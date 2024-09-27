JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Ending Has Leaked Online And DC Fans REALLY Aren't Happy - Major SPOILERS

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Ending Has Leaked Online And DC Fans REALLY Aren't Happy - Major SPOILERS

Detailed spoilers for Joker: Folie à Deux's ending have leaked online, this time revealing the sequel's shocking - and sure to be divisive - ending and what it means for this character moving forward...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 27, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

When the review embargo for Joker: Folie à Deux lifted, a couple of the trades - never ones to give spoilers a second thought - alluded to the movie's potentially divisive ending. 

The suggestion was that Arthur Fleck dies, meaning he never becomes one of Batman's greatest enemies...something which hasn't ever seemed overly likely in the grounded world filmmaker Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix have created.

Now, following an additional round of screenings, we have a better idea of why the director recently described the Joker sequel's conclusion as "unsettling" (alluding to reviews which took issue with Joker: Folie à Deux's final moments). 

TV spots for the movie have shown an explosion in the courtroom but, according to what we've been told, the blast doesn't kill Arthur. Instead, he manages to flee and reunites with Lee Quinzel...who promptly breaks up with him upon realising his true self is Arthur, not Joker.

The police then arrest Arthur and send him back to Arkham Asylum where a fellow inmate offers to tell him a joke. However, in place of a punchline, he stabs Arthur in the stomach and leaves him to bleed out and die while laughing maniacally. 

The big twist comes when that inmate - played by actor Jacob Lofland - proceeds to give himself a "Glasgow smile" akin to the one Heath Ledger's Joker has in The Dark KnightJoker: Folie à Deux then ends, with the insinuation being that this is the true Clown Prince of Crime. 

Does that make Joker and Joker: Folie à Deux prequels to Christopher Nolan's trilogy? Well, no, probably not. Remember, though, that Joker originally ended with Phoenix giving himself a "Glasgow smile" before plans changed and he instead drew it on with blood. 

There's a lot to unpack there and you can probably see how this might upset some fans. The Joker franchise has never claimed to be comic-accurate, though, and this not only ends Arthur's story but arguably gives people the version of this villain they want! 

How do you feel about Joker: Folie à Deux's ending? 

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

New JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Posters Revealed As Todd Phillips Justifies Decision To Make The Sequel A Musical
Related:

New JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Posters Revealed As Todd Phillips Justifies Decision To Make The Sequel A Musical
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Knows Ending Is Going To Provoke Strong Reactions - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Knows Ending Is Going To Provoke Strong Reactions - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/27/2024, 10:06 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/27/2024, 10:06 AM
I didn't read because I'm going Monday, but damn you'll post anything on here.
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 9/27/2024, 10:16 AM
@bobevanz - My man don't waste your money on this....I saw it 2 weeks ago...you're going to come out asking yourself "why did I just waste money on this" it's very boring.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/27/2024, 10:13 AM
Fans are unhappy? They’re the ones that theorised this shit back in when the first one came out 😂
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/27/2024, 10:16 AM
@FireandBlood - 😆 unhappiness IS the new happy!!!

User Comment Image

...

User Comment Image
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 9/27/2024, 10:15 AM
Like I two weeks ago...this isn't The Joker...he was never The Joker..which is why the movie is just called Joker...some stuff that happened in the first movie and this one never really happened...it was all in his head.The movie is VERY.....boring and simply not needed.The ending is heavily implied that the real Joker ends up killing him.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/27/2024, 10:17 AM
Wy would DC fans not be happy about that ending?
Vigor
Vigor - 9/27/2024, 11:00 AM
@Clintthahamster - I know right? I'm confused

It reminds me of how no way home was the origin story of street level spiderman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 11:07 AM
@Clintthahamster - I mean , I can kinda see some people feeling like this duology was pointless or a waste of time if Arthur isn’t even the actual Joker

However I feel DC fans should be happy since Arthur’s established character never felt like he could become the Joker we knew from the comics so this opens up that now and keeps him mysterious to an extent.

Phillips is pretty much having his cake and eating it too now.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/27/2024, 11:10 AM
@TheVisionary25 - "I can kinda see some people feeling like this duology was pointless or a waste of time if Arthur isn’t even the actual Joker"

Those people should watch more movies. But I guess I can see that POV.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 11:15 AM
@Clintthahamster - yeah I get yah

It matters more on a thematic level I guess but I too can see that perspective aswell
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 9/27/2024, 10:17 AM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/27/2024, 10:18 AM
I think Lofland has the "look".
Vigor
Vigor - 9/27/2024, 10:59 AM
@KennKathleen - he definitely does
braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/27/2024, 10:19 AM
anyone has a link aside from twitter?
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/27/2024, 10:21 AM
Is it not an Elseworlds? Fans don’t need to like everything because everything isn’t made for everyone …. And that’s okay.
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 9/27/2024, 10:53 AM
@DudeGuy - yes it's an elseworld story
The1st
The1st - 9/27/2024, 11:16 AM
@cyclopsprime - It's a rhetorical question.
grif
grif - 9/27/2024, 10:24 AM
dont watch it and you wont be disappointed
KindredMac
KindredMac - 9/27/2024, 10:34 AM
Knowing this now I just may go see this movie now!
I have HATED the Arthur Fleck character.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/27/2024, 10:38 AM
So it is not really an origin about the Joker, but rather the idea of the Joker persona. That is as clear as mud.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/27/2024, 10:43 AM
"Does that make Joker and Joker: Folie à Deux prequels to Christopher Nolan's trilogy? Well, no, probably not."
yeah no shit sherlock , why even compare that to Nolan's trilogy in the first place? a stupid thing to evening consider, you saw how Bruce's parents died in batman begins and it was nothing like how they died in joker. do you even watch these movies our do you just throws shit at the wall and see what sticks?
Ryan
Ryan - 9/27/2024, 10:43 AM
The ending to me feels like anybody can be the Joker. It is more of a position in Gotham. Almost like there will always be a Batman. Yin and Yang. If Bruce dies somebody will take over his place. If Joker dies there will be someone to replace them or takeover for him (sometimes forcefully). In that sense instead of a multiverse it is different periods of Gotham with different Jokers and Batmans at different time periods. Or maybe I'm just looking at it in a different lense.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 10:52 AM
@Ryan - to me it seems more like Arthur’s persona outgrew him and kind of created this legacy that will live beyond him now.

The Gotham tv show kinda toyed with this idea too.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/27/2024, 10:53 AM
Todd Phillips caught lightening in a bottle with the first Joker, for Joker 2 he then shoved that bottle up his bum until the glass broke.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/27/2024, 11:17 AM
Not divisive to me at all. Arthur was never the Joker, and it makes sense an obsessed fan kills him and takes the Joker identity instead imo
CLTMAN29
CLTMAN29 - 9/27/2024, 11:18 AM
Why is this a shock? He was never THE Joker. The age difference between him and Bruce Wayne in the first one pretty much confirmed that (to be honest showing that murder AGAIN left a bad taste in my mouth first time around). The implication was always that he inspired 'Batman's' Joker, he inspired that chaos, like another symbol
Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/27/2024, 11:19 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2024, 11:22 AM
Honestly , I’m kinda cool with this…

Arthur Fleck was just never going to become the traditional
Joker character we knew from the comics given how he was established in the first film so this is Phillips way of giving us both.

He gets to tell his character study/drama about this mentally Ill , sad & lonely man that inadvertently created something bigger then himself while the fans can I guess live in the comfort that this wasn’t the actual Joker we know & love and that version is still out there due to Arthur’s actions.

Anyway also man , that kid looks like a young Joker lol.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder