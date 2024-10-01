JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Todd Phillips On Potential Harley Quinn Spin-Off - SPOILERS

Joker: Folie À Deux had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, but the movie's LA premier took place last night, and Variety caught up with director Todd Phillips on the red carpet to ask him about a potential spin-off focusing on Lady Gaga's "Lee Quinzel."

Phillips has previously made it clear that this sequel wraps-up Arthur Fleck's (Joaquin Phoenix) story, and that he wouldn't have much interest in returning for a third movie. But what about Miss Quinn?

Major spoilers follow.

When it comes to Gaga's take on Harley Quinn, the door is definitely left open for her to return and take the lead in a future film - while also carrying on the Joker's legacy. Yes, we find out that Lee is carrying Arthur's child towards the end of the movie.

Phillips became a little flustered when asked if there were any plans in place for a standalone Harley project, finally deciding on a "no comment"- type response.

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Do you plan on seeing the Joker sequel opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.