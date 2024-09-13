THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Confirms Trilogy Plans; Touches On Sequel's Villain & Winter Setting

The Batman director Matt Reeves has confirmed that he still intends to complete his trilogy, while also touching on - but not naming - the sequel's villain.

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 13, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

While doing press for HBO's The Penguin spin-off series, The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared some very interesting new details about his upcoming sequel, which is scheduled to begin shooting early next year.

While speaking to Collider, Reeves confirmed that he still intends to complete the trilogy he originally envisioned prior to James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as co-heads of the recently-implemented DC Studios.

"Yes, that is still the plan," said the filmmaker. "I mean, it’s sticking very closely to the path we envisioned."

There was some concern that any plans that may have been in place would be changed with the formation of the DCU, especially since a new take on the Dark Knight is set to be introduced in The Brave and the Bold down the line.

"Things kind of shifted," Reeves admitted. "So, when we came up with the idea to do The Penguin, that was something where I had always intended to continue Penguin's story, and wanted to tell this story of his beginning of rise to power. Because we know that he's introduced in The Batman as a kind of mid-level, sort of overlooked, mocked figure, who's not yet in anyone's eyes the kingpin we come to know him as in the lore. And so, that was deliberate because I wanted— whereas it wasn't Batman's origin story, I wanted the origin stories of these other characters, of the Rogues Gallery and that story was originally going to be the entrée into the next movie."

Reeves went on to confirm that The Penguin picks up about a week after the events of The Batman.

"The story plays out over the next weeks that take you toward the end of the year. We don't play Christmas or New Years, but we're getting there."

The director has previously revealed that The Batman - Part II will pick up shortly after The Penguin finale, which obviously suggests that the sequel will have a winter setting.

As for the movie's mysterious antagonist(s), Reeves isn't quite ready to reveal who the Caped Crusader will be facing-off against next, but he did touch on the subject during a separate interview with Total Film.

“I want the emotional part of the story to be Robert Pattinson’s – to be Bruce & Batman’s... I’m excited by the antagonist of the next movie, but I don’t want Batman’s arc to step back to allow space for another group of characters.”

This would seem to indicate that Bats won't be up against numerous villains, as previous rumors have claimed. We know Colin Farrell will be back as the Penguin, so there's always a chance the movie's primary antagonist will be Barry Keoghan's Joker.

Farrell may have hinted at an alliance in the following video interview.

THE PENGUIN: Sofia Falcone Is A Force To Be Reckoned With In First Clip From THE BATMAN Spin-Off Series
dancingmonkey08
dancingmonkey08 - 9/13/2024, 2:19 PM
I know we have to see how all this plays out, but would anyone really like to see The Brave and the Bold be a sequel to this Batman trilogy, this trilogy could tackle the early days of Batman, where things are more grounded, whereas the Brave and the Bold could be set later in the same timeline with the Batfamily and more fantastical villains

The only thing stopping this is if Reeves decides to kill off any of his villains or Batman himself before the end of the trilogy....we shall see
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/13/2024, 2:22 PM
Still sticking with Hush and Clayface. Can't see how Freeze would fit.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/13/2024, 3:03 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I mean the winter setting…..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 2:25 PM
Having Gotham in the winter for live action again would be wonderful!!.

It also possibly sets up a certain ice themed villain…

I know Reeves said he wouldn’t go fully fantastical but I think Freeze could work in a somewhat grounded fashion given cryogenics nowadays!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/13/2024, 2:40 PM
i for one am excited to see what reeves does with Part II and hope he gets to complete his trilogy. Yes, its grounded like Nolans but i still think its different enough where i can love and appreciate both.
VicSage
VicSage - 9/13/2024, 2:40 PM
Potentially Court of Owls and Mr. Freeze. I could see Mr. Freeze terrorizing Gotham for a cure for his wife, who was a victim of the Court's desire for immortality. Would still make it fit into the "crime saga" Reeves mentions while exploring other themes in the Batman mythos.

Battinson is learning what justice means. He is learning how to be better.

Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls works perfectly here.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 2:47 PM
@VicSage - Court of Owls fits perfectly thinking about

Him saying he doesn’t want any characters to take ficus away from this version of Bruce/Batman’s arc so to just have this faceless organization makes sense since you won’t have to develop them much
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/13/2024, 2:50 PM
This Batman needs to inject adrenaline just to fight a common goon. And there’s nothing wrong with that for this take on the character, but what makes you think he could physically fight fantastical villains like Clayface and Mr Freeze?

He can’t. I’ve come to terms this is a purely detective version of the character.
hainesy
hainesy - 9/13/2024, 2:55 PM
There are like 5 different Batman universes right now and it's stupid. I liked The Batman, but let's move on and have one version please.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/13/2024, 2:55 PM
bring back the freeze puns
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/13/2024, 2:56 PM
@harryba11zack - nipples can be in the extended cut
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/13/2024, 3:04 PM
Don’t let Gunn box you out Matt
User Comment Image

