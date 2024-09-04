THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Shares First Official Plot Details For Upcoming Sequel

THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Shares First Official Plot Details For Upcoming Sequel

In a new interview, Matt Reeves has shared the first official plot details for The Batman Part II, and his comments have led to speculation that the Court of Owls will be involved...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2024 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Rumors relating to The Batman director Matt Reeves' plans for his highly-anticipated sequel have been doing the rounds since shortly after the movie was announced, and we finally have an official update on the plot of The Batman Part II straight from the filmmaker himself.

Reeves shared a story outline during a new interview with SFX Magazine, confirming that the movie will once again feature Batman investigating a mystery. He doesn't reveal anything too significant beyond this, but his comments have ignited a lot of speculation online.

"We've shared [the script] as we've been going along with DC, and they're super excited," he tells the mag. "It's going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption and it goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn't even anticipate in the first one.

The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie & it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see. Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that. "

Deeper corruption in Gotham City? Sounds like The Dark Knight might be meeting the Court of Owls!

This shadowy sect was introduced in the pages of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo's New 52 run as an organization of the wealthiest and most influential citizens in Gotham. The group operated in secret and remained unknown among the city's population, aside from some urban legends centered around their reputation for grisly assassinations carried out by indoctrinated agents known as Talons.

There are other possibilities for the sequel's main antagonist(s), of course, but when it comes to certain villains the Caped Crusader may or may not be going up against, Reeves did indicate that certain "fantastical" characters - including the likes of Gentleman Ghost - are off the table.

"What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythic characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world," he added. "We might push to the edge of fantastical, but we would never go into full fantastical. It's meant to feel quite grounded.

It doesn’t mean that you won’t see characters that people love. That’s exactly what we want to do. Gentleman Ghost is probably pushed a bit too far for us to be able to find a way to do, but there is a fun way to think about how we would take characters that might push over into a bit of the fantastical and find a way to make sense of that.”

Co-writer Mattson Tomlin recently confirmed reports that cameras are set to begin rolling in 2025.

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher," Tomlin told ScreenRant.

"It's the sequel to the first one," he continued. "But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other. In the five years now that I've been working with him as closely as I have, I've tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

What do you make of Reeves' update? Do you think he was referring to the Court of Owls? Let us know in the comments section down below.

THE BATMAN II Writer Mattson Tomlin Reflects On Not Being Credited For THE BATMAN And Working On The Sequel
Related:

THE BATMAN II Writer Mattson Tomlin Reflects On Not Being Credited For THE BATMAN And Working On The Sequel
THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Reveals Whether Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight Will Appear In THE PENGUIN
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Reveals Whether Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight Will Appear In THE PENGUIN
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/4/2024, 5:04 PM
I like the world that they built and am interested to see where they go with it.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eb0PmzjWoAAaSQg?format=jpg
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 9/4/2024, 5:04 PM
I like that he knows the stakes of this movie being good and takes it seriously. It’s pretty responsible as a director to not rush things and make sure everything is perfect.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/4/2024, 5:06 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/4/2024, 5:10 PM
bring back the nipples
User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/4/2024, 5:41 PM
@harryba11zack - a fellow man of reason and conviction, I see.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 9/4/2024, 5:11 PM
I just hope that the sequel is a little more fast paced and that it includes at least one of Bat's more famous rogues (Scarecrow, Clayface, Ivy, Freeze etc.) and not just the Court of Owls.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 5:13 PM
@ChrisRed - I get ya though I liked the slower paced

Felt very classic noir imo
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/4/2024, 5:12 PM
Court of Owls would be perfect, and for this grounded take on Batman you can easily have a Talon that just happens to be a badass assassin just every bit as capable and resourceful as Batman.
BART
BART - 9/4/2024, 5:17 PM
Court of owls makes the most sense for this universe. Hopefully it’s exciting
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/4/2024, 5:19 PM
Hyped! Just hope "the ending" is the ending! the first one ended like 4 or 5 time and just drug on...still good though
JayLemle
JayLemle - 9/4/2024, 5:35 PM
@narrow290 - DUDE! You are spot-on. I REALLY enjoyed the first movie, but I was damn-near cooked the last 30 mins. I went back to see it again in IMAX, and I was in it for that bad-ass car chase sequence. I left after that, LOL.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/4/2024, 5:24 PM
Just saw the first movie again yesterday.
Honestly, it would have benefited from better editing, some scenes could be paced faster and some useless dialogues could have been trimmed ("I am vengeance" for example"). Also, remove Nirvana.

Could have been a much better film.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/4/2024, 5:38 PM
@Usernametaken - STFU 🤣 damn couch potato directors
Forthas
Forthas - 9/4/2024, 5:26 PM
"What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythic characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world"

So he copied Christpher Nolan! There is no better proof that DC and Warner Brothers made and continue to make the biggest mistake in cinema history by not combining The Dark Knight Trilogy and Man of Steel to kick off their DC shared universe. If they had used Christopher Nolan's films as a blueprint tye would be the grteatest most epic superhero universe evr made. Now they have James Gunn ready to kick off the DC comedy film series exactly what audiences DON"T want.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 9/4/2024, 5:28 PM
They should save the Court of Owls for a third movie imo, I remember there being an easter egg in the first movie concerning Hush if I'm not mistaken.

User Comment Image

Also:

"We might push to the edge of fantastical, but we would never go into full fantastical. It's meant to feel quite grounded."

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/4/2024, 5:43 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - I think pushing into the fantastical works. Freeze fits that bill imo.

But yeah, seeing Hush would be great too. I'm kinda hoping for Freeze in 2, Court of Owls in 3 and a Hush subplot spread over both movies.
hsanjose
hsanjose - 9/4/2024, 5:29 PM
In the first one, Reeves was supposed to give Batman the detective approach that has been sorely lacking in the cinema for a long time. Well, his "great detective", who is supposed to have the best training in all areas, couldn't tell the difference between "La" and "El" "rata alada" in Spanish... The Penguin had to explain it to him and Gordon!! That's on the level of "Martha".

This movie, like Joker, destroyed Batman's lore just because the directors want to win an Oscar. For example, presenting Bruce's father as corrupt in both movies, or suggesting it, when it is precisely Thomas who is the example for his son to follow, only demonstrates the left-wing snobbery that Hollywood preach today. And there are thousands of other examples. Warner has been destroying DC for a while. I had faith in Gunn, but after seeing who he chose to play Booster Gold, and what he did with a character as profound as Vigilante, I realize that we are going to live through another disappointment with DC in the cinema. It is not strange that Warner is in the worst moment of its market cap... 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 5:30 PM
Definitely seems like it could be Court of Owls and hope it is since stylistically they would fit in this version of Gotham and tone so well imo…

Also pushing it to the edge of fantastical is interesting because you could play up the whole “are they human or not” idea with the Talons since the substance that is used for their resurrection in the comics is based in some sort of science in that world which could lend well to the horror elements of this take akin to Michael Myers.

User Comment Image

If not then you could just have them be hired guns that the Court keeps around to do their dirty work.

Regardless , looking forward to it since I liked the first one a lot!!.
bcom
bcom - 9/4/2024, 5:33 PM
Given the tone of the world Reeves built in The Batman, he could almost do a straight-ish adaptation of The Court of Owls comic as the tone of it fits with Reeves' Gotham. Well, I think that anyway :-)
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/4/2024, 5:39 PM
Hopefully the next film has less rain LOL
JayLemle
JayLemle - 9/4/2024, 5:40 PM
I wish this Batman was the DCU's caped crusader instead of starting off new (again). Ah, well! I'm sure I'll enjoy The Batman Part II like the first movie.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/4/2024, 6:02 PM
@JayLemle - I would not be opposed to Pattinson pulling double duty in both universes.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/4/2024, 5:42 PM
Court of Owls doesn’t really excite me so I hope it’s not true ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 9/4/2024, 5:55 PM
@TheLobster -


Court of owls will be the back drop kinda like the league of shadows was in Rises.

But there would have to be a central villain.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 9/4/2024, 5:48 PM
I’m okay with it having or introducing the court of owls.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/4/2024, 5:49 PM

Making Thomas Wayne corrupt just because he is rich is a huge pathetic mistake.

I liked the movie, but I hate that aspect.
Astroman
Astroman - 9/4/2024, 5:52 PM
Well, if this means no Keoghan Joker - huzzah!
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/4/2024, 6:03 PM
@Astroman -

Yes! I loved the Batman EXCEPT FOR THAT TERRIBLE JOKER TEASE.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 9/4/2024, 6:01 PM
We might push to the edge of fantastical, but we would never go into full fantastical.

This what every Batman story should be !
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/4/2024, 6:04 PM
I’m excited to see where it goes. I really liked the first one. I’m picturing Eyes Wide Shut could be his inspiration with the Court of Owls, like a high society cult that even Oz can’t get into and is butting heads with.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder