JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About DC's Musical Sequel

The reviews are in for Joker: Folie à Deux but what are critics saying about Todd Phillips' Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga? Somewhat unsurprisingly, it's a bit of a mixed bag so far...

By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2024 01:09 PM EST
The review embargo for Joker: Folie À Deux has lifted following screenings at the 81st Venice International Film Festival earlier today and they make for very interesting reading. 

In 2019, some critics were convinced that Joker was some sort of rallying call for gun-toting incels and that opinion found its way into many a review. The narrative has now changed but it still doesn't sound like this follow-up quite manages to live up to its predecessor. 

While the overall consensus is largely positive, it appears this musical sequel is lacking a compelling narrative and, despite some catchy songs, fails to capture lightning in a bottle for the second time. 

The Hollywood Reporter says, "for a movie running two-and-a-quarter hours, Folie à Deux feels narratively a little thin and at times dull." On Lady Gaga, the trade adds, "Some will complain that Gaga is criminally underused in the movie. But as much as it cries out for more of the extravagant numbers where the singer-actress gets to shine, Lee does have a full character arc."

Deadline explains, "With song, dance, comedy, darkness, animation, drama, violence and more, this is a musical, if it even is a musical, like no other," while The Wrap calls it "the most interesting film about Arthur Fleck. It’s genuinely a little daring, genuinely a little challenging, and genuinely a little genuine."

Variety's critic wasn't a fan and argues that the Joker follow-up is "ambitious and superficially outrageous, but in a basic way it’s an overly cautious sequel."

Empire awards Joker: Folie à Deux 4* and concludes, "As sweet and beguiling a musical romance as it’s possible to have between two murderous psychopaths. Its kooky approach won’t suit all stripes of comic-book fan, but it finds a strange, tragic hopefulness all of its own." Discussing Film goes with the same score, declaring it an "enchanting follow-up that boasts some bold risks and surprise twists that will leave fans speculating for days."

IGN was less impressed and wraps up a 5/10 review with, "Despite the best efforts of Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, and an opening hour set in Arkham Asylum, Joker: Folie à Deux wastes its potential as a movie musical, a courtroom drama, and a sequel that has anything meaningful to say about or add to the first Joker."

The Guardian goes with 3*, stating that while the sequel "ends up as strident, laborious and often flat-out tedious as the first film, there’s an improvement." The Independent adds a star and calls it an "ingenious and deeply unsettling film."

Finally, our superhero-hating chums at IndieWire award the movie a C- and say, "Folie à Deux on a conceptual level, its turgid symphony of unexpected cameos, mournful cello solos, and implied sexual violence is too dissonant to appreciate even on its own terms."

It's a bit of a mixed bag, though we were expecting that. Joker was similarly divisive and sits at 69% on Rotten Tomatoes; despite that, it was nominated for countless awards and earned Phoenix a well-deserved "Best Actor" Oscar at the Academy Awards. 

There's still a month to go before Joker: Folie à Deux is released in theaters and these reviews are bound to be a big talking point in the weeks ahead.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

Related:

Recommended For You:

soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/4/2024, 1:36 PM
Wake me up when Joker: Menage a Trois is released.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/4/2024, 1:55 PM
@soberchimera - User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 9/4/2024, 2:42 PM
@soberchimera - That's the third movie starring George Clooney as Batman.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 9/4/2024, 1:38 PM
yeah...yawn
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/4/2024, 1:42 PM
Critics will be divided.

People will love it.

Oscars will be given out.

Same old. Same old.
The1st
The1st - 9/4/2024, 1:54 PM
@Nomis929 - At this point, I prefer when critics hate something. It makes me inclined to check it out. They've proven their selves to largely be a product of the system at this point...shills.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/4/2024, 1:55 PM
@The1st - This is VERY VERY true.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/4/2024, 3:02 PM
@The1st - critics hate comic book movies got lucky with Deadpool and wolverine how many critics numbered out number fans interests
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/4/2024, 1:43 PM
So no Oscar for Lady Gaga? Lol

She wanted that second nom (and even win) but alas she’s no Cher 🤔
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/4/2024, 1:43 PM
(...while The Wrap calls it "the most interesting film about Arthur Fleck. It’s genuinely a little daring, genuinely a little challenging, and genuinely a little genuine.")

Think William of the Wrap was having a stroke when writing this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 1:47 PM
I mean it’s not really surprising…

The first one had a mixed critical reception to an extent and this seems like it’ll go a similar route , it’s clear Phillips take on the character isn’t for everyone which is fine.

Imo this sequel seems more intriguing and unique compared to its predecessor which just seemed to do the most dull version of an Joker origin we could get that was elevated somewhat by its score , cinematography and committed performance by its lead actor.

Still will definitely check it out though I am surprised to hear that Gaga’s Harley may not be in the movie much or have a lot to do.

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/4/2024, 2:05 PM
"the most interesting film about Arthur Fleck. "

This is a hilarious statement.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 2:09 PM
@SATW42 - lol

It’s a weird statement to make and honestly feels bit of a veiled (or not so much) potshot to the first film.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/4/2024, 2:09 PM
i watched the first.
a good movie, in examining the character (mental illness), but depressing as fu¢k.
could/would not watch it again.

i suspect this will be the same, but not AS good as the first.
it's a sequel. they're NEVER as good.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/4/2024, 2:10 PM
@r1g0r -
sorry: (AND mental illness)
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/4/2024, 2:13 PM
These movies are a complete waste of talent and resources. Unless it helps the brand like the 1st one (witch I did not finish)
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/4/2024, 2:23 PM
Not a musical
EpicMan
EpicMan - 9/4/2024, 2:42 PM
So basically, like they did in the first one, a movie that has 1% to do with batman just to try to disingenuously tap into a comic book fan base..... I will not fall for it again.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/4/2024, 3:05 PM
@EpicMan - moon knight was same way less monk knight more alter ego , and Spider-Man movies always have avengers member in it still waiting for Spider-Man movie that is just Spider-Man no cameo from avenger
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/4/2024, 2:48 PM
I can’t wait till they make a real Joker movie.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/4/2024, 2:49 PM
We’ll see
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 9/4/2024, 2:49 PM
Not surprised.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/4/2024, 2:51 PM
People still bitching these movies have nothing to do with Batman... get over it already and just enjoy it for what it is.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 9/4/2024, 2:55 PM
Still excited to see it🫡😎
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 9/4/2024, 2:59 PM
My friends liked Joker, but hate musicals.

If i am honest, i havn't seen a good musical in decades.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 9/4/2024, 3:03 PM
In Germany the movie starts on thursday october 2nd, the day of german reunification.

Not a lot of people will visit theatres on that day or weekend, as every 2nd worker will take a long weekend vacation, me included.

