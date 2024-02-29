AZTEC BATMAN: CLASH OF EMPIRES Still Promises A Vastly Different Take On DC's Dark Knight

A new still from Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires) has found its way online and it features the Dark Knight as you've never seen him before.

The still, which is the first shared from the DC Comics adaptation, was posted on X by Concept Environment Artist Jose Iturriaga (via Toonado.com). James Gunn and Peter Safran are named as producers on the movie, likely making this the first "Elseworlds" project to fall under the DC Studios banner.

Aztec Batman was produced in Mexico in partnership with Ánima and Chatrone.

"In the time of the Aztec Empire, Yohualli Coatl - a young Aztec boy - experiences tragedy when his father and village leader, Toltecatzin, is murdered by Spanish Conquistadors," the synopsis teases. "Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlan to warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of imminent danger."

"Using the temple of Tzinacan, the bat god, as a lair, Yohualli trains with his mentor and assistant, Acatzin, developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spaniard invasion, protect Moctezuma’s temple, and avenge his father’s death."

Horacio García Rojas (Narcos: Mexico) voices Yohualli in Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios, while Omar Chaparro (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) voices Yoka (The Joker) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist) voices Hernán Cortés (Two-Face).

Forest Ivy (Poison Ivy), Acatzin (Alfred) and Jaguar Woman (Catwoman) are among the other characters set to appear, though we don't currently know who is playing them.

Take a closer look at this newly released still from Aztec Batman in the X post below.

The first official image from the @batman Azteca animated film has been released! I had the honor of working as Concept Environment Artist and cannot wait to see the film when it’s released on @streamonmax!#batman #batmanazteca #batmanaztecachoquedeimperios #streamingonmax #max pic.twitter.com/qJXjrdSjN6 — Jose Iturriaga ‘Kuzeh’ (@Kuzeh) February 23, 2024

"This is a bold project," director Juan Meza-León said shortly after it was announced. "No big jaw, no big shoulders. Slimmer. A little less Schwarzenegger, a little more Bruce Lee. We had to focus on the man underneath the armor."

Warner Bros. executive Peter Girardi added, "The word you are going to keep hearing is authenticity. Even though it’s a fantastical story. We have done different interpretations of Batman in the past, specifically in Japan, so it’s a format we were familiar with. But it’s a whole new story, set in that [specific] time. It wasn’t about saying: 'Oh, he has a shark repellent now.' It was about being authentic to Aztec culture."

HBO Max Latin America has yet to announce a release date for Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires).