearance as Batman in Batman (1989), the 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed Batman head with separate rolling eyeballs and interchangeable lower faces techniques design; a specialized body highlighting Batman’s muscular form; the newly designed Batsuit to mimic the material appearance; unique Bat gadgets including grapple gun, gauntlet with line launcher, rope attached batarang, ninja wheels, smoke capsules; also accessories including a white heel shoe, Batmobile remote, bomb timer and punch gear.

The Deluxe Version offers a highly-detailed diorama base, showing a corner of the ruined church roof with a spinnable sculpted statue also stones in incredible texture and detail, which allows fans to revisit the scene with Batman standing perched on the edge of the roof. This Batman figure is a must-have centrepiece for any Bat fan’s shelf."