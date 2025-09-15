Emmy Awards 2025 Full Winners List: ANDOR And THE PENGUIN Win Big But THE STUDIO And ADOLESCENCE Dominate

The Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles yesterday evening, and the night was dominated by major wins for The Studio, The Pitt, and Netflix's Adolescence.
The Studio, spearheaded by The Boys executive producer Seth Rogen, broke the record for the most wins by a comedy for a single series. Adolescence walked away with the top prizes for Stephen Graham (Venom: Let There Be Carnage) and rising star Owen Cooper.
Severance also did well, as did the critically acclaimed Star Wars TV series, Andor. The Penguin, meanwhile, saw Cristin Milioti win for Best Actress, though Colin Farrell lost out to Graham, who, as mentioned above, won for his stellar performance in Adolescence.
"It’s very hard to make sense of being alive right now in this world and so I’m deeply grateful for the bright spots," Milioti said shortly after accepting her award. "And making this show with our incredible cast and our incredible crew and getting to inhabit this woman was a bright spot for me despite it being, like, very grisly. Playing her felt like flying."
"Thank you so much. I’m so profoundly grateful. I loved making this show and I loved playing Sofia so much," she added, crediting The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc for being "the reason our show is so special."
Marvel Studios was unable to break into any major categories, despite mounting FYC campaigns for Agatha All Along and Daredevil: Born Again. The former did receive a handful of Creative Arts Emmy nominations.
You can check out the full list of Emmy 2025 winners below.
Outstanding Drama Series - The Pitt
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last Of Us
Paradise
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Actor in a Drama Series - Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last Of Us
Adam Scott - Severance
Actress in a Drama Series - Britt Lower, Severance
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tramell Tillman, Severance
Zach Cherry - Severance
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
James Marsden - Paradise
Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus
John Turturro - Severance
Supporting actress in a Drama Series - Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Directing for a Drama Series - Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Andor - Janus Metz
The Pitt - Amanda Marsalis
The Pitt - John Wells
Severance - Jessica Lee Gagne
Severance - Ben Stiller
The White Lotus - Mike White
Writing for a Drama Series - Dan Gilroy, Andor
The Pitt - Joe Sachs
The Pitt - R Scott Gemmill
Severance - Dan Erickson
Slow Horses - Will Smith
The White Lotus - Mike White
Outstanding Comedy Series - The Studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
What We Do In The Shadows
Actor in a Comedy Series - Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart, Hacks
Uzo Aduba - The Residence
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Directing for a Comedy Series - Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio
The Bear - Ayo Edebiri
Hacks - Lucia Aniello
Mid-Century Modern - James Burrows
The Rehearsal - Nathan Fielder
Writing for a Comedy Series - Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, The Studio
Abbott Elementary - Quinta Brunson
Hacks - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky
The Rehearsal - Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola
Somebody Somewhere - Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett
What We Do In The Shadows - Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms
Outstanding Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy - Sirens
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp - Presmed Innocent
Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin
Chloe Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
Directing for a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Dying For Sex - Shannon Murphy
The Penguin - Helen Shaver
The Pengiun - Jennifer Getzinger
Sirens - Nicole Kassell
Zero Day - Lesli Linka Glatter
Writing for a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Black Mirror - Charlie Brooker, Bisha K Ali
Dying For Sex - Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether
The Penguin - Lauren LeFranc
Say Nothing - Joshua Zetuma
Scripted Variety Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Writing for a Variety Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show
Saturday Night Live
Talk Series - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Reality Competition Programme - The Traitors
The Amazing Race
Ru Paul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
Bob Hope Humanitarian Award - Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen