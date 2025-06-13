CLAYFACE DCU Movie Gets An Intriquing Working Title As Actor Shortlist Narrows To Three

DC Studios' Clayface movie will soon begin filming (locations are believed to include Vancouver, Toronto, and New Jersey or Atlanta), and the project's working title has now been revealed.

According to FeatureFirst.net, Clayface will be known as "Corinthians" while shooting takes place.

Though working titles don't always have much to do with the plot of the movie itself, they are usually chosen for some reason. There's been some speculation that Corinthians might have something to do with the character from Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, but it's far more likely to refer to Corinth, Greece, the Corinthian order of architecture, or the corresponding Biblical verses.

We recently got confirmation that George MacKay (1917, The Beast), Tom Blythe (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Jack O'Connell (Sinners, Starred Up) and Leo Woodall (One Day, The White Lotus) are all testing for the lead role of (presumably) Basil Karlo.

We'd later learn that one of these actors was no longer in the running, and - though this has yet to be confirmed - we have heard that Woodall has dropped out and it's now between Blythe, MacKay and O'Connell.

Speak No Evil director James Watkins will helm the project, while Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series and the new Exorcist movie. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Based on previous comments from Gunn, the movie will be set in the DCU, as opposed to Reeves' "BatVerse."

"Exciting news out of [DC] Studios today as [Clayface], a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026."

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".