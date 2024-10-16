When Will JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Release On Digital And Max? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Following a disastrous second weekend in theaters, this Monday saw Joker: Folie à Deux leave the $1 million club by grossing a mere $930,000. That took its current domestic cume to $52 million, an unprecedented disaster for a sequel to a move that made over $1 billion worldwide in 2019.

The negative critic reviews and poor word of mouth - it received a D CinemaScore, the worst ever for a comic book movie - doomed Joker: Folie à Deux, as did the fact it's a (bad) musical.

Some will argue that the Joker follow-up's themes are too "deep" for regular moviegoers to fully comprehend what filmmaker Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix set out to do. The consensus, however, seems to be that it was just a bad movie.

When does Joker: Folie à Deux debut on Digital?

Likely as a result of the movie's poor critical and commercial performance, Warner Bros. is wasting no time rushing Joker: Folie à Deux into people's homes as it has a confirmed Digital release date of October 29, 2024.

"Any estimates suggested by anonymous 'insiders' or 'rival executives' are grossly wrong and continues a trend where rumor is reported as fact," a Warner Bros. spokesperson recently said of reports the movie will lose upwards of $200 million. "The film continues to play in theatrical release, included with this week’s opening in China, and will continue to earn revenue throughout its home viewing and ancillary run."

No special features or deleted scenes have been announced for Joker: Folie à Deux's Digital release and we'd imagine the studio is rushing to get them ready seeing as the home entertainment team would usually have much a much longer lead-in time.

Don't expect there to be a huge amount of extra content included given the rush to get this movie on Digital platforms just weeks after it hit theaters.

When does Joker: Folie à Deux release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K?

This hasn't been announced, though there are at least a couple of SteelBooks on the way (recycling movie poster artwork rather than anything new). However, Warner Bros. UK store lists a December 16, 2024 release, so expect it to arrive in the U.S. slightly before then.

When does Joker: Folie à Deux arrive on streaming/Max?

Again, we don't have a confirmed date but another recent Warner Bros. flop, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, hit Digital on June 25 and then arrived on Max on August 16. With that in mind, we'd expect to be watching Joker: Folie à Deux at home for free by mid-late December.

Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters.