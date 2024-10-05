JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Breaks Down Arthur's Choice And Sequel's Shocking Ending - SPOILERS

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Breaks Down Arthur's Choice And Sequel's Shocking Ending - SPOILERS

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips breaks down the sequel's shocking ending, and the choice Arthur Fleck makes during his trial...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 05, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Joker: Folie à Deux is now in theaters, and while the movie has not been embraced by the majority of fans or critics, there's no denying that director Todd Phillips clearly made the sequel he wanted to make... for better or worse.

Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver decided not to go the more obvious route of following Arthur Fleck as he fully embraced his persona as Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime, instead having Arthur take responsibility for the damage "Joker" has caused and confess to his crimes during his trial.

This alienates Lee (Lady Gaga) and the rest of his followers, and ultimately proves to be his undoing when a deranged young inmate stabs him to death in Arkham before carving a Glasgow Smile into his own face.

"Yes, this means Arthur was never really Joker in the first place; he merely served as the inspiration for the man who'd become Joker after him," confirms EW.

Phillips explained Arthur's decision during an interview with the site.

"He realized that everything is so corrupt, it’s never going to change, and the only way to fix it is to burn it all down. When those guards kill that kid in the [hospital] he realizes that dressing up in makeup, putting on this thing, it’s not changing anything. In some ways, he’s accepted the fact that he’s always been Arthur Fleck; he’s never been this thing that’s been put upon him, this idea that Gotham people put on him, that he represents. He’s an unwitting icon. This thing was placed on him, and he doesn’t want to live as a fake anymore — he wants to be who he is."

"The sad thing is, he's Arthur, and nobody cares about Arthur," he adds, noting that Lee never actually calls him by his name until she leaves him on the steps. "[She's] realizing, I’m on a whole other trip, man, you can’t be what I wanted you to be."

It seems this movie was never going to be what fans wanted it to be, either.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Do you plan on seeing the Joker sequel opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Spoiler Discussion & Poll: How Would You Rate The Divisive JOKER Sequel?
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Spoiler Discussion & Poll: How Would You Rate The Divisive JOKER Sequel?
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Box Office Worsens After Being Awarded WORST CinemaScore For a Comic Book Movie EVER
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Box Office Worsens After Being Awarded WORST CinemaScore For a Comic Book Movie EVER
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/5/2024, 12:01 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/5/2024, 12:03 PM
The writers of Gotham should sue his ass.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/5/2024, 12:05 PM
"The sad thing is, he's Arthur, and nobody cares about Arthur."

So, kinda how the first movie was supposed to be about a socially neglected outcast, but Warner (and the audiences, apparently) only cared if that character was a recognizable comic book character; villain or not?

You just can't make up this level of meta.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/5/2024, 12:09 PM
@DrReedRichards - it’s always been obvious and to Phillips credit , he’s always been upfront that he wanted to make a character study but movies like that don’t sell to a mass audience now unfortunately so they used the DC brand & Joker name to sell it

Is it Disingenous?…yes but I also get it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder