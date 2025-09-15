Emmy Awards 2025 Full Winners List: ANDOR And THE PENGUIN Win Big But THE STUDIO And ADOLESCENCE Dominate

The Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles yesterday evening, and the night was dominated by major wins for The Studio, The Pitt, and Netflix's Adolescence.

The Studio, spearheaded by The Boys executive producer Seth Rogen, broke the record for the most wins by a comedy for a single series. Adolescence walked away with the top prizes for Stephen Graham (Venom: Let There Be Carnage) and rising star Owen Cooper.

Severance also did well, as did the critically acclaimed Star Wars TV series, Andor. The Penguin, meanwhile, saw Cristin Milioti win for Best Actress, though Colin Farrell lost out to Graham, who, as mentioned above, won for his stellar performance in Adolescence.

"It’s very hard to make sense of being alive right now in this world and so I’m deeply grateful for the bright spots," Milioti said shortly after accepting her award. "And making this show with our incredible cast and our incredible crew and getting to inhabit this woman was a bright spot for me despite it being, like, very grisly. Playing her felt like flying."

"Thank you so much. I’m so profoundly grateful. I loved making this show and I loved playing Sofia so much," she added, crediting The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc for being "the reason our show is so special."

Marvel Studios was unable to break into any major categories, despite mounting FYC campaigns for Agatha All Along and Daredevil: Born Again. The former did receive a handful of Creative Arts Emmy nominations.

You can check out the full list of Emmy 2025 winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series - The Pitt

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

Paradise

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Actor in a Drama Series - Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last Of Us

Adam Scott - Severance

Actress in a Drama Series - Britt Lower, Severance

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tramell Tillman, Severance

Zach Cherry - Severance

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

James Marsden - Paradise

Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus

John Turturro - Severance

Supporting actress in a Drama Series - Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Directing for a Drama Series - Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Andor - Janus Metz

The Pitt - Amanda Marsalis

The Pitt - John Wells

Severance - Jessica Lee Gagne

Severance - Ben Stiller

The White Lotus - Mike White

Writing for a Drama Series - Dan Gilroy, Andor

The Pitt - Joe Sachs

The Pitt - R Scott Gemmill

Severance - Dan Erickson

Slow Horses - Will Smith

The White Lotus - Mike White

Outstanding Comedy Series - The Studio

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

What We Do In The Shadows

Actor in a Comedy Series - Seth Rogen, The Studio

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart, Hacks

Uzo Aduba - The Residence

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Directing for a Comedy Series - Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio

The Bear - Ayo Edebiri

Hacks - Lucia Aniello

Mid-Century Modern - James Burrows

The Rehearsal - Nathan Fielder

Writing for a Comedy Series - Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, The Studio

Abbott Elementary - Quinta Brunson

Hacks - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky

The Rehearsal - Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola

Somebody Somewhere - Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett

What We Do In The Shadows - Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms

Outstanding Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy - Sirens

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp - Presmed Innocent

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Directing for a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Dying For Sex - Shannon Murphy

The Penguin - Helen Shaver

The Pengiun - Jennifer Getzinger

Sirens - Nicole Kassell

Zero Day - Lesli Linka Glatter

Writing for a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie - Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Black Mirror - Charlie Brooker, Bisha K Ali

Dying For Sex - Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether

The Penguin - Lauren LeFranc

Say Nothing - Joshua Zetuma

Scripted Variety Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Variety Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show

Saturday Night Live

Talk Series - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Reality Competition Programme - The Traitors

The Amazing Race

Ru Paul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award - Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen