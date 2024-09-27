JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Ending Has Leaked Online And DC Fans REALLY Aren't Happy - Major SPOILERS

When the review embargo for Joker: Folie à Deux lifted, a couple of the trades - never ones to give spoilers a second thought - alluded to the movie's potentially divisive ending.

The suggestion was that Arthur Fleck dies, meaning he never becomes one of Batman's greatest enemies...something which hasn't ever seemed overly likely in the grounded world filmmaker Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix have created.

Now, following an additional round of screenings, we have a better idea of why the director recently described the Joker sequel's conclusion as "unsettling" (alluding to reviews which took issue with Joker: Folie à Deux's final moments).

TV spots for the movie have shown an explosion in the courtroom but, according to what we've been told, the blast doesn't kill Arthur. Instead, he manages to flee and reunites with Lee Quinzel...who promptly breaks up with him upon realising his true self is Arthur, not Joker.

The police then arrest Arthur and send him back to Arkham Asylum where a fellow inmate offers to tell him a joke. However, in place of a punchline, he stabs Arthur in the stomach and leaves him to bleed out and die while laughing maniacally.

The big twist comes when that inmate - played by actor Jacob Lofland - proceeds to give himself a "Glasgow smile" akin to the one Heath Ledger's Joker has in The Dark Knight. Joker: Folie à Deux then ends, with the insinuation being that this is the true Clown Prince of Crime.

Does that make Joker and Joker: Folie à Deux prequels to Christopher Nolan's trilogy? Well, no, probably not. Remember, though, that Joker originally ended with Phoenix giving himself a "Glasgow smile" before plans changed and he instead drew it on with blood.

There's a lot to unpack there and you can probably see how this might upset some fans. The Joker franchise has never claimed to be comic-accurate, though, and this not only ends Arthur's story but arguably gives people the version of this villain they want!

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.