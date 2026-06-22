Batman: Knightfall - First Poster For R-Rated Multi-Part Animated Adaptation Released

Batman: Knightfall - First Poster For R-Rated Multi-Part Animated Adaptation Released

The first part of Warner Bros. Animation's Batman: Knightfall will have its world premiere this week, and the first official poster has been released...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 22, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)

Last year, we got word that Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment were developing a multi-part animated adaptation of the acclaimed Batman '90s comic book storyline that introduced Bane, Knightfall, and the movie will have its world premiere during France’s Annecy Animation Festival this week.

It looks like we can expect to see a teaser tomorrow, as Warner Bros. has debuted the first official artwork for Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall, along with the tagline: "Every man has his breaking point."

We also have confirmation that the movie will be rated R.

Directed by Jeff Wamester (Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths), the project is described as “the first installment of a multi-part animated event bringing to life one of the most iconic and beloved runs in the rich history of Batman comics.”

The Knightfall comic book saga consisted of three parts — Knightfall, Knightquest, and KnightsEnd — and saw the Dark Knight meet his match in the form of the super-strong villain known as Bane, who managed to "break the Bat." With Bruce Wayne out of action, the far more violent and unstable Azrael took up the mantle of Batman.

This marks the first time Knightfall will be adapted in full, although Christopher Nolan did use elements of the story for The Dark Knight Rises, with Tom Hardy's Bane breaking Batman's (Christian Bale) back after their one-sided brawl.

Bane creator Chuck Dixon had the following to say about the debuting villain in a 2012 interview.

"Knightfall was in the planning for a few months and we were all working on the issues leading up to it. We all understood that we wanted to create a brand new villain to break Batman’s back but nothing had been discussed about him. Denny thought we should come out the other end of the stunt with a new bad guy. A lot of the elements of the event had been worked out around the creation of this new character but no ideas had been put forward by anyone about who this new badass would be. We were treating him as a blank that needed to be filled in."

"We knew we would basically be replacing KGBeast in the role of the brutal- but-intelligent bad guy. KGBeast had become old news with the collapse of the Soviet Union. The KG-Beast used to be. We also knew that he would be powered by Venom, the addictive super-steroid that Denny had come up with for an arc in Legends of the Dark Knight. And Denny promoted the idea of creating new villains with each event in the hopes of lightning striking. I liked this idea because I always thought DC’s villain bench was weak unlike Marvel where there are hundreds of great bad guys to choose from. I think that’s still true today especially with DC’s penchant for knocking off characters left and right."

You can check out the first official title art below.

Image

The official plot synopsis for Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall reads: “When the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogue’s Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point.”

The voice cast has not been announced. Rick Morales serves as Supervising Producer alongside Producers Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau. Sam Register and Michael Uslan are Executive Producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 First Look Reveals The Joker, The Riddler, Carrie Kelley, And More
Related:

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 First Look Reveals The Joker, The Riddler, Carrie Kelley, And More
BATMAN: KNIGHTFALL Multi-Part Animated Adaptation Sets World Premiere For Annecy Festival This June
Recommended For You:

BATMAN: KNIGHTFALL Multi-Part Animated Adaptation Sets World Premiere For Annecy Festival This June

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/22/2026, 12:59 PM
"Every man has a breaking point... for Bruce, it's his spine..."
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 6/22/2026, 12:59 PM
The animated stuff has been awful for years.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/22/2026, 1:03 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - Hopefully this takes them back to their roots
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/22/2026, 1:04 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - The stories are great along with the voice work. I just HATE the animation sometimes. Looks so cheap.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2026, 1:08 PM
Hopefully they don't change things like they did in The Killing Joke movie
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/22/2026, 1:42 PM
@bobevanz - That's fair enough, and I have zero dooubt that they'll make a bunch of changes. Just take hope in that, the reason they had to add that whole first part of Killing Joke was because the comic was so short to begin with, and they needed to extend it to feature length. I will say, once they got to the actual Killing Joke portion of the movie, it was done well. With Knightfall, it's such a long story to begin with that they'll have the opposite problem. I really hope it's good.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/22/2026, 1:10 PM
Awesome. Can't wait
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 1:12 PM
Cool , simple but effective poster…

Looking forward to seeing who is in the voice cast for this?.

Going by the poster artwork , it seems like it’s set in the Tomorrowverse and if so then I guess it’s Jensen Ackles playing Batman but we’ll see.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/22/2026, 1:15 PM
Awesome storyline.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/22/2026, 1:16 PM
I’ve been impatiently waiting on this since it was announced. Jean Paul Valley’s Batman is one of my favorite characters, persona and design wise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 1:42 PM
@WruceBayne - underrated character in general imo.

The religious zealot anti hero could be fun to explore in a live action show or movie.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/22/2026, 1:28 PM
I've been wanting this adapted for years; I'm glad they're doing it justice by making it into a trilogy instead of a rushed one or two parts.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder