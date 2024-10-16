When Will JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Release On Digital And Max? Here's Everything You Need To Know

When Will JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Release On Digital And Max? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Joker: Folie à Deux will go down as one of the year's biggest box office flops, but when can you watch the sequel at home? Here's what you need to know about the Digital, Blu-ray, and Max release dates.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 16, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Following a disastrous second weekend in theaters, this Monday saw Joker: Folie à Deux leave the $1 million club by grossing a mere $930,000. That took its current domestic cume to $52 million, an unprecedented disaster for a sequel to a move that made over $1 billion worldwide in 2019.

The negative critic reviews and poor word of mouth - it received a D CinemaScore, the worst ever for a comic book movie - doomed Joker: Folie à Deux, as did the fact it's a (bad) musical. 

Some will argue that the Joker follow-up's themes are too "deep" for regular moviegoers to fully comprehend what filmmaker Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix set out to do. The consensus, however, seems to be that it was just a bad movie. 

When does Joker: Folie à Deux debut on Digital?

Likely as a result of the movie's poor critical and commercial performance, Warner Bros. is wasting no time rushing Joker: Folie à Deux into people's homes as it has a confirmed Digital release date of October 29, 2024. 

"Any estimates suggested by anonymous 'insiders' or 'rival executives' are grossly wrong and continues a trend where rumor is reported as fact," a Warner Bros. spokesperson recently said of reports the movie will lose upwards of $200 million. "The film continues to play in theatrical release, included with this week’s opening in China, and will continue to earn revenue throughout its home viewing and ancillary run."

No special features or deleted scenes have been announced for Joker: Folie à Deux's Digital release and we'd imagine the studio is rushing to get them ready seeing as the home entertainment team would usually have much a much longer lead-in time. 

Don't expect there to be a huge amount of extra content included given the rush to get this movie on Digital platforms just weeks after it hit theaters.

When does Joker: Folie à Deux release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K?

This hasn't been announced, though there are at least a couple of SteelBooks on the way (recycling movie poster artwork rather than anything new). However, Warner Bros. UK store lists a December 16, 2024 release, so expect it to arrive in the U.S. slightly before then.

When does Joker: Folie à Deux arrive on streaming/Max?

Again, we don't have a confirmed date but another recent Warner Bros. flop, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, hit Digital on June 25 and then arrived on Max on August 16. With that in mind, we'd expect to be watching Joker: Folie à Deux at home for free by mid-late December. 

Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters.

TAXI DRIVER Writer Paul Schrader Destroys JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX In Brutal Review: It's A Really Bad Musical
Related:

TAXI DRIVER Writer Paul Schrader Destroys JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX In Brutal Review: "It's A Really Bad Musical"
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Could Cost Warner Bros. As Much As $200M After Bombing At The Box Office
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Could Cost Warner Bros. As Much As $200M After Bombing At The Box Office
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/16/2024, 10:47 AM
It will probably stream well on Max and Todd Phillips will spin it calling it a massive streaming success and a win.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/16/2024, 11:12 AM
@SonOfAGif - I'm sure they have their carefully worded response to it's streaming success already written up and ready to go.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/16/2024, 10:51 AM
Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical and terrible Critics and Audience reviews. I will never watch this movie even for free.

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/16/2024, 10:52 AM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/16/2024, 10:55 AM
Damn. a movie that cost around $200 million to make and $100 million to market, can't even last a full month in theaters. Like I keep saying, WB continues to break all the wrong records.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/16/2024, 11:03 AM
I won't even torrent it.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 10/16/2024, 11:55 AM
@MaxPaint - Well said.

There are things that are not even worthy of your time.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/16/2024, 11:03 AM
User Comment Image
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 10/16/2024, 11:56 AM
@harryba11zack - These always look like they could be reversed haha
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/16/2024, 11:04 AM
i'm surprised the answer wasn't this weekend
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/16/2024, 11:20 AM
I’m so happy to see everyone agreeing on how bad this film was. It’s a beautiful thing.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/16/2024, 11:28 AM
RELEASE THE PHILLIPS CUT!!!!

User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 10/16/2024, 11:40 AM
Who cares? I’m tired of articles on this weak ass waste of a movie! [frick] TP!
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 10/16/2024, 11:50 AM
WHY would anyone wants this to be released on home video?

Just..

User Comment Image
folieaturd
folieaturd - 10/16/2024, 12:14 PM
next week?
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder