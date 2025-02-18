RUMOR: Marvel Studios Interested In THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson For A "Big MCU Role"

Is there a chance our current big-screen Caped Crusader could eventually find his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Last year, a rumor that The Batman star Robert Pattinson met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about possibly taking on a role in a future MCU project did the rounds online, and scooper MTTSH has now shared an update.

Apparently, the studio is interested in bringing Pattinson on board for a "big MCU role."

As far-fetched as this might sound, it's worth noting that the studio takes meetings with a lot of in-demand actors (or their agents) without entering any sort of official negotiations for specific characters, so it's entirely possible that Pattinson and Feige sat down to chat in a roundabout way about potentially collaborating down the line.

We also wouldn't be surprised if Marvel did have a major role in mind for the highly in-demand actor, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll bite!

Pattinson is set to return as Bruce Wayne/The Dark Knight for The Batman sequel, and director Matt Reeves has said that he does hope to helm a third film. But we know (well, assume) that James Gunn and Peter Safran will eventually cast a new actor as the DCU's Batman for The Brave and the Bold Movie, so Pattinson may not be locked in to any long-term contract with Warner Bros./DC Studios.

That said, we recently learned that Pattinson is set to re-team with Tenet director Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey, so if he is considering making the jump to the MCU, it probably won't be for quite some time.

Even so, there's already a lot of speculation and fan-casting online, and the character that most people seem to want Pattinson to play is none other than The Beyonder.

A recent rumor claimed that Marvel Studios is casting a "secret role" for Avengers: Doomsday, with the "well-known Marvel character" set to have a more significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Is there any chance this is the part the studio has in mind for Pattinson?

Are there any Marvel Comics characters you think Pattinson would be a good fit for? Let us know in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Tony Stark/Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The movie arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.