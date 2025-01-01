THE BATMAN 2's Delay And Mixed Reviews From SUPERMAN Test Screenings - Is The DCU Already In Trouble?

Following the successful launches of Creature Commandos and the Superman trailer, DC Studios is once again being criticised by fans. Is the new DCU in trouble or is the negativity much ado about nothing?

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jan 01, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

2025 promises to be an important year for DC Studios. Led by filmmaker James Gunn and veteran producer Peter Safran, the studio has been formed to right the ship and get the DCU back on track after a largely dismal run for the brand courtesy of the DCEU.

Consistency will be key for the DCU moving forward as the franchise can no longer afford the odd critical and commercial success, only for the rest of its offerings to be Black Adam and The Flash levels of bad. 

Despite a strong end to 2024 courtesy of Creature Commandos and Superman, The Batman 2's recent delay and test screening rumblings have once again pointed to a shared world that's in major trouble. Is there anything to it or is a false narrative being created?

In this feature, we break down everything you need to know about those recent developments and explore why there's still so much negativity surrounding DC Studios and the DCU on the back of a couple of huge successes...
 

5. The Batman 2 Delayed...Again

e-AJn-HNKKLVLv3-ARor9fx-UWTy-Wr-S

We recently brought you the disappointing news that The Batman 2 has been delayed by another year; originally scheduled for 2025, the sequel was pushed to 2026 and is now set to open on October 1, 2027. 

Gunn has repeatedly defended what will end up being a five-and-a-half-year gap between The Batman and its sequel but fans are growing impatient and want answers (particularly when it's no secret the DCU will soon introduce its own version of the Caped Crusader). 

There are rumblings that filmmaker Matt Reeves is dealing with serious personal issues. If correct, we hope both he and his family are okay.

However, a statement of some sort to put an end to the speculation - most of which is making DC Studios look downright inept - would be welcomed. If nothing else, it means Reeves could be left alone to cook. 
 

4. What About The Brave and The Bold?

Batman-And-Robin-Year-One-1-copy

Fan interest in The Brave and the Bold decreased the second The Flash director Andy Muschietti was announced as being at the helm of the Batman and Robin-led reboot. 

The filmmaker has said the movie has been "postponed" but Gunn responded to a fan by claiming the movie hasn't been delayed. While we expect it to eventually come to fruition, Muschietti would arguably be a much better fit for the horror-focused Clayface where Batman will likely play a small role.

There continues to be speculation about Robert Pattinson becoming the DCU's Dark Knight and, as much as we love the idea, it doesn't feel like an overly realistic prospect all things considered. 

Going back to last January when everyone said it was a bad idea to have The Brave and the Bold and The Batman franchises exist at the same time, it's fair to say nothing has really changed since then. It simply doesn't make sense.
 

3. Superman's Supposed Test Screenings

Superman-Official-Teaser-Trailer-2-2-screenshot-copy

The Superman trailer generated a ton of positive buzz for the reboot after a questionable first-look photo and excitement for the July release has understandably increased significantly (trailer views have also suggested there's still plenty of interest in the Man of Steel). 

Alas, it didn't take long for one scooper to claim that early word from test screenings was negative. The buzz was said to be "not good" and the tone was compared to "the first Captain America movie and the Mummy films." That doesn't sound too bad, right? Fortunately, subsequent reports suggested many who attended these internal screenings felt it was "Guardians of the Galaxy-level good."

As you might expect, the usual suspects have jumped on this to paint the DCU in a negative light. We'd advise taking any claims like this with a pinch of salt for now, though, and don't put much stock in either claim. 

However, if Superman doesn't live up to expectations and Gunn has missed the mark...well, the DCU won't be able to rebound from the days of the DCEU quite as easily as DC Studios hopes. 
 

2. A Lack Of Clarity

clayface-as-the-main-villain-v0-al589h8tzxtc1-copy

Gunn deserves a lot of admiration and respect for taking the time to answer fans and debunk bogus rumours. However, there's a good reason why Kevin Feige isn't doing the same thing for Marvel Studios. 

While the filmmaker has the best intentions, it's hard to escape the feeling the DCU would be better perceived if he'd remained silent. 

For example, DC Studios announced a slate of projects - dubbed "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" - last year but Gunn has since very publicly said some won't happen and that nothing will be greenlit until a script is finished (which is why Clayface is coming before the likes of Booster Gold and Paradise Lost). 

Gunn shares plenty of compelling insights but squabbling with social media randoms about the five-year gap between The Batman and its sequel ultimately isn't as effective as a publicist's statement or, as mentioned above, silence.
 

