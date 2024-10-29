Quentin Tarantino Praises JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX: "[Todd Phillips Is] Saying F*** You To [The Comic Book Geeks]"

Quentin Tarantino Praises JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX: &quot;[Todd Phillips Is] Saying F*** You To [The Comic Book Geeks]&quot;

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has shared his review of the controversial Joker: Folie à Deux, and he freaking loved it. He was also a big fan of what he thinks filmmaker Todd Phillips accomplished.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 29, 2024 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Following a disastrous run at the box office, Joker: Folie à Deux hit VOD platforms today as Warner Bros. looks to recoup anything they can from a movie that promises to deliver a sizeable loss. 

Neither critics nor audiences embraced the Joker sequel but the movie has earned a mega fan in Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood helmer Quentin Tarantino.

"I really, really liked it, really," he said on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. "A lot. Like, tremendously, and I went to see it expecting to be impressed by the filmmaking. But I thought it was going to be an arms-length, intellectual exercise that ultimately I wouldn’t think worked like a movie, but that I would appreciate it for what it is."

"And I’m just nihilistic enough to kind of enjoy a movie that doesn’t quite work as a movie. That’s like a big, giant mess to some degree," Tarantino added, at least acknowledging its failings. "And I didn’t find it an intellectual exercise. I really got caught up into it. I really liked the musical sequences. I got really caught up. I thought the more banal the songs were, the better they were."

Revealing that he saw Joker: Folie à Deux in an "almost empty IMAX theater," the filmmaker reiterated that he "loved" what Todd Phillips did with the movie and, "On top of all that, I thought it was really funny."

So far, it almost sounds as if Tarantino had a "so bad it was good" experience with the Joker sequel. However, there was no irony to his comments and the writer/director behind the likes of Django Unchained and Reservoir Dogs would go on to heap praise upon Phillips for what he did with Joker: Folie à Deux

"Todd Phillips is the Joker. The Joker directed the movie. The entire concept, even him spending the studio’s money - he’s spending it like the Joker would spend it, all right? And then his big surprise gift - haha! - the the jack in the box, when he offers you his hand for a handshake and you get a buzzer with 10,000 volts shooting you - is the comic book geeks. He’s saying f*** you to all of them. He’s saying f*** you to the movie audience. He’s saying f*** you to Hollywood. He’s saying f))) you to anybody who owns any stock at DC and Warner Brothers […]  And Todd Phillips is the Joker. Un film de Joker, all right, is what it is. He is the Joker."

Well, that or he made a really sh*tty movie, right? 

Honestly, it feels like Tarantino is looking waaaay too deeply into Joker: Folie à Deux, though his perspective is certainly an interesting one.

Perhaps Phillips did just want to deliver a "f*** you" movie, but when it's said to lose Warner Bros. hundreds of millions of dollars - and likely rob him of what would have been hefty bonuses had it reached the same level of success as Joker - we doubt it somehow. 

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Blu-ray Release Date Confirmed As Full List Of Special Features Is Revealed
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Blu-ray Release Date Confirmed As Full List Of Special Features Is Revealed
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Disastrous Box Office Run Continues As Moviegoers Return To DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Disastrous Box Office Run Continues As Moviegoers Return To DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/29/2024, 4:32 PM
"[Todd Phillips Is] Saying F*** You To [The Comic Book Geeks]"

I been saying that.. the real Joker was Philips all along.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/29/2024, 4:33 PM
@Conquistador - well...im waiting for the punchline.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/29/2024, 4:32 PM
YES YES YES GET JONKLED HATERS!!!!! YES trantino is amazin JONATHAN MAJORS IS GOD AND WE ARE LVING IN KANG COUNTRY ....DONT FORGET TO VOTE!!!! ISRAEL NEEDS YOU
HermanM
HermanM - 10/29/2024, 4:34 PM
We can say [frick] You right back.

Enjoy them box office receipts, you pretentious twat.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/29/2024, 4:35 PM
I just noticed Josh quoted himself on the headline.....you absolute madman, please never change.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/29/2024, 4:35 PM
Not entirely inaccurate.

Philips is clearly saying "f#ck you" to a certain movie's audience with that sequel, Tarantino is correct to at least recognize this much.

He's this close to getting it. Or he does get it, and he's just refraining from saying the quiet part out loud.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/29/2024, 4:38 PM
@DrReedRichards -

Because WB was forcing him to make a sequel he didn’t want to make?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/29/2024, 4:45 PM
@HulkisHoly -

Again, not entirely inaccurate.

Because WB forced Philips to rebrand his tragic outcast drama into a villain origin story that got praised for all the wrong reasons (and one or two valid ones).
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/29/2024, 4:37 PM
Is it really smart as a director to say “F you” to execs who will now probably not greenlight any future movies for you?

Was it worth burning the bridge.

Perhaps this is like another WB situation where they probably told the wachowskis to make matrix 4 or they will make it without them, and so they took the paycheck and made a terrible movie on person to say “F you” to the studio. 🤷‍♂️
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/29/2024, 4:38 PM
Tarantino is such an ego driven narcissist that he can’t talk about anything without talking about himself. 🤷‍♂️🤣
Gambito
Gambito - 10/29/2024, 4:40 PM
I’m sorry but I’m on the same page I actually liked how vile and cynical it was although I agree the musical numbers sucked
S8R8M
S8R8M - 10/29/2024, 4:43 PM
I can't wait for him to retire.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/29/2024, 4:47 PM
No, he pretty much nailed it.

Todd Phillips was aghast to see that all the "wrong people," or what his ridiculous secular religion tells him are the wrong people, loved his movie for what his ridiculous secular religion says are the wrong reasons and made it a gigantic success.

So he used WB's money to give a giant middle finger to all those people and crap all over them.

This is why Wokeism is truly insane. It drove Todd Phillips to destroy his career immediately after he had his greatest career success. Now he's radioactive. No one will give him the opportunity to make movies in this way again, but again, Todd is now super-cool with all the likeminded people who love that he crapped all over "incels" and "Trump voters" and whatever other bogeymen they think are the wrong kinds of people. So he'll still get to go to all the good parties in L.A.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder