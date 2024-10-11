From MAN OF STEEL To JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Every Pre-DCU Movie Ranked From Best To Worst On Rotten Tomatoes

No matter how you feel about Rotten Tomatoes, it's now more important than ever when it comes to whether moviegoers decide to check out the latest releases in theaters, and it's not uncommon for studios to tout scores as proudly as they do star ratings. In the case of the DC Extended Universe, the franchise has never had a particularly easy time of it with critics. These movies were overshadowed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the start; attempts to be totally different failed and later releases which borrowed heavily from the MCU's tone drew a mixed response. The DCEU (which was never an "official" title, unbelievably) started with 2013's Man of Steel and, technically, ended this month with Joker: Folie à Deux. Like The Batman and Joker, that wasn't set in the DCEU itself but it was released pre-DC Studios and under the Warner Bros. umbrella. Now, we're taking a closer look at how the sequel - and all the DCEU-era movies - compare according to their all-important Tomatometer scores. To find out how they fare, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below!

17. Suicide Squad Score: 26% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing. Task Force X's debut was a box office hit, but issues behind the scenes meant that the finished product was something of a mess. There was a lot here that worked, and it's a shame critics mostly focused on what didn't, especially as the dynamic between these villains was a blast to follow. Ultimately, it was Harley Quinn and Deadshot who stole the show thanks to Margot Robbie and Will Smith. Director David Ayer, meanwhile, continues to insist that his "Ayer Cut" is considerably better and that it will one day be released. We'll see.



16. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Score: 29% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice smothers a potentially powerful story -- and some of America's most iconic superheroes -- in a grim whirlwind of effects-driven action. It may have been vastly different from what Marvel Studios delivered in terms of tone, but Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice didn't deserve the negative reviews it received, even if there were some questionable creative decisions (Batman should never kill and the "Martha" scene was...odd). Seeing the Man of Steel go to war with the Dark Knight was a blast, and from a visual standpoint, Zack Snyder delivered a stunning, must-see epic movie. Unfortunately, it's still considered one of the DCEU's worst efforts.



15. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (TIE) Score: 33% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: Jason Momoa remains a capable and committed leading man, but even DC diehards may feel that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sticks to familiar waters. Fans had hoped to see the DCEU go out on a high with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Unfortunately, after a series of disastrous test screenings led to multiple rounds of reshoots and edits, it was perhaps inevitable that the sequel would end up a mess. There's fun to be had with Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, but beyond that, weak visual effects, a messy story, unfunny humour, and the fact it's so goofy and cartoonish doomed this movie. It was a huge step down from its predecessor and a low point for the DCEU.



15. Joker: Folie à Deux (TIE) Score: 33% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Joaquin Phoenix's eponymous Joker takes the stand in a sequel that dances around while the story remains still, although Lady Gaga's wildcard energy gives Folie á Deux some verve. What a terrible, terrible sequel. Despite some stellar performances from its cast, Joker: Folie á Deux disappointed on almost every level, including cringe-worthy, boring musical sequences and an ending that...well, it's one of the worst we've ever seen in a comic book movie. There was no real need for a follow-up to Joker but a strong enough story could have justified this movie's existence. Instead, it joins the likes of Fantastic Four and Steel as one of the worst, most disappointing, comic book adaptations ever.



14. Black Adam Score: 39% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown. Dwayne Johnson promised that the hierarchy of power in the DCEU would change with Black Adam, and while the character is certainly formidable, this wasn't the fresh start this franchise needed. A mediocre movie, it hits far too many familiar plot beats and fails to do its characters justice, with a forgettable take on the Justice Society and a lot of annoying supporting players. Still, we can't fault the badass action scenes and Johnson was well cast in the role...even if his ego got in the way!



13. Justice League (2017) Score: 40% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise. Justice League was a mixture of two competing visions (Zack Snyder's original movie and Joss Whedon's extensive reshoots), but it certainly wasn't the worst superhero movie ever released. Still, it was a huge failure for Warner Bros. that led to some big changes for this shared world. Whedon's hopeful take on Superman was welcomed, but the cheesy humour was not, and Steppenwolf proved to be a major disappointment. Needless to say, the "Snyder Cut" - while overlong - blew this effort away.



12. Shazam! Fury of the Gods Score: 49% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: More unfocused and less satisfying than its predecessor, Shazam! Fury of the Gods still retains enough of the source material's silly charm to save the day. There will be those among you who feel critics were too harsh towards Shazam! Fury of the Gods, criticising much of what they loved about its predecessor. It's the fact it doesn't break much in the way of new ground which may be the problem. There's fun to be had and it certainly doesn't play like a "Rotten" movie, but making use of newly created villains and spoiling the sequel's biggest cameo in a TV spot did nothing to help its box office prospects and the sequel was largely forgettable. Zachary Levi also proved himself a poor choice of leading man.



11. Man Of Steel Score: 56% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: Man of Steel's exhilarating action and spectacle can't fully overcome its detours into generic blockbuster territory. Considered the best big screen take on Superman by many fans, critics weren't quite what to make of a darker take on this character in Man of Steel (General Zod's death remains a major talking point even a decade on). There were a tonne of iconic moments, though, including Superman taking flight for the first time and that memorable final reveal that he'd donned a pair of glasses to work at The Daily Planet. Honestly, it's a shame we never got to see what Snyder could do with a sequel.