1. Continuity Confusion

house-of-brainiac-featuring-lob-copy

As we acknowledged at the start of this feature, December was a great month for DC Studios. Creature Commandos debuted to rave reviews and the Superman trailer broke records (and won over even the most sceptical fans). 

It's unfortunate then that the DCU's continuity issues remain. If you're a hardcore fan - and we're guessing most of you reading this are - then we're sure you can figure the whole thing out.

However, can the same be said for the casual viewer who tunes into Creature Commandos, sees a bunch of Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad references, and then somehow needs to realise that all this is taking place in a world with a different Superman? Oh, and Amanda Waller is still the same. And Peacemaker, but not Batman even though his shadowy cameo in the series could easily be mistaken for Batfleck. 

We now have former Aquaman Jason Momoa playing Lobo; it's a great casting decision but, again, what will a casual fan make of it? Only time will tell with this point but the DCU is off to an undeniably muddled start. 
 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/1/2025, 12:16 PM
Its not in trouble as long as they keep the cast acurate like Gunn is doing
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/1/2025, 12:18 PM
Be careful Josh, you'll upset some of the users here 😮‍💨
Forthas
Forthas - 1/1/2025, 12:48 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Oh boy! He dared to question Gunn's direction. The cult will have something to say about that!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/1/2025, 1:06 PM
@BraveNewClunge - The general audience doesn't care when The Batman sequel shows up, they'll be there and so will you clowns. As for the ONE screening of Superman that was "reportedly" for close friends and family, this made up rage bait is unconfirmed. It's sad how many hit pieces and misinformation that has popped up over the last year that's aimed towards Gunn and the reboot . People like Josh have a clear bias, others are piling on after the DISASTEROUS Snyderverse, the Snyder simps are also mad because that failed experiment is over, and I wouldn't be surprised if there's something bigger going on behind the scenes. I'm normally unbiased, but I'm starting to feel like someone has to call out all of this bullshit. That's exactly what it is.



Joe Burrow for MVP
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/1/2025, 1:16 PM
@bobevanz - ehh what gave you the idea I didn't like the Batman? I'm literally wearing the Batman socks as I type this 😮‍💨 you sensitive souls jump to a lot of conclusions 😭
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/1/2025, 1:17 PM
@Forthas - they've been extra rabid lately 😭😭
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/1/2025, 12:18 PM
User Comment Image

We can make our opinions once we see it
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/1/2025, 12:19 PM
There are no real reports that the Superman test screening is bad.

There needs to be a giant CITATION NEEDED sign put over that claim anytime it shows up.
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/1/2025, 12:22 PM
What about the positive reactions to Superman and the Lobo announcement?

Creature Commandos is getting positive reviews and the Superman teaser trailer was well received as well, what was it 250 Million views.

I think DC Studios is off to a good start.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 1/1/2025, 12:22 PM
“ Fortunately, subsequent reports suggested many who attended these internal screenings felt it was "Guardians of the Galaxy-level good."

I didn’t see this report anywhere except CBM. And even then I don’t think you guys posted a source. So you’re either knowingly peddling bullshit and this article is moot or you’ve already forgotten who you spoke with regarding the “test screenings.”

Regardless I doubt there have been any test screenings that haven’t been internal. I wouldn’t put stock into any reaction.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/1/2025, 12:32 PM
@regularmovieguy - The fact that there is so much misinformation out there about this movie shows that there are people who want it to fail.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/1/2025, 12:24 PM
I hope Superman is good but I don't like all the extra characters
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/1/2025, 12:29 PM
@0bstreperous - I think its necessary to show that Superman isn't alone in this new universe and to set it different from its predecessors like Superman Returns and Man of Steel. So long as it's not a BvS situation where storytelling is sacrificed for world building, I don't see it as a problem. We shall see though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 12:24 PM
Josh starting off the new year…

User Comment Image
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/1/2025, 12:27 PM
I admit its a strange start for sure... But no one complained when Judy Dench was back as M for Casino Royale which was a reboot. Honestly, I think the Suicide Squad was the start of the DCU, and everything else before was nada. Flash obviously included.
rychlec
rychlec - 1/1/2025, 12:27 PM
Momoa as Lobo is the best decision so far.
skidz
skidz - 1/1/2025, 12:27 PM
So...delaying a movie so they can get it right is a bad thing? Superman is a work in progress, any reaction from a 'test screening' just indicates how much more work they need to do before delivering it to audiences. Stop trying to make this stuff sound like we need to have a collective meltdown about it.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/1/2025, 12:27 PM
Multiple people "in the know" have hinted that The Batman II's delay is less about a lack of script and more about a potential health issue with Matt Reeves. They've also said that it could potentially move up to June 2027 if Matt Reeves can start filming this year. Regardless of when it releases; Batman will always make $$$, so WB probably doesn't care too much about the move.

