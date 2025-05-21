"[I'd] Love To See That Taken To The Extreme": Andy Serkis Shares His Hopes For Alfred In THE BATMAN PART II

The Batman delivered a slightly different take on Alfred Pennyworth, with Andy Serkis' interpretation portrayed as a confidant and unwilling ally in Bruce Wayne's mission to protect Gotham City as a costumed vigilante.

That was a stark contrast to the helpful butler and father figure seen in the comics and previous movies.

Filmmaker Matt Serkis fooled us all into believing The Riddler had killed Alfred. Fortunately, he survived, and Andy Serkis shared his sequel hopes for the character while appearing at Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025 (via FandomWire).

"What I loved about what Matt [Reeves] created in the last one was this sense of a guardian who has not an iota of paternal instinct him, trying to be a father he could never be," the actor explained. "And that was really at the core of their relationship. He really felt he had failed the one person that he adores and tries to look after."

"He knows how to help him in terms of skills and in terms of cracking bones, and how to fight, and all of those things from being a soldier, from being in the military in his past. But the one thing that he fails to do is to have a real proper paternal feeling for him."

"And I would like to see the exploration of that deeply and go further," Serkis added. "I mean, I don’t know anything about the story or where Matt’s taking him, but I would love to see that taken to the extreme, but in a more extreme situation."

It's interesting that Serkis portrayed the dynamic between Bruce and Alfred this way, particularly as so many comic books and live-action adaptations have headed in the opposite direction by making the butler a caring, surrogate father to the Caped Crusader.

It was recently revealed that Reeves "has been sending pages [to DC Studios] for more than half a year," with the first full draft expected to be delivered by Memorial Day. That puts The Batman Part II on track to be released in 2027 as planned.

The movie has been hit by multiple delays; 2023's Hollywood strikes were one of the reasons, while rumours persist that Reeves has been dealing with personal issues.

DC Studios' plans for the Dark Knight are less clear. While The Brave and the Bold remains in development, the Batman and Robin movie doesn't appear to be going anywhere fast, and the DCU's Batman still hasn't been cast.

A Clayface feature will be released next year, though there's currently nothing to suggest that the hero will make a cameo appearance.

The Batman Part II remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.