10. Wonder Woman 1984 Score: 58% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character. When the review embargo first lifted, Wonder Woman 1984 had a score in the high 80s and a completely different Critics Consensus to the one you've read above...oh, and it was "Certified Fresh" as well! That all changed in the weeks that followed, hence why this sequel has been rated "Rotten" ever since. Why the response so drastically altered is hard to say, but this take on Diana Prince was not embraced by fans.



9. The Flash Score: 63% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: The Flash is funny, fittingly fast-paced, and overall ranks as one of the best DC movies in recent years. Warner Bros. spent months hyping The Flash up as the "greatest superhero movie ever" made and ultimately overpromised and underdelivered. A serviceable effort, expectations were set so high that there was no way it could do anything other than disappoint. Batman and Supergirl were the undeniable highlights, but abysmal VFX, a muddled story, and changes from DC Studios which left fans scratching their heads left us with a movie that may be surprisingly close to the top of this list but is still vastly inferior to many of the efforts listed above.



8. Aquaman Score: 65% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun. Aquaman was a step in the right direction for the DC Extended Universe, but not even that made many critics happy. There were heaps of incredible visuals, lots of groundbreaking technology, some legitimately funny jokes, and the action was strong. It sometimes tried a little too hard to be a Marvel movie, though, so that could explain why it wasn't ultimately "Certified Fresh." The fact it veered so far from the DCEU's established tone was also more than a little jarring.



7. Joker Score: 68% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Joker gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star -- and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema. That score should be higher because, despite a clear lack of interest in adhering to the comic books, Joker was a powerful, memorable character piece which delivered a bold new take on this villain. As for Joaquin Phoenix, the actor most definitely deserved that Oscar. It's true Joker borrowed perhaps too much from other, better movies. However, this hard-hitting, grounded approach to the Clown Prince of Crime showed a new side to DC that Warner Bros. should have embraced much sooner.



6. Zack Snyder's Justice League Score: 71% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence. Zack Snyder's Justice League has been embraced by fans (and many critics!), but ended up falling just short of being "Certified Fresh." It's too late for that to happen now, of course, but this four-hour epic has been embraced by most, even if it does nothing to change the minds of those who don't like the filmmaker's work. The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement continues to demand a sequel, though it won't ever happen under DC Studios' watch. Honestly, we should just be grateful this version of the movie saw the light of day.



5. Blue Beetle Score: 77% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Led by Xolo Maridueña's magnetic performance in the title role, Blue Beetle is a refreshingly family-focused superhero movie with plenty of humor and heart. Despite hitting a lot of familiar beats, this made-for-television movie has exceeded expectations among fans and critics and is bolstered by a lot of heart and some strong performances (even when the VFX, in typical Warner Bros. fashion, don't quite deliver). Blue Beetle supposedly has a future in DC Studios' DCU and, while this movie won't ever be remembered as a masterpiece, it's ranked among the best-reviewed DCEU titles here. If nothing else, that at least shows there's still hope for this brand moving forward.



4. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Score: 79% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: With a fresh perspective, some new friends, and loads of fast-paced action, Birds of Prey captures the colorfully anarchic spirit of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Birds of Prey flopped at the box office, but was exactly the movie critics were looking for...well, mostly! While not quite a critical darling, Cathy Yan's unique take on the vibrant world of Harley Quinn was positively received, even if comic book fans were disappointed by the team's portrayal. After all, the Birds of Prey were an afterthought in their own movie, but this is still pretty good fun and a showcase for the talented Margot Robbie. That doesn't stop many fans from declaring it among the DCEU's worst efforts, of course.



3. The Batman Score: 85% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings. Like Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Batman was set in a world not too unlike our own. However, despite being grounded firmly in reality, everything about this approach to Gotham City worked. From Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader to the fact the hero was finally the World's Greatest Detective and that R-Rating, The Batman soared in 2022 and deserves a higher place on this list. The Penguin has also been phenomenal and The Batman - Part II can't get here soon enough.



2. Shazam! (TIE) Score: 90% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: An effortlessly entertaining blend of humor and heart, Shazam! is a superhero movie that never forgets the genre's real power: joyous wish fulfillment. The most Marvel-style DCEU movie to date, Shazam! was a legitimately very funny origin story for this character, but also one that featured a lot of heart. Given how weak the Seven Deadly Sins were as villains - and how rushed the introduction of the Shazam Family was - this score seems a little too high, but there's no getting around the fact that David F. Sandberg delivered an awesome take on this fan-favourite superhero...it's just a shame last year's sequel couldn't live up to that.



2. The Suicide Squad (TIE) Score: 90% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn's singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material's violent, anarchic strengths Thanks to COVID, the odds were always going to be stacked against The Suicide Squad, but the way it underperformed was still a surprise. Despite that, it felt like a step in the right direction for the DCEU given the positive response, and the story Gunn told was funny, heart-warming, and action-packed in equal measure. The box office may be too low for a sequel, but Peacemaker was a worthy follow-up...which is actually the DCEU's joint best-reviewed release at 93% (the only reason it isn't included here is because it's a TV series).

