CLAYFACE DCU Movie Gets An Intriquing Working Title As Actor Shortlist Narrows To Three

CLAYFACE DCU Movie Gets An Intriquing Working Title As Actor Shortlist Narrows To Three

As DC Studios prepares to begin production on the solo Clayface movie from director James Watkins, we have word on the project's intriguing working title...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

DC Studios' Clayface movie will soon begin filming (locations are believed to include Vancouver, Toronto, and New Jersey or Atlanta), and the project's working title has now been revealed.

According to FeatureFirst.net, Clayface will be known as "Corinthians" while shooting takes place.

Though working titles don't always have much to do with the plot of the movie itself, they are usually chosen for some reason. There's been some speculation that Corinthians might have something to do with the character from Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, but it's far more likely to refer to Corinth, Greece, the Corinthian order of architecture, or the corresponding Biblical verses.

We recently got confirmation that George MacKay (1917, The Beast), Tom Blythe (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Jack O'Connell (Sinners, Starred Up) and Leo Woodall (One Day, The White Lotus) are all testing for the lead role of (presumably) Basil Karlo.

We'd later learn that one of these actors was no longer in the running, and - though this has yet to be confirmed - we have heard that Woodall has dropped out and it's now between Blythe, MacKay and O'Connell.

Speak No Evil director James Watkins will helm the project, while Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series and the new Exorcist movie. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Based on previous comments from Gunn, the movie will be set in the DCU, as opposed to Reeves' "BatVerse."

"Exciting news out of [DC] Studios today as [Clayface], a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026."

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".

CLAYFACE Actor Shortlist Confirmed; DC Studios' Disappointing Comic-Con Plans Revealed
Related:

CLAYFACE Actor Shortlist Confirmed; DC Studios' Disappointing Comic-Con Plans Revealed
CLAYFACE: These Four Actors Are Reportedly Testing For The Title Role In James Watkins' DCU Movie
Recommended For You:

CLAYFACE: These Four Actors Are Reportedly Testing For The Title Role In James Watkins' DCU Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/13/2025, 3:01 PM
Or named after a Corinth vase which is made of clay…
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/13/2025, 3:03 PM
Corinthians as in Sandman Corinthian....lol..the absolute illiteracy state of cómic book movie fans
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/13/2025, 3:04 PM
Save George MacKay for Barry Allen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 3:08 PM
If true then I’m ok with Leo Woodall dropping out personally…

He was the one out of the four that I was most unsure of in the role since I don’t think I have seen any of his work tbh.

Anyway , I would be fine with either Blyth or Mackay but my pick is still Jack O Connell tbh.

User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 6/13/2025, 3:09 PM
Save Jack O'Connell for John Constantine.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/13/2025, 3:12 PM
had to look em up, they all white
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder