JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Arthur Fleck Gets A Dancing Partner On New Poster For Todd Phillips' Sequel

A new poster for Joker: Folie À Deux has been spotted in the wild, and it serves as a callback to arguably the most iconic scene from the original movie.

In the first film, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) dances down what have since come to be known as the "Joker Steps" after fully embracing his new persona. Here, the unhinged anarchist is joined by Lady Gaga's new take on Harley Quinn, who will go by "Lee" in this movie.

If it wasn't already clear from the trailers, Gaga's interpretation of the popular DC Comics villain/anti-hero will be very different to her comic book counterpart and Margot Robbie's previous big-screen version of the character.

"The high voice, that accent, the gum-chewing and all that sort of sassy stuff that’s in the comics, we stripped that away," director Todd Phillips said in a recent interview. "We wanted her to fit into this world of Gotham that we created from the first movie."

Deadpool and Wolverine recently passed Joker's lifetime gross to become the biggest R-rated movie of all time, but Folie À Deux could well reclaim the global box office crown when it arrives in theatres this October.

As for a potential threequel, Phillips doesn't see it happening: "It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world."

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.