As for Superman; I guess we'll see. I really hope this movie succeeds so we can finally get Superman on film on a regular basis.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 1/1/2025, 12:28 PM
Josh, don’t let that Marvel bias show too much now.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/1/2025, 12:30 PM
When it comes to Superman, I think they should be afraid...
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 12:36 PM
@MCUKnight11 - considering the almost unanimous positive response to that trailer , I don’t see what they should be afraid of right now unless they majorly [frick] it up till the movie comes out
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/1/2025, 12:42 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Views don't equal box office. And I didn't even bring up F4.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 1/1/2025, 12:46 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yeah Superman is going to have some competition for sure, but I’m an optimistic kind of guy and I hope that it does very well. Same for Jurassic Park and Fantastic 4 because their last entries/features were bad (Dominion and Fant4stic)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 12:46 PM
@MCUKnight11 - very true but I didn’t mean in terms of view but response itself

Besides this site , it’s hard to find a negative view of that trailer that isn’t from a biased person

I did forget though how crowded July is so fingers crossed all movies in that month turn out well and do well!!.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/1/2025, 12:51 PM
@Arthorious - FK and Dominion are proof that they don't have to be good to make bank so long as there are dinosaurs on screen. Best case scenario is like last Thanksgiving where the trio of Gladiator 2, wicked and Moana 2 all do well for themselves.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/1/2025, 12:31 PM
Hey Josh...

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/1/2025, 12:33 PM
I tend to see what @JoshWilding as posted here and I’m hoping some people can use it and see the Gunn needs to stop broadcasting.

There are a lot of haters out there and they want the new DCU to win, so Gunn needs to move in silence and announce when necessary and not engage in rumours. Because all these questions are justified.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/1/2025, 12:33 PM
I don't know what to expect with Superman. I truly believe anything could happen. I'm just going to sit back and observe. If it soars, it soars. If it drowns, it drowns.
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/1/2025, 12:44 PM
@MCUKnight11 - A very well put and honest response my friend. All we can do is sit back and see.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 12:35 PM
Man , I feel the people on here are making a bigger deal about the GA being potentially confused about the continuity then they actually will be…

They have seen the same actor play multiple characters before ala Chris Evans as Johnny Storm & Steve Rogers.

Hell , no one was confused that Judi Dench was back as M for the Craig Bond films when she was also M in the Brosnan ones.

Most if not all the GA watch one of these big films , enjoy it or not and then move on until the next if it interests them enough.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/1/2025, 12:36 PM
No, it's just the modern internet folk spreading the nerdiest viruses imaginable.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 1/1/2025, 12:37 PM
“Despite a strong end to 2024 courtesy of Creature Commandos and Superman, The Batman 2's recent delay and test screening rumblings…”

Despite a strong end to 2024 courtesy of Creature Commandos, The Batman 2's recent delay and Superman’s test screening rumblings…

You’re welcome.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/1/2025, 12:45 PM
I agree with everything except the part about the trailer having rave reviews. A JoBlo poll recently found that 27% approaching almost 1 in 3 people who saw the trailer were not impressed.

https://www.joblo.com/what-did-you-think-superman-trailer/

That is from people who are engaged with these kinds of films. I don't know if the average viewer will follow this trend but Gunn better hope so. This trailer is no better than the Flash in my humble opinion and no one came out for that.
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/1/2025, 1:05 PM
Don’t mean nothing are these same people who like she hulk , moon knight, eternals, the marvels ? People rating and critics don’t make stuff succeed it’s people who choose see it transformers one have good positive reviews that movie sucked make profit
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/1/2025, 1:07 PM
User Comment Image

Maaaan.... I just want the Snyderverse esthetics with better writing. That's it. I even think Henry in the style of the updated colors looks dope as hell! It's just James Gunns tone I hate. There was shit I hated about Snyder's tone too... But it was beautiful to look at like 80% of the time.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/1/2025, 1:14 PM
Bunch of over-thinkering bitches.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 1/1/2025, 1:19 PM
Good story matters more to me than looks.
That being said, if Gunn goes for emotions like he did with GotG, it may work with Krypto and Lois, but it may backfire with Superman.

Personally the trailer didn't wow me, but i will watch Superman on opening day, same as Cap 4 (6 weeks to go), Thunderbolts* and FF: FS.
gonzor
gonzor - 1/1/2025, 1:23 PM
The biggest issue with the new continuity is The Suicide Squad. If The Suicide Squad is in continuity than that means Margo Robbie is Harley Quinn... And where does that put Suicide Squad? And Jared Leto's Joker